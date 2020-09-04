OPS seeks to play fall sports in the spring

If OPS goes to spring for its fall sports, it eliminates the possibility of competing in the NSAA postseason that begins with girls golf districts on Oct. 5.

Several parents of OPS athletes said Friday that OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan already had told them before the release of Tuesday night’s agenda that the district was considering the move.

Paul Baker, whose son is a football player at Omaha Burke, said he emailed Logan with his concerns this week and she called him on Thursday.

“What she said was they’d do the fall sports in the spring,’’ Baker said.

In her letter to parents released Monday, Logan wrote: “Throughout our planning process, we’ve shared that in addition to neighboring school districts, we are regularly in contact with the districts most like ours across the country. Several large, urban school communities have reached similar, difficult decisions related to fall activities.”

An OPS spokesperson said Friday the schools the district is in contact with are among the 76 members of the Council of Great City Schools. One member of the council is Wichita, Kansas. Its school board this week approved starting fall sports while its middle and high schools remain in remote learning. Akron, Ohio, also reversed course this week and opened fall sports.