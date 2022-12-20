Omaha Westview, Burke advance in metro holiday girls tournament action

Omaha Westview finished strong Tuesday to post its second girls basketball victory in program history.

The host Wolverines rallied for a 41-38 win over Omaha South in a play-in game of the Metro holiday tournament. Westview (2-4) advances to play at Class A No. 2 Millard South on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Wolverines, in their first season of varsity play, won despite having one of the youngest squads in the Metro Conference. Their 11-player roster consists of one sophomore and 10 freshmen.

That lack of varsity experience didn’t stop Westview from prevailing despite a 26-point effort by Packers’ freshman Sierra Thomas. She also pulled down 12 rebounds but it wasn’t enough.

“We’re young but we’re still a varsity team,” coach Jason Simons said. “We sometimes have five freshmen on the court so I’m really proud of the way we battled.”

South led for much of the game but Westview grabbed its first lead late in the third quarter. The Packers reopened a four-point advantage in the final period at 31-27 but the Wolverines outscored South 14-7 the rest of the way.

A 3-pointer by Stella Williams put Westview ahead to stay. She led the Wolverines with 14 points — 11 in the second half.

Simons’ team preserved that lead by sinking late free throws. Lucy Fierro made three and Macy Kellner swished a pair.

South trailed by three and had a chance to tie in the closing seconds but a turnover dashed the Packers’ hopes.

“We switched to a zone and that helped us create some turnovers,” Simons said. “We got the game going our way and the girls felt more comfortable.”

Simons, who previous coached at Wahoo Neumann, credited Thomas for her 26-point effort despite the Wolverines’ best efforts.

“We knew that we had to make her the focal point of our defense,” he said. “She still got her points, but I was pleased we got the victory.”

The Packers, who were riding a two-game win streak, fell to 3-5.

Omaha South (3-5)......… 8 6 11 13 — 38

Omaha Westview (2-4)… 5 8 12 16 — 41

OS: Savannah Appel 3, Ava Marsh-Contreras 3, Tamara Lopez-Monarrez 2, Sierra Thomas 26, Freda Mia Moore 4.

OW: Paige Myers 8, Lucy Fierro 9, MaCardyn King 4, Stella Williams 14, Macy Kellner 6.

Omaha Burke 68, Omaha Buena Vista 26

Shaylee George scored 20 points to pace the 2-5 Bulldogs to the tourney play-in victory.

LaNasia Wilson had 15 points and Najya O’Neal chipped in nine for Burke, which advances to play at Omaha Central on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Zaria Townsend scored 19 points to lead the Bison.

Omaha Buena Vista (0-8)..… 1 8 8 9 — 26

Omaha Burke (2-5).......… 25 14 16 13 — 68

OBV: Da’Shia Evans 5, Zaria Townsend 19, Mads Keith 2.

OB: Shaylee George 20, Najya O’Neal 9, Hailey Pitzl 6, Makayla Thompson 6, LaNasia Wilson 15, Riyah Foster 6, Mailey Malone 4, Nautica Littlejohn 2.