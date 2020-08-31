OPS sticks with decision to suspend sports, says to frustrated athletes, 'We hear you'

Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan is standing by her decision to suspend athletics and activities this fall.

Logan sent a letter to families on Monday acknowledging the disappointment many students and families are facing without the extracurricular activities. The letter was also signed by school board President Marque Snow.

OPS suspended all sports when it shifted to remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year. It's the only school district in the state not currently playing sports.

District officials continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission in the Omaha community with the help of local health experts, the letter said.

"...if it is not the right time for students to learn socially distanced in a classroom, we know that group workouts, weightlifting and competition cannot take place in a safe and responsible manner," the letter said. "It is not a decision made lightly and to our students and families voicing frustration, we hear you."

According to the letter, OPS officials are actively exploring options for students to play and compete when it's safe, but more details are not yet available.