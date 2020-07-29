One run proved to be difference as Metro postseason tournament semifinals set by a tiebreaker

“That win set things up for us,’’ Seals said. “We knew it was going to be a tough day of baseball and that things could come down to a tie-breaker.’’

After the Bulldogs defeated Wolfe Electric 4-2, the final game between KB and the Wildcats would decide which squad would advance in the 24-team tourney. The Warriors lost 6-3 but their number of runs surrendered was just good enough to edge the Wildcats.

“Our coaching staff talked about what we needed to do to advance,’’ Seals said. “We wanted to win that game but we kept it just close enough to make it through.’’

Also advancing with a 1-1 record that day was Five Points Bank, which held the tiebreaker edge over the teams from Papillion-La Vista and Elkhorn South. The Junior Jays allowed two runs in two games to move on.

The 52's Patriots and DC Electric won both their games Monday to advance without the need of a tiebreaker.

Seals said that tiebreaker aspect worried him after recent events at the Cornhusker Classic. His Warriors defeated the team from Lincoln East in pool play but the Spartans advanced after tiebreakers.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East) went on to win the title.