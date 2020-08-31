OPS sticks with decision to suspend sports, says to frustrated athletes, 'We hear you'

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is standing by her decision to suspend athletics and activities this fall.
Logan sent a letter to families on Monday acknowledging the disappointment many students and families are facing without the extracurricular activities. The letter was also signed by school board President Marque Snow.
OPS suspended all sports when it shifted to remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year. It's the only school district in the state not currently playing sports.
District officials continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission in the Omaha community with the help of local health experts, the letter said.
"...if it is not the right time for students to learn socially distanced in a classroom, we know that group workouts, weightlifting and competition cannot take place in a safe and responsible manner," the letter said. "It is not a decision made lightly and to our students and families voicing frustration, we hear you."
According to the letter, OPS officials are actively exploring options for students to play and compete when it's safe, but more details are not yet available.
The letter noted that several other urban school districts made similar decisions about fall activities.
The letter to families came after OPS athletes took to social media in an effort to convince Logan to allow sports. Football players from multiple schools have posted videos to Twitter using the hashtag #LetUsPlay.
A gathering is scheduled outside OPS headquarters at 30th and Cuming Streets for 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Athletes, students involved in activities, families and friends are encouraged to attend and wear their school colors to show support.
