Omaha Westside's Stella Miner enters all-time track charts

Omaha Westside sophomore Stella Miner entered the all-time charts at No. 4 in the girls 800 with her winning 2:12.20 at Saturday’s Westside Invitational at Phelps Field.

Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X ran the fastest set of 300 hurdles in the early season, 44.68, and she also won the high hurdles and the 100. Westside’s Lademi Davies had state-leading marks of 18-9 in the long jump and 38-4 in the triple jump.

Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central took the season lead in the boys 100 at 10.79. Team scoring was not available.

Results

Boys event winners: 100, Jaylen Lloyd, OC, 10.79. 200: Preston Okafor, OW, 23.24. 400: Christian Lanphier, OCP, 51.70. 800: David Goldsmith, MN, 2:01.74. 1,600: Carson Lauterbach, LSE, 4:37.19. 3,200: Zach Schultz, MN, 10:01.98. 110 hurdles; Javon Leuty, LH, 15.35. 300 hurdles: Grant Hunsaker, MN, 41.92. 400 relay: OCP, 43.72. 1,600 relay: MN, 3:30.68. 3,200 relay: MN, 8:24.64. Shot: J’Dyn Bullion, OC, 48-5.5. Discus: Joe Kieny, OCP, 160-5. High jump: Malcolm Tonje, OC, 6-5. LJ: Lloyd, 22-7. Triple jump: Reece Grosserode, LPX, 46-6. Pole vault: Paul Lampert, OCP, 13-6.

Girls event winners: 100: Kate Campos, LPX, 12.96. 200: Sadie Millard, MW, 26.51. 400: Millard, 59.94. 800: Stella Miner, OW, 2:12.10 (meet record). 1,600: Isabelle Hartnett, MW, 5:23.68. 3,200: Harnett, 11:26.82. 100 hurdles: Campos, 14.94. 300 hurdles: Campos, 44.68. 400 relay: OW, 51.06. 1,600: OW, 4:18.66. 3,200: OW, 9:56.37. Shot: Katharine Beachler, MN, 37-8.5. Discus: Beachler, 119-3. High jump: Bianca Martinez, OC, 5-2. Long jump: Lademi Davies, OW, 18-9. Triple jump: Davies, 38-4. Pole vault: Taylor Morrison, MW, 8-6.

