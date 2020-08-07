OPS suspends all athletics while district does remote learning

All athletics have been suspended in the Omaha Public Schools while the district does remote learning for at least the first quarter of the school year.

The first quarter is now scheduled to last through Oct. 16. The high schools directly impacted by this suspension are Central, South, North, Northwest, Bryan, Burke and Benson.

"We understand the important role extra-curricular activities play in a student’s school experience," OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan wrote in an email to families. "This suspension is for the health and safety of everyone."

The move was telegraphed Thursday night when Logan told a neighborhood association virtual meeting the decision was “going to make our athletes mad.”

“We can have either school or (sports), but we can’t have both," Logan said during the meeting with the South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance.

Logan led into her comments on athletics by mentioning how OPS has created a contact tracing team. Contact tracing was needed this week, she said, “because of volume during the summertime.

“We already could see that with our athletics," Logan said. “We sacrificed the beginning of the school year so that we could have athletics in the city.”