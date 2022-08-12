One win down, Omaha Creighton Prep still has 'a long way to go' at American Legion World Series

With one win in the books at the American Legion World Series, the team from Omaha Creighton Prep is looking ahead to continued success this weekend.

After an off day Friday, Five Points Bank will return to action Saturday at 3 p.m. against Midland (Michigan). The 42-12 Junior Jays started the Series on Thursday night with a 7-3 win over two-time defending champion Idaho Falls (Idaho).

Coach Pat Mooney said it was a solid start but added he didn’t want to make too much of the victory.

“The boys were all excited, but they know we still have a long way to go,” he said. “The best thing is that it gave us the realization that we deserve to be here.”

Five Points Bank got a strong start Thursday from Ryan Bauer, who yielded three first-inning runs but shut down the Bandits the rest of the way. He did not allow another hit before giving way to reliever Elliott Peterson in the seventh inning.

“He did a great job,” Mooney said. “He settled down after that first inning and threw a lot of strikes.”

Bauer struck out eight and walked none to boost his summer record to 7-1.

Mooney said another key to victory was his team’s ability to knock out Idaho Falls starter Merit Jones after two innings. Jones, a Utah pledge and the team’s ace, surrendered two first-inning runs and gave way to a reliever in the third.

“I think that was something that really stunned them,” the coach said. “When we knocked their main man out, I don’t think they ever really recovered.”

Peterson scored three runs and Jack Stessman had a pair of RBIs for the Junior Jays, who will play two more round-robin games in the early portion of the tournament. Five Points Bank will play Chesapeake (Virginia) Sunday at 3 p.m.

Mooney said it was nice to have an off day Friday for his team that won the Central Plains Regional last Sunday in Rapid City (South Dakota) before being whisked to Shelby (North Carolina) for the World Series.

“We’re going to grill out today with the boys and their families and just get away from the diamond for a little while,” he said.

The semifinals of the tournament will be played Monday and the final Tuesday at 6 p.m.