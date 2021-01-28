 Skip to main content
OPS no longer holding fall high school sports this spring
ATHLETICS

OPS no longer holding fall high school sports this spring

Omaha Public Schools no longer is pursuing holding high school fall sports during the spring, a possibility the district considered after cancelling those sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout the fall and winter, high schools sought feedback regarding interest in - and the feasibility of - fall sports offered in the spring,’’ OPS said in a press release Thursday. “While some students expressed interest, others did not - and voiced concern about the complications of also participating in spring sports. Based on those conversations, the decision by athletic leadership was to focus on a traditional spring season without the addition of fall sports.”

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

