Omaha's new high schools will join Metro Conference, play Class A in all sports but football

Omaha's two new high schools will be in the Metro Conference when they open next fall and will be Class A in all sports but football.

Buena Vista and Westview, which will open with only freshmen and sophomores, are asking for Class B football schedules from the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The World-Herald requested the information this week from the Omaha Public Schools.

New OPS director of athletics John Krogstrand said in a statement that the decisions were made following discussions with principals Carrie Carr at Buena Vista and Thomas Lee at Westview.

“Our focus is always on opportunities for the students we serve, and that is driving the decisions we make amid a complicated scheduling equation,” he said.

The rationale included that “each school receives a full schedule of varsity and sub-varsity competitions as well as providing like opportunities for all of our schools and participants.” The Metro was preferable to seeking a league of mostly Class B schools for temporary membership while the schools add grades in 2023 and 2024, or competing without a league tie-in.