Omaha Westside's Regan Rosseter is ready to prove she's the gold standard

The first time Regan Rosseter saw wrestling, she didn’t know what exactly she was looking at.

She did, however, know that she wanted to be a part of it.

The Omaha Westside sophomore is more than just in the mix these days — she’s now the gold standard.

Rosseter is unbeaten and ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound wrestler in Nebraska. And she’s hoping to show why during the first sanctioned girls state tournament beginning Friday at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.

“I think it will be pretty amazing that I can show who I am,” she said this week.

She may be ready for state, but is the state ready for her?

Rosseter, ranked in the top 20 at her weight nationally by USA Wrestling, went her first 27 matches this season before giving up a single point. Only one of her 39 wins has gone the distance. Even that one — an 18-4 technical fall over third-ranked Patricia Arroyo of Red Cloud/Blue Hill in the district finals — was impressive in its own right.

And don’t look now, but she’s got a new sense of confidence, Westside coach Bob Mulligan said.

“She knows she’s going to go out there and win,” he said. “It’s helped her open up her offense more. She’s made more of an emphasis on pushing the action, setting the pace and setting the tone for the match.”

It’s hardly come out of nowhere. Rosseter has been a force as a youth wrestler, with a résumé as impressive as her medal count. She’s won the prestigious Tulsa Nationals a couple of times. And a state title at last year’s NSWCA event. Rosseter went 2-2 in Fargo over the summer. Later this year she’ll compete on the world stage in France.

Tony Vanderpool has seen it up close for about 12 years. Rosseter’s club coach with the Nebraska Wrestling Academy remembers a 4-year-old who was “mean and aggressive.”

“She liked to prove a point,” Vanderpool recalls. “And usually that point was that she could beat all the boys.”

He’d often find himself in arguments with parents or coaches after their wrestler was on the wrong end of a Rosseter pin.

That kind of success came early, but not by accident.

Vanderpool points to the level of competition that Rosseter has banged heads with, saying she's competed in almost every state in the country.

“She didn’t really go to girls tournaments because there weren’t any at that point,” Vanderpool said. “So she’d just go wrestle the boys.”

A lack of fear may have gotten her into those scraps, but a work ethic second-to-none is how she came out of them on top. Even on nights she’s not slated for training at Vanderpool’s club, you can typically find Rosseter there watching or instructing.

“She works really hard at it and really cares about it,” Mulligan said. “She doesn’t do anything but wrestling. I’m pretty sure she goes home from wrestling practice and wrestles more. She just loves it.”

Rosseter rattles off her influences in the sport like she’s rehearsing a speech.

Jordan Burroughs. Helen Maroulis. Adeline Gray. They all have worn the U.S. singlet and wrestled for their country, something not lost on Rosseter.

“She has her goals,” Mulligan said. “And she knows what she wants to do.”

Getting on the podium at Fargo. Wrestling Division I in college. Making a world team. Those are the next steps, Vanderpool says. And they’re not unrealistic goals.

“The opportunities, they’re endless,” he said. “And they’re going to be there.”

First comes a weekend that Rosseter has been dreaming about long before the sanctioning of girls wrestling became official. She’ll be one of 144 girls who make history Friday. The road begins with a first-round bye, and then a quarterfinals match against the winner of Norfolk’s Victoria Maxey and Brooklin Kuester of West Point-Beemer.

It’s a gold-medal-or-bust type of weekend for Rosseter.

“I’m trying to get that state title, of course,” she said.

She’ll be joined by freshman teammate Piper Zatechka as Westside’s first qualifiers. Despite the size difference — Rosseter is a small 126-pounder, Zatechka pushes the limit at 160 — the duo have been good for each other this season, Mulligan said.

“Nobody Regan wrestles is going to be as strong as Piper is,” Mulligan said. “And wrestling Regan is great for Piper’s technique.”