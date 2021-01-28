OPS no longer holding fall high school sports this spring

Omaha Public Schools no longer is pursuing holding high school fall sports during the spring, a possibility the district considered after cancelling those sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Throughout the fall and winter, high schools sought feedback regarding interest in - and the feasibility of - fall sports offered in the spring,’’ OPS said in a press release Thursday. “While some students expressed interest, others did not - and voiced concern about the complications of also participating in spring sports. Based on those conversations, the decision by athletic leadership was to focus on a traditional spring season without the addition of fall sports.”
