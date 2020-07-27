OPS suspends all school-sponsored workouts, cancels graduation ceremonies

Omaha Public Schools has suspended school-sponsored workouts and canceled in-person graduation ceremonies planned for next month.
Superintendent Cheryl Logan made both announcements in notes to families Monday afternoon, citing continuing coronavirus cases in the Omaha community.
Workouts, weightlifting, practices and rehearsals have been suspended through the end of the summer. Monday was the last day teams could meet.
"This additional measure is to further limit groups, so we encourage students and families to continue following health department recommendations at home and in our community," Logan wrote.
Logan said in the letter the district's focus is on "a responsible return to school in August."
The majority of summer conditioning was set to conclude at the end of this week, but the direction is through Aug. 10, said Jeremy Maskel, a district spokesman.
OPS was the last school district in Nebraska with Class A high schools to allow weight-room access.
In May, OPS held virtual graduations for the district's seven high schools. OPS reserved space at Baxter Arena for in-person celebrations next month. The in-person ceremonies have been canceled.
Logan wrote the ceremonies draw large groups and other large gatherings associated with the events.
"With that in mind and a focus on health and safety, we must regretfully cancel our in-person graduation ceremonies in August," she wrote.
No makeup date will be set for the graduation ceremonies.
