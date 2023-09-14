Troy Shefsky was his older brother's biggest fan when AJ won the No. 2 singles title as a freshman at the 2020 Class A boys state tennis meet.

Three years later, the two brothers are teammates, holding down Omaha Westside's singles spots.

"I've been waiting for this for about three years now. I'm really excited for the opportunity," said Troy, a freshman who plays 2 singles.

"We're very close. Sometimes in practices we get intense, but he's my brother and I'm very grateful to have him on the team," said AJ, now a senior who has played 1 singles for the Warriors since he was a sophomore.

And both are off to outstanding starts as each improved their season records to 15-0 following unbeaten play at Thursday's Millard North Invitational at Koch Tennis Center.

Both Shefskys went 4-0 on the day, and as a team Westside didn't lose a match. The 10-team invitational was split into two five-team pools and no cross matches were played. While Westside won all four divisions from its pool, Millard North won three of the four divisions on its side. The other winner was Millard West's Jake Smiley at 1 singles.

AJ Shefsky didn't lose a game in his four matches, while Troy lost only one.

"They have such huge goals for themselves," Westside coach Bart Jeseritz said. "So just to see both of them shooting for those in the same year and pushing each other is a ton of fun."

Jeseritz describes AJ as a workaholic. The time he's put in to prepare for his senior year is coming to fruition.

He finished fifth at state last season. Two of his wins this fall have come against players who place third and fourth at state, Andrew Nelson of Elkhorn South and Markus Rutledge of Lincoln Southwest.

"I'd say I've improved a lot with my mental game," AJ said. "I'm better at taking it one game at a time, fighting for every point. In the past, I felt I would lose focus."

​Shefsky also could face last year's state finalists, Lincoln East's Hunter Nelson and Kearney's Asher Saulsbury, in the coming days. Westside has a dual with Lincoln East on Friday, then most of Class A's top teams will be at Monday's Papillion-La Vista Invite.

Troy, who has lost a total of 12 games in his 15 matches, also can expect a step up in competition. Troy added that he's happy to be on the court after suffering a fracture in a growth plate in his elbow over the summer.

And playing on the same team with his brother is a good perk, too.

"He helps me with everything, with every aspect of life," Troy said of AJ. "It's awesome to have someone like that in my life."

Invite's teams: Pool A: Millard West, Millard West, Norfolk, Papio South, Omaha Central. Pool B: Omaha Westside, Papio, Millard South, Columbus, Omaha Burke

Top two finishes in each pool