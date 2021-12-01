Omaha's new high schools will join Metro Conference, play Class A in all sports but football

Tuesday was the NSAA's deadline for schools to declare whether they would be in 11-man, eight-man or six-man football for the next two seasons and whether they would opt up or down from where their enrollments placed them. Opting down would mean forfeiting playoff eligibility.
Omaha Gross will stay in Class B for football, but Omaha Roncalli will be in Class C-1. Both Catholic schools had their enrollments fall below the cutoff of 160 boys to be in Class B, but Gross elected to opt up.
Amherst and West Holt are going from eight-man to 11-man. From 11-man to eight-man are Bridgeport, Crofton, North Platte St. Patrick's, Superior, Sutton and Twin River. From six-man to eight-man are McCool Junction and Silver Lake, and from eight-man to six-man are Brady and Garden County.
Two 11-man cooperative sponsorship teams have dissolved. Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur will break into eight-man teams. Wood River will stay in 11-man, but Shelton will be playing six-man.
New cooperative sponsorship teams, both in eight-man, are Tri County Northeast (Allen and Emerson-Hubbard) and Riverside/Spalding Academy.
There will be 131 teams in 11-man, 115 in eight-man and 34 in six-man.
