Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez lands on al-time charts at the Knight Invitational

Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez debuted on The World-Herald’s all-time charts in three events Saturday at Lincoln Southeast’s Knight Invitational.
The Texas commit helped lead the Warriors to a runner-up finish (436-274) behind defending state champion Lincoln Southwest at the 18-team meet. The Silver Hawks edged Westside 350-342.5 for the girls' team title.
Germonprez is now No. 3 all-time in both the 200-yard individual medley and No. 2 in 100 butterfly after setting meet records in both events. His 1:48.33 in the 200 IM ranks him behind Omaha Creighton Prep’s Jacob Molacek (1:45.50, 2014), and Papillion-La Vista/PLV South’s Luke Barr (1:47.91, 2019).
His 48.48 to win the 100 fly puts Germonprez behind only state record holder Will Clark of Omaha Creighton Prep. Clark, who now swims at Florida State, posted a 47.21 in the prelims of the 2020 state championship meet in Lincoln.
Germonprez’s third chart-busting time came from his 100-yard leadoff leg for Westside’s 400 freestyle relay quartet. He became just the fourth Nebraska swimmer to finish the 100 free in under 45 seconds by touching in 44.90, good for No. 4 all-time.
In a Dec. 14 dual with Elkhorn, Germonprez debuted at No. 9 in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:39.97. At the USA Swimming West Winter Junior Nationals on Dec. 10, Germonprez finished first in 1:34.19.
Two other performances by the boys at the Southeast meet narrowly missed making their respective Top 10 charts. The Southwest boys 200 medley relay team of Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil and Tommy Palmer missed by just 0.14 seconds with their 1:33.26.
Millard North junior Kalvin Hahn won the 500 freestyle in 4:38.37, just 0.13 off the No. 10 time set by Prep’s Brandon Abboud in 2015. Mlinek, who already is No. 2 all-time in the 100 breaststroke at 54.58 behind Molacek’s national record of 52.92, won Saturday’s race in 55.55, a mark that would be No, 4 all-time if he weren’t already on the chart.
Elkhorn’s boys and Omaha Marian won the team titles at the Elkhorn Invitational. Marian won all three relays and five of the eight individual events to outscore Elkhorn 327-277 while the Elkhorn boys won four individual races and two relays to defeat runner-up Lincoln Pius X 363.5-205.
Scores
ELKHORN INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scoring: Elkhorn 363.5, Lincoln Pius X 205, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 203, Omaha Burke 191, Fremont 104, Omaha Skutt/Elkhorn MM 98, Omaha Brownell Talbot 70, Bellevue West 68.5, Gretna 28, Columbus 22, Ralston/Omaha Gross 9, South Sioux City 2.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Pius X (Jared Coffey, Eli Vyhlidal, Jakob Schmit, Sam Becker), 1:42.31. 200 freestyle: Greg Wehbe, Elkhorn, 1:45.89. 200 individual medley: Jaden Pospishil, Burke, 1:58.09. 50 freestyle: Wehbe, 21.98. 1-meter diving: David Hatt, Pius X, 434.45 points. 100 butterfly: Pospishil, 50.65. 100 freestyle: Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 48.09. 500 freestyle: Matt Uehling, Elkhorn, 5:02.87. 200 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Ryan Mayo, Horner, Blake Forsberg, Wehbe), 1:27.47. 100 backstroke: Horner, 52.59. 100 breaststroke: Vyhlidal, 1:01.69. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Mayo, Horner, Forsberg, Wehbe), 3:14.06.
Girls
Team scoring: Omaha Marian 327, Elkhorn 277, Omaha Burke 206, Fremont 119, Omaha Brownell Talbot 102, Omaha Duchesne 96, Gretna 88, Lincoln Pius X 69, Bellevue West 62, Ralston/Omaha Gross 40, Omaha Skutt 6, Bellevue East 3.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Omaha Marian (Katy Foley, Easton Glandt, Josie Hood, Skylar McGarry), 1:50.78. 200 freestyle: Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:56.58. 200 individual medley: Makenzie Peter, Elkhorn, 2:14.28. 50 freestyle: Josie Hood, Marian, 24.45. 1-meter diving: Nettie Knapton, Marian, 397.25 points. 100 butterfly: Von Seggern, 58.25. 100 freestyle: Glandt, 54.07. 500 freestyle: Hood, 5:05.48. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Foley, Glandt, Mendlick), 1:38.46. 100 backstroke: Lia Murray, Duchesne, 57.94. 100 breaststroke: Grace Swoboda, B-T, 1:07.04. 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Von Seggern, Mendlick, Alaira Hadford, Hood), 3:36.92.
KNIGHT INVITATIONAL
Boys
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 436, Omaha Westside 274, Lincoln East 231, Millard North 228, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 207, Kearney 146, Omaha Central 135, Grand Island 132, Omaha North 92, Millard South 88, Lincoln Northeast 55, Hastings 53, Lincoln High 52, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 48, Lincoln North Star 43, Millard West 36, Beatrice-Fairbury-Freeman-Norris 32, Lincoln Southeast 28.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Lincoln Southwest (Mason Schroeder, Kael Mlinek, Thomas Neil, Tommy Palmer), 1:33.26. 200 freestyle: Aidin Kolb, LSW, 1:46.16. 200 individual medley: Nate Germonprez, Westside, 1:48.33 (No. 3 all-time). 50 freestyle: Colin Davis, Westside, 22.29. 1-meter diving: Landon Orth, PLV/PLVS, 439.35 points. 100 butterfly: Germonprez, 48.48 (No. 3 all-time). 100 freestyle: Mlinek, 46.63. 500 freestyle: Kalvin Hahn, MN, 4:38.37. 200 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Neil, Tyler Reida, Kolb), 1:27.51. 100 backstroke: Davis, 51.02. 100 breaststroke: Mlinek, 55.55. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Palmer, Reida, Kolb, Mlinek), 3:08.48.
Girls
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 350, Omaha Westside 342.5, Millard North 251, Lincoln East 249, Papillion-La Vista/PLV South 223.5, Millard South 156, Grand Island 118, Norfolk/Norfolk Catholic 117, Lincoln Southeast 76, Omaha Central 75.5, Hastings 74.5, Lincoln Northeast 65, Millard West 65, Beatrice-Fairbury-Freeman-Norris 44, Kearney 42, Lincoln High 40, Omaha North 22, Lincoln North Star 8.
Event winners: 200-yard medley relay: Millard North (Mimi McLeay, Ella Petrick, Shriya Samanta, Madeline McLeay), 1:49.13. 200 freestyle: Avari Wischhof, LE, 1:56.60. 200 individual medley: Olivia Dendinger, PLV/PLVS, 2:09.62. 50 freestyle: Madeline McLeay, 24.43. 1-meter diving: Lainey Woodward, MW, 495.50 points. 100 butterfly: Isabella Morales, LSW, 58.48. 100 freestyle: Madeline McLeay, 53.39. 500 freestyle: Natalie Harris, Westside, 5:18.94. 200 freestyle relay: Millard North (Samanta, Stephanie Branson, Petrick, Madeline McLeay), 1:38.55. 100 backstroke: Wischhof, 58.77. 100 breaststroke: Petrick, 1:05.85. 400 freestyle relay: Lincoln Southwest (Bella Livingston, Avery Ryder, Lily Schroeder, Morales), 3:37.15.