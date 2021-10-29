“Thank you for the love.”

Malachi Coleman repeats the line often on his Twitter account. It usually accompanies an edit from one of the many colleges interested in the football prospect.

“Good luck in your game this week!” Kansas State wrote. “Own the field,” encouraged Wisconsin. “Take over,” Wyoming implored.

Nebraska took it a step further this month, extending a scholarship offer to the Lincoln East receiver and defensive end, his first from a Power Five school and second overall behind Northern Iowa. The junior tweets his appreciation for the many graphics and mail the Huskers and others send him.

For Coleman, this isn’t humble bragging or pandering to suitors. The recruiting process is totally different than most of his life experience.

The idea of being wanted — and beyond that, loved — often felt foreign, long before Coleman picked up his first football.

He’s been homeless. Abandoned. Shuttled from foster home to foster home.

He's still getting used to coaches and reporters wanting to talk with him, and he'd never considered the blessing of having his college education paid for somewhere.

“There’s not very many people that are willing to stick with me through all the stuff that I’ve been through,” Coleman said.

A monster regular season in his first full varsity campaign put Coleman in the unfamiliar position of having a say — a choice — in his future.

At 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, his unique blend of speed and size allows him to star as a pass catcher and pass rusher. He made three catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns, and added a sack, against Lincoln Northeast two weeks ago. He’s been a game-breaker for East in its 6-3 fall that continues Friday with a first-round playoff game at Gretna.

How strong his relationships are with coaches and programs will eventually determine his college destination. But what’s the hurry? Every fall Friday under the lights is a chance for more options.

More love.

“I’m not going to be surprised if more offers come down the pike,” East coach John Gingery said. “The biggest thing is the way he’s going to mature. A lot of people are going to realize this kid is really talented.”

* * *

Malachi was 5 when his mother dropped him off at a stranger’s house.

“She said she’d be back,” he said. “I haven’t seen her since that day.”

Malachi was born in South Dakota and his sister, Nevaeh, came along a few years later in Missouri. Their father died when they were young.

Malachi doesn’t remember much about those days. They moved around and found shelter where they could. At one point, the children spent multiple days alone living out of a car, with Malachi serving as de facto caretaker.

The siblings happened to be in Nebraska when they went into the foster care system for more than four years. Their first foster family in Lincoln only wanted to keep one of them. Same with their second in York, which ended with the father putting Malachi through a wall. An emergency placement in Seward was short-lived after that.

While Malachi and Nevaeh searched for a family, Craig and Miranda Coleman prayed over the possibility of getting involved in foster care. A church sermon hit home, and they signed up with the intent of helping one child. At the end of the licensing class, the Lincoln couple was asked to consider adopting two.

Eventually the Colemans did, making it official Nov. 20, 2015. Malachi and Nevaeh took their last names, and what started as another house was becoming home.

“Trauma is unforgiving,” Miranda said. “It took awhile to see that he really would learn to trust.”

It was around then that Malachi Coleman began finding it easier to like and respect himself again. He didn’t know it at the time, but the anger he had carried was lightening.

“I looked at myself as nobody wanted me, they wanted to pass me on over and over again,” Coleman said. “This family decided to stick with me. They saw I was a struggling kid and I deserved a family that loved me. And when I saw that I had that, and that I actually was loved, that’s when I started to change my perspective on things.”

* * *

Don’t mess it up.

Raymonn Adams has often repeated a version of that message to Coleman the past few years. Lots of people have talent, but what will he do with it?

Adams, a former NFL running back and sprinter who runs a Lincoln track club, spotted a skinny eighth-grader at a track meet and had to introduce himself. The kid possessed ability. But the way he competed — with heart and drive — stood out, too.

Coleman found his stride physically as he started to grow. He learned how to run through sprint mechanics, which helped him clock 200-meter times in the mid 22-second range and become a three-time USA Track and Field All-American. His first foray into high school track last spring ended by medaling at state in the triple jump and a relay.

Staying true to form mentally is important, too. Adams speaks around the country about rewinding the mind, encouraging people to face their fears and develop “supreme self-esteem.”

As Coleman has processed his past, his performances have continued to improve. He’s become known for big smiles and quick laughs, like the time he had to return his first car, a new Honda Accord, because his knees wouldn’t fit under the steering wheel.

“He’s not going to play the victim role,” Adams said. “He’s going to always feel frustration, anger, a little bit of pain. But he’s never really become a victim of it. You can tell he doesn’t accept that.”

And he wants others to thrive.

He’d like to eventually pursue a career in affective therapy, an emotionally focused behavioral practice. He’s carried fallen teammates off the track. He once left the basketball court during warmups to help an older man down the stairs. He has as much experience being a parent for his sister as being a brother.

“Malachi first and foremost is a protector,” Miranda Coleman said. “That mentality is extended to anyone who needs it. His heart is bigger than his body.”

* * *

Meanwhile, the recruiting process goes on.

Malachi Coleman doesn’t know what side of the ball he’ll play in college, much less where he’s going. He grew up following Nebraska — every foster home he stayed in was full of Husker fans — but didn’t play any organized sports until he joined his adoptive family.

His junior film pops through nine games. Fifteen catches for 511 yards and nine touchdowns. Four forced fumbles, a blocked punt, 43 tackles and five sacks. It’s been a breakout couple of months after serving as a part-time varsity player in 2020.

Now he’s focused on gaining muscle and helping East extend its football postseason. He can love others because his cup is full, overflowing not with social media likes or scholarship offers, but with people who are with him — no matter what.

“God gives you a path for a reason,” Coleman said. “It’s not to punish you or anything, but he wants to lead you in a direction. I truly believe if I didn’t go through all the stuff that I did, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I wouldn’t be with my family today.”

