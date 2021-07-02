OPS girls golf teams given 72 sets of clubs to use year-round

Girls golf teams in the Omaha Public Schools this fall will be playing with the newest equipment, thanks to a partnership between the Sherwood Foundation and PGA Reach Nebraska.

The two groups are providing 72 sets of golf clubs and bags and 72 push carts for use by the OPS high schools, whose number will increase from seven to nine in 2022. Girls can use the sets year-round.

Many girls this summer had the opportunity to receive PGA Professional instruction, access to golf and access to compete on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour. They completed four weeks of play in the Clubs FORE Youth program with a scramble Thursday at Eagle Run.

Nebraska PGA officials said a 2018 study statewide conducted with the Nebraska School Activities Association showed 56% of girls do not own their own clubs or share and borrow equipment, and 43% of the equipment used was borderline unusable and dated.

“The majority of high school girls golf programs are using substandard equipment or do not have equipment, and PGA Reach Nebraska is committed to bridge this gap and provide these female scholar-athletes with a level playing field," the Nebraska PGA said in a news release.

U.S. Senior Open merchandise shop open to public