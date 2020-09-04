OPS seeks to play fall sports in the spring

The Omaha Public Schools is seeking to play its fall sports in the spring.
Its proposal is part of a 14-page PowerPoint presentation the Omaha School Board will review at a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Just as we are preparing for an in-person return to learning when it is possible, we very much look forward to the return of athletics, arts and activities when we can provide them in a responsible way,’’ OPS said. The school district is “creating a proposal to submit to the NSAA for our fall student-athletes to participate in the spring. The proposal would request dual participation for athletes to participate in fall and spring sports.”
Also to be addressed are guidelines for winter sports, which begin Nov. 16, and resumption of community use for OPS outdoor facilities.
Jay Bellar, the executive director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, said Friday he was aware OPS was considering going from fall to spring. He said any rules waivers, including dual participation and out-of-season competition between schools, would be subject to approval by the eight-member NSAA Board of Directors. Northwest High’s principal, Tom Lee, represents OPS on the board.
Multiple sources told The World-Herald that OPS is considering starting football on March 1, with three weeks of practices before each of the seven high schools plays two games.
If OPS goes to spring for its fall sports, it eliminates the possibility of competing in the NSAA postseason that begins with girls golf districts on Oct. 5.
Several parents of OPS athletes said Friday that OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan already had told them before the release of Tuesday night’s agenda that the district was considering the move.
Paul Baker, whose son is a football player at Omaha Burke, said he emailed Logan with his concerns this week and she called him on Thursday.
“What she said was they’d do the fall sports in the spring,’’ Baker said.
In her letter to parents released Monday, Logan wrote: “Throughout our planning process, we’ve shared that in addition to neighboring school districts, we are regularly in contact with the districts most like ours across the country. Several large, urban school communities have reached similar, difficult decisions related to fall activities.”
An OPS spokesperson said Friday the schools the district is in contact with are among the 76 members of the Council of Great City Schools. One member of the council is Wichita, Kansas. Its school board this week approved starting fall sports while its middle and high schools remain in remote learning. Akron, Ohio, also reversed course this week and opened fall sports.
OPS also announced that because Tuesday is considered a special meeting, public comment is not on the agenda. However, the last special meeting convened by the board, held virtually on June 29, included public comment and there were 17 speakers.
Thursday’s regularly-scheduled 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Teachers Administrative Center will have public comment.
