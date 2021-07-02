OPS girls golf teams given 72 sets of clubs to use year-round

Girls golf teams in the Omaha Public Schools this fall will be playing with the newest equipment, thanks to a partnership between the Sherwood Foundation and PGA Reach Nebraska.
The two groups are providing 72 sets of golf clubs and bags and 72 push carts for use by the OPS high schools, whose number will increase from seven to nine in 2022. Girls can use the sets year-round.
Many girls this summer had the opportunity to receive PGA Professional instruction, access to golf and access to compete on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour. They completed four weeks of play in the Clubs FORE Youth program with a scramble Thursday at Eagle Run.
Nebraska PGA officials said a 2018 study statewide conducted with the Nebraska School Activities Association showed 56% of girls do not own their own clubs or share and borrow equipment, and 43% of the equipment used was borderline unusable and dated.
“The majority of high school girls golf programs are using substandard equipment or do not have equipment, and PGA Reach Nebraska is committed to bridge this gap and provide these female scholar-athletes with a level playing field," the Nebraska PGA said in a news release.
U.S. Senior Open merchandise shop open to public
The merchandise pavilion at the 41st U.S. Senior Open Championship will open to the public this weekend.
Sales hours at Omaha Country Club will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This will be the only time fans can access U.S. Senior Open gear without having purchased a ticket.
Parking for the two days will be in Lot D at 7901 N. 72nd St.
Toledo, Funk at clinic
Senior pros Esteban Toledo and Fred Funk will work with 75 youths from Hogan’s Junior Golf Heroes’ First Tee program at a clinic Tuesday.
Jeff Porter, the executive director of Hogan’s Heroes, said the participants were chosen from his group’s seven summer programming locations — Eagle Hills in Papillion, Platteview in Bellevue, and Spring Lake, Steve Hogan, Pacific Springs, Elkhorn Ridge and Indian Creek in Omaha.
“Our service area covers all aspects of the community and we are excited to offer this wonderful experience to our wide array of students, coming from many diverse backgrounds ages 5 to 17," Porter said. “We sincerely appreciate the efforts of Omaha Country Club and its director of golf, Tony Pesavento, along with tournament director David Fox, for generating this memorable experience for our students.”
Top-25s for Kluver
Kansas sophomore Luke Kluver, from Norfolk, goes into the John Deere Classic with a pair of top-25 finishes on the national amateur circuit.
He tied for 21st at the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament of Champions in Pennsylvania, matching par 280 for four rounds, and followed up with a tie for 24th at the Northeast Amateur at the Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, Rhode Island.
Hanna makes history
Omaha Westside senior Kaitlyn Hanna became the first from Nebraska since 1980 to make the final 16 of the Women’s Western Junior Championship. Shelly Godeken of Alma got that far in 1980. Hanna lost in the first round of match play after tying for eighth in qualifying.
Hanna went on to lead a 1-3-4 finish for Nebraska girls at the Midwest Junior Championships held at Glen Oaks in Des Moines. She won a playoff for first, with defending champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X third and Katie Ruge of Millard North fourth.
Nebraska girls win Four-State
Team Nebraska swept its six singles matches on Thursday to overtake Missouri and win the 53rd Girls Four-State matches at Colbert Hills in Manhattan, Kansas.
UNO-bound Sydney Taake of Papillion won her match, 5 and 4, with a chip-in for birdie on the 14th hole to close out the match. Wahoo Neumann’s Lauren Thiele also won 5 and 4. Nicole Kolbas won her match 3 and 2, Omaha’s Emily Karmazin and Katie Ruge each won by scores of 2 and 1 and Kaitlyn Hanna won 1 up.
Peck, Jackson win in Jr. All-Star
Class C state champion Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger and Madison Jackson of Broken Bow were the winners of the 19th annual Nebraska Lions High School Senior All-Star Golf Tourney at Meadowlark Hills in Kearney.
The field included only those seniors who were top finishers in their state championships this past season.
Peck broke par with a 1-under 141 total for the boys title. Jackson won the girls crown by one stroke over Ashley Tackett of Elkhorn South.
Boys: Rockney Peck, Wisner-Pilger, 141; Braxton Brockhaus, Creighton, 148; Brendon Walker, Mullen, 149; Cullen Buscher, Bennington, 150; Tylen Jakub, David City Aquinas, 152; Kody Sander, Lincoln Pius X, 153; Caden Kearns, Lincoln Pius X, 154; Blake Barner, North Platte, 158; Will Elgert, Yutan, 158; Payton Frederick, Battle Creek, 164; Brett Downing, Sandhills/Thedford, 167; Conner Schlueter, North Bend, 167; Riley Kaup, Plainview, 168; Jake Scherer, Gothenburg, 168; Matt Boyd, Hastings St. Cecilia, 176.
Girls: Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 161; Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, 162; Colby Kendall, Minden, 164; Haley Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 173; Riley Stuhr, York, 174; Elly Johnsen, Lincoln East, 178, Danielle Nolde, Ogallala, 182; Megan Lutt, Battle Creek, 184; Eve Edwards, Kearney, 190; Shauna Radant, Valentine, 190; Graycee Oeltjen, Broken Bow, 194; Kailey Johnson, West Point-Beemer, 195; Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 200; Emma Wilkinson, Battle Creek, 205.
Dormie Day of Giving
Registration remains open for ArborLinks’ Dormie Day of Giving scramble on July 26. It’s a rare public event at the now fully private club at Nebraska City. It will benefit the Dormie Network Foundation and its giving pillars in the areas of youth golf, environmental initiatives, military/first responder organizations, and healthcare/humanitarian efforts.
All six Dormie Network clubs are hosting a Day of Giving scramble. ArborLinks’ entry fee is $2,000 per four-person team. Contact Tyler Hadden, tyler-hadden@arborlinks.com.