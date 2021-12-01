 Skip to main content
Omaha's new high schools will join Metro Conference, play Class A in all sports but football
Check out the preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Omaha's two new high schools will be in the Metro Conference when they open next fall and will be Class A in all sports but football.

Buena Vista and Westview, which will open with only freshmen and sophomores, are asking for Class B football schedules from the Nebraska School Activities Association.

The World-Herald requested the information this week from the Omaha Public Schools.

New OPS director of athletics John Krogstrand said in a statement that the decisions were made following discussions with principals Carrie Carr at Buena Vista and Thomas Lee at Westview.

“Our focus is always on opportunities for the students we serve, and that is driving the decisions we make amid a complicated scheduling equation,” he said.

The rationale included that “each school receives a full schedule of varsity and sub-varsity competitions as well as providing like opportunities for all of our schools and participants.” The Metro was preferable to seeking a league of mostly Class B schools for temporary membership while the schools add grades in 2023 and 2024, or competing without a league tie-in.

Their addition will expand the Metro Conference to 20 boys and 20 girls schools, the most since the league high of 21 boys and 21 girls schools in 1981.

​Tuesday was the NSAA's deadline for schools to declare whether they would be in 11-man, eight-man or six-man football for the next two seasons and whether they would opt up or down from where their enrollments placed them. Opting down would mean forfeiting playoff eligibility.

Omaha Gross will stay in Class B for football, but Omaha Roncalli will be in Class C-1. Both Catholic schools had their enrollments fall below the cutoff of 160 boys to be in Class B, but Gross elected to opt up.

Amherst and West Holt are going from eight-man to 11-man. From 11-man to eight-man are Bridgeport, Crofton, North Platte St. Patrick's, Superior, Sutton and Twin River. From six-man to eight-man are McCool Junction and Silver Lake, and from eight-man to six-man are Brady and Garden County.

Two 11-man cooperative sponsorship teams have dissolved. Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur will break into eight-man teams. Wood River will stay in 11-man, but Shelton will be playing six-man.

New cooperative sponsorship teams, both in eight-man, are Tri County Northeast (Allen and Emerson-Hubbard) and Riverside/Spalding Academy.

There will be 131 teams in 11-man, 115 in eight-man and 34 in six-man.

