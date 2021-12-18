Omaha Westside's Nate Germonprez lands on al-time charts at the Knight Invitational

Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez debuted on The World-Herald’s all-time charts in three events Saturday at Lincoln Southeast’s Knight Invitational.

The Texas commit helped lead the Warriors to a runner-up finish (436-274) behind defending state champion Lincoln Southwest at the 18-team meet. The Silver Hawks edged Westside 350-342.5 for the girls' team title.

Germonprez is now No. 3 all-time in both the 200-yard individual medley and No. 2 in 100 butterfly after setting meet records in both events. His 1:48.33 in the 200 IM ranks him behind Omaha Creighton Prep’s Jacob Molacek (1:45.50, 2014), and Papillion-La Vista/PLV South’s Luke Barr (1:47.91, 2019).

His 48.48 to win the 100 fly puts Germonprez behind only state record holder Will Clark of Omaha Creighton Prep. Clark, who now swims at Florida State, posted a 47.21 in the prelims of the 2020 state championship meet in Lincoln.

Germonprez’s third chart-busting time came from his 100-yard leadoff leg for Westside’s 400 freestyle relay quartet. He became just the fourth Nebraska swimmer to finish the 100 free in under 45 seconds by touching in 44.90, good for No. 4 all-time.