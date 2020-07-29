One run proved to be difference as Metro postseason tournament semifinals set by a tiebreaker

One run.
That was the difference between the American Legion team from Omaha Westside reaching the Metro postseason tournament semifinals and perhaps dropping into the consolation bracket.
KB Building Services (Westside) will play the 52's Patriots (Millard South) at 8 p.m. Thursday. The early semifinal will be DC Electric (Bellevue West) vs. Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) at 5.
Both games will be played at Millard South. The championship will be played Friday at a time to be determined due to Prep’s scheduled graduation that night.
KB’s Otis Seals, in his first season as head coach, couldn’t have cut that semifinal berth much closer following round-robin tourney play Monday. All three schools at that second-round site — Westside, Millard West and Omaha Burke — finished the day with 1-1 records.
Then it came down to a tiebreaker of fewest runs allowed to determine which team would advance, which is where KB had the slight edge. The Warriors yielded six runs in their two games to edge Wolfe Electric (Millard West), which gave up seven.
“It was really close,’’ Seals said. “Our guys are excited to still have a shot at the title.’’
The Warriors won their first game Monday 8-0 over Prime Time Sports (Burke), a victory that Seals said was key. Pitcher Michael Finan allowed two hits and struck out seven to get the Warriors off to a great start.
“That win set things up for us,’’ Seals said. “We knew it was going to be a tough day of baseball and that things could come down to a tie-breaker.’’
After the Bulldogs defeated Wolfe Electric 4-2, the final game between KB and the Wildcats would decide which squad would advance in the 24-team tourney. The Warriors lost 6-3 but their number of runs surrendered was just good enough to edge the Wildcats.
“Our coaching staff talked about what we needed to do to advance,’’ Seals said. “We wanted to win that game but we kept it just close enough to make it through.’’
Also advancing with a 1-1 record that day was Five Points Bank, which held the tiebreaker edge over the teams from Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South. The Junior Jays allowed two runs in two games to move on.
The 52's Patriots and DC Electric won both their games Monday to advance without the need of a tiebreaker.
Seals said that tiebreaker aspect worried him after recent events at the Cornhusker Classic. His Warriors defeated the team from Lincoln East in pool play but the Spartans advanced after tiebreakers.
Carpet Land (Lincoln East) went on to win the title.
“That’s why those tie-breakers are always a concern,’’ Seals said. “But this time it worked out for us.’’
Seals said watching his 22-9 squad reach the tourney semifinal is gratifying in his first season as head coach.
“I’ve told our guys that they’ve already made this a great summer for me,’’ he said.
Schedule
Championship bracket
At Millard South
Thursday: Bellevue West (27-6) vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (15-15). 5 p.m.; Omaha Westside (22-9) vs. Millard South (22-8), 8.
Friday: Games at noon and 6 p.m.; Prep will play at noon in either the championship or the third-place game due to graduation that night; both games will be at Millard South unless Prep plays Westside, then that game will be at Prep.
Consolation bracket
At Elkhorn South
Thursday: Millard West vs Omaha Skutt, 5 p.m.; Elkhorn South vs Papllion South, 8.
Friday: Losing teams from Thursday, 5 p.m.; Winning teams, 8.
At Omaha Burke
Thursday: Elkhorn vs Millard North, 5 p.m.; Papillion-La Vista vs Burke, 8.
Friday: Losing teams from Thursday, 5 p.m.; Winning teams, 8.
At Omaha Creighton Prep
Thursday: Omaha Central vs. Omaha North, 5 p.m.; Ralston vs. Prep White, 8.
Friday: Losing teams from Thursday, 5 p.m.; Winning teams, 8.
At Omaha Bryan
Friday: Bryan vs. Sox Gold, 2:30 p.m.; Sox Gold vs. Omaha Gross, 5; Gross vs. Bryan, 7:30.
At Omaha Northwest
Friday: Omaha Spikes vs. Northwest, 2:30 p.m.; Spikes vs. Sox Black, 5; Sox Black vs. Northwest, 7:30.
