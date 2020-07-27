OPS suspends all school-sponsored workouts, cancels graduation ceremonies

Omaha Public Schools has suspended school-sponsored workouts and canceled in-person graduation ceremonies planned for next month.

Superintendent Cheryl Logan made both announcements in notes to families Monday afternoon, citing continuing coronavirus cases in the Omaha community.

Workouts, weightlifting, practices and rehearsals have been suspended through the end of the summer. Monday was the last day teams could meet.

"This additional measure is to further limit groups, so we encourage students and families to continue following health department recommendations at home and in our community," Logan wrote.

Logan said in the letter the district's focus is on "a responsible return to school in August."

The majority of summer conditioning was set to conclude at the end of this week, but the direction is through Aug. 10, said Jeremy Maskel, a district spokesman.

OPS was the last school district in Nebraska with Class A high schools to allow weight-room access.