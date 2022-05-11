Omaha Westside's No. 1 singles and doubles advance to finals after tiebreakers

It was survive and advance for Omaha Westside during Wednesday's opening day of the Metro Conference girls tennis meet.

Both of Westside's No. 1 singles and doubles players won semifinal matches in third-set tiebreakers at Koch Tennis Center.

"It was absolutely all heart," Westside coach Bart Jeseritz said of the three-set wins.

Freshman Grace Greenwald outlasted Millard North's Lucy Cho 6-4, 4-6, 12-10 at 1 singles, while Claire Bonnett and Ava Schroeder rallied for a 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 victory over Omaha Marian's Sydney Schroeder and Lauren Mendlick at 1 doubles.

The finals will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Greenwald will face Marian's Elsa Jurrens, while Bonnett and Schroeder will go up against Millard North's Zoey Norris and Eunice Cho.

Wednesday also was a day of surviving difficult weather conditions. Players have gotten used this spring to dealing with high winds, but Wednesday's wind was accompanied by the warmest temperatures of the spring, climbing to the mid-90s.

Greenwald was feeling the effects of the heat as she took a medical timeout between the second and third sets. Jeseritz said it was a coin flip whether Greenwald would continue, but she recovered a bit during the timeout and then rallied in the tiebreaker.

"Grace didn't want to come out, she wanted to push through," Jeseritz said.

Cho won the first three points of the 10-point tiebreaker and later led 7-4. But Greenwald won the next three points and took her first lead in the tiebreak at 10-9. She won match point when Cho was short with a drop shot.

Three of Greenwald's losses this spring have come to Jurrens, last year's state runner-up who cruised through her half of the bracket Wednesday. Those two played last Friday's at the Millard North Invitational when Jurrens won the last two games to claim an 8-6 victory.

"Now we get our first shot at her with two out of three sets," Jeseritz said. "That will be interesting to see how it plays out."

In 1 doubles, Marian won the first set before Westside evened it by winning the second on its fourth set point. Westside then won four straight to take a 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker. Marian pulled within one three times, including at 8-7 before the Warriors closed out the win.

Marian, though, does have three of its four entries in the finals. At 2 singles, Marian's Cecilia Regan will play Millard West's Meredith Burkland, who knocked off top-seeded Riya Kannapareddy in three sets in the semis.

Individual semifinals

No. 1 singles: Elsa Jurrens, Marian, def. Ellie Adamson, ES, 6-0, 6-0. Grace Greenwald, Westside, def. Lucy Cho, MN, 6-4, 4-6, 12-10.

No. 2 singles: Meredith Burkland, MW, def. Riya Kannapareddy, MN, 6-7, 7-6, 10-6. Cecilia Regan, Marian, def. Aly Sherman, ES, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 1 doubles: Zoey Norris-Eunice Cho, MN, def. Sofia Hurst-HaleyWilwerding, Papio, 6-4, 6-2. Claire Bonnett-Ava Schroeder, Westside, def. Sydney Schroeder-Lauren Mendlick, Marian, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

No. 2 doubles: Jada Vosik-Torrey McManus, Marian, def. Mia Deleidi-Isa Hustad, ES, 7-5, 6-3. Ria Boob-Anna Pipinos, MN, vs. Addison Mahnks-Mia Tvrdy, Papio.

