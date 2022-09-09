Omaha Westside's Stella Miner and Lincoln East's Isaac Graff win at Millard South

Friday’s conditions were near ideal for Stella Miner of Omaha Westside and Isaac Graff of Lincoln East to set personal records while winning their races at the 36th annual Millard South Invitational.

For the first time, the meet was held in late morning rather than late afternoon.

Miner ran the 5,000 meters at Walnut Grove Park in 18:40.5, almost eight seconds ahead of Mia Murray from girls team champion Lincoln East. Claire White of Westside was third.

“I think I’m running a lot smarter than I did last season. I mean, whatever kind of season it was last year, like two weeks," Miner said. “I definitely learned something from that.”

She said her summer mileage was much more than she was used to. Miner was the 2020 gold medalist as a freshman for Omaha Marian, then couldn’t run varsity last year after transferring late to Westside.

“Long runs every day, that’s not something I’m used to but to get up there helped me," she said.

While the 1-3 finish with White couldn’t get Westside past East, which led 41-69, Miner said she was happy for her teammate.

“Having a good race by yourself is great, but having a good race and pulling your team along with you is a good feeling," she said. “We both killed it out there and I'm really proud of us.”

Graff was coming off a win at the Titan Classic last Saturday at Papillion-La Vista South. The senior was anticipating a challenge from Zack Schultz, but the Millard North senior faded in the stretch to be 67th.

Graff, taking the lead with 2,000 meters left and running a 15:54.7, finished more than 10 seconds ahead of Lincoln Southwest’s Max Myers. Millard West’s Jack Witte was third.

“The results today, the other kids are going to catch up," he said. “But the offseason work has paid off.”

His team had a closer finish than the Spartans’ girls in completing the team title sweep. Hudson Davy was ninth as East had 80 points to 94 for Omaha Skutt and 99 for Millard West.

Results

BOYS

Team scoring: Lincoln East 80, Omaha Skutt 94, Millard West 99, Papillion-La Vista South 112, Lawrence Free State 124, Lincoln Southwest 125, Omaha Creighton Prep 142, Omaha Westside 153, Millard South 214, Lincoln Southeast 219, Millard North 293

Individual leaders: 1, Isaac Graff, Lincoln East, 15:54.7. 2, Max Myers, Lincoln Southwest, 16:05.0. 3, Jack Witte, Millard West, 16:08.8. 4, Bo Crews, Papillion-La Vista South, 16:15.2. 5, Dennis Chapman, Creighton Prep, 16:21.8. 6, Blake Wohler, Lawrence Free State, 16:23.0. 7, Piercze Marshall, Millard West, 16:29.1. 8, Dalton Heller, Millard South, 16:31.5. 9, Hudson Davy, Lincoln East, 16:33.7. 10, Paul Youell, Creighton Prep, 16:39.1.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Lincoln East 41, Omaha Westside 69, Lawrence Free State 109, Millard West 111, Millard North 115, Lincoln Southwest 144, Papillion-La Vista South 158, Omaha Marian 165, Millard South 214, Lincoln Southeast 288.

Individual leaders: 1, Stella Miner, Omaha Westside, 18:40.5. 2, Mia Murray, Lincoln East, 18:48.1. 3, Claire White, Omaha Westside, 19:04.2. 4, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:15.2. 5, Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 19:15.6. 6, Isabelle Hartnett, Millard West, 19:30.3. 7, Kaitlyn Swartz, Papillion-La Vista South, 19:53.3. 8, Mia Urosevich, Omaha Westside, 20:05.5. 9, Molly Caruso, Millard North, 20:12.7. 10, Brylee Burns, Lawrence Free State, 20:18.7.