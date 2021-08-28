Outside, the heat index is 104. Here in the Bryan High locker room, it’s more like an attic on the face of the sun.

Teenagers in black uniforms guzzle water jugs. Assistant coaches form an assembly line, chucking Gatorades to players without. “Anybody else? Everybody good?”

Ten minutes before kickoff, Bryan head coach Ryan Hanson steps in front of the white cinder-block wall. His playbook is tucked in his waistband, his sunglasses perched on his head, his white T-shirt declares one of several mottos: “Tradition starts now.”

So does a football season. Finally.

The Bears, like their six peers in the Omaha Public Schools, haven’t suited up in 22 months. COVID-19 halted the 2020 season before it started. For most kids here, this is their first varsity game.

“This is a tough game for tough people,” Hanson tells them Thursday, over the hum of a fan. “Not everybody can do what you do, especially the way we do things here. You understand?”

“Yes, coach,” they respond in unison.

Mysteries abound. How will his sophomores handle the Omaha Northwest defense? How will his defense tackle after a practice week without helmets or pads? (Too much heat.) And can they recover the onside kick he’s planned to start the season?

Hanson covers what he can. Bryan is not Bellevue West or Burke. The Bears haven’t produced a single winning season in 15 years. But in this room of 35 kids, most of whom spent the past year lifting weights, climbing hills and running gauntlets with nobody watching, he sees hope.

High school football is a precious tradition in Nebraska, and Bryan is ready for its chance. “The opportunity is standing right outside the door,” Hanson says.

They file out of the locker room into the blazing sunlight. Before descending the bleachers and charging their home field, the Bears huddle together and chant their favorite battle cry.

“WE, NOT ME!”

* * *

Word came down on Aug. 7, 2020. To teenagers in OPS, it felt like a helmet to the gut. No fall sports in the district.

A few seniors transferred immediately to suburban schools, where teams were still playing. Most endured a long autumn of individual training, part-time jobs, youth coaching, whatever passed the time.

“One of the worst parts of Friday nights was about 10:20 when the local news came on and you had to see everybody else playing,” Omaha Central coach Jay Landstrom said.

High school football doesn’t just affect football players, Landstrom said. It’s the band, the cheerleaders, the dance team, the JROTC. And unlike basketball or baseball, where you can play summer ball, the schedule is short. “Those Friday night lights,” Landstrom said, “you only get so many of them.”

No wonder Central players this summer kept asking him, “We’re playing, right?” No wonder Benson players wanted to wear their jerseys to school Friday.

Bunnies coach Terrence Mackey doesn’t usually allow it, but Friday was a special occasion. “They earned the right. They’ve been working hard since they came back to school last year.”

Yet all the time off enhances uncertainty. Nobody this week faced more than Bryan, where Hanson took over a moribund program in August 2019 and finished the season with about 28 players and zero wins. Average margin of defeat: 52 points.

Over the past decade combined, Bryan has won eight games.

But Hanson recruited the middle schools hard in 2019-20, offering playing time and the chance to start new traditions. “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” he said. Now Bryan has a strong group of sophomores led by quarterback Jeremiah Gorham and tailback Braylon Rogers.

Rogers lacks experience but not charisma. His coach lovingly calls him a “diva.” His quarterback calls him a “nut.” He dances on the sideline and rarely stops talking. Rogers felt pretty calm Thursday during warmups until he noticed a couple hundred Bryan fans on the metal bleachers.

“When I heard people,” Rogers said later, “I got nervous.”

* * *

It’s opening night; Rogers isn’t the only one.

The game begins with a false start on the kickoff. Bryan’s “sky right” pooch kickoff bounces around on the turf before Northwest jumps on it. The Bears defense forces a punt, but immediately Hanson senses the action moving too fast for his young offense.

A steady drip of mistakes — penalties, missed blocks, turnovers — keeps Bryan scoreless through one quarter, then two, then three.

When the Huskies punch in a second touchdown early in the fourth — 14-0 — Bryan fans must wonder: Was this night worth waiting for?

Then Rogers gets mad. The 200-pound tailback starts busting tackles and dragging defenders. With each first down, Bryan’s sideline gains pep.

“We need two scores!” Hanson barks. “We gotta hurry!”

With 6:28 left, Gorham gets Bryan’s first touchdown in 683 days, prompting jubilation on the sideline. “Keep up the tempo!” an assistant yells. “They are freaking tired!”

Not all of them. Northwest’s bruising back Bronson Birdow has waited two years for this night, too. Completing a long drive, the 225-pound senior takes a fourth-and-goal pitch and runs through three Bear tacklers into the end zone.

21-7.

Surely, it’s over now, right? Not yet.

Gorham leads another Bryan drive, culminating when Rogers carries several Huskies into the end zone with 25 seconds left.

“You weren’t gonna be stopped!” Hanson says.

“Hell no,” Rogers says. “They can’t stop me.”

As Bryan lines up for one last desperation onside kick, Hanson calls over Gorham and Rogers, two kids who said yes to Bryan when most of their peers wouldn’t.

“We have a lot to look forward to,” Hanson says. “This is only going to get better.”

Bryan doesn’t recover the onside kick. Northwest takes a knee and celebrates victory, 21-14. The Huskies sprint off toward their sideline, where they chant and shout.

Hanson huddles his team at midfield — “take a knee” — and delivers one more pep talk. Had it ended 10 minutes earlier, the Bryan coach might have struggled to find a silver lining. But he doesn’t have to fake his optimism.

“Half of this football team has never, ever, ever played in front of lights. Two years ago, you played middle school. … Every team I coach, I just want to be proud of how we played. And I’m proud of how we played.”

The Bears march back to the locker room, where they started the night. They’ll be back in triple-digit heat indexes the following day to prepare for the next opponent, Lincoln High.

Rogers doesn’t take it for granted.

Before he goes home and crashes, the sophomore tailback, who rushed for 74 yards on 14 carries, absorbs the scene. Helmet off, he gazes up into the bleachers, where the crowd has cleared out, but the lights are still shining. He grins.

“Look around,” Rogers says. “I love this. I love this. I love this.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.