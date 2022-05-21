Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney wins four gold medals at Class D state track and field meet

If you looked at the Class D podium during Saturday’s medal presentations, chances are you saw either Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney or Riverside’s Tony Berger at the top.

The two combined for six class golds on the day and seven total this year.

“We just want to show that Class D can do anything and we can compete against anyone,” Zelasney said. “There’s so much hard work put in and when it comes out the way you want it, it’s that much better.”

Zelasney was one of two athletes who won four events Saturday — Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal being the other.

Zelasney captured the 100, 200 and 400 in 11.06, 22.42 and 51.65, respectively. He was also part of the 1,600 relay team that took gold in 3:34.27. The junior and his team won those same events last season.

But Zelasney said he tried not to let that creep into his head.

“I had to forget about last year and just try to do it again this year,” he said. “Thankfully, it worked.”

It worked for Berger, too. The senior defended his title in the 110 hurdles in 14.63. He also won the long jump early in the day (21-6½) and triple jump (44-3¼) Friday.

The weather did play a factor Saturday, especially early. But the conditions improved in time for the 110 hurdles.

“Today was pretty crazy,” Berger said. “I knew I was near the top of all three events and I had a chance, but honestly if someone would’ve told me two years ago I’d be coming home with three golds today, I would’ve thought they were crazy.

"The conditions weren’t as good as the first two days, but it worked out well.”

Berger was also on the fourth-place 400 relay team as Riverside finished third in the boys team scoring with 45 points. North Platte St. Patrick’s won the team title with 53.5 points and Osceola was runner-up with 49 points.

The Irish also won the girls title with 46 points — topping Sterling (40 points) and Overton (38).

Though Zelasney and Berger didn’t get the chance to compete against each other Saturday, make no mistake the two were following each other. There's a mutual respect, and they have something in common — gold around their necks.

“You know you’re going to come here and it’s not going to be just handed to you,” Berger said. “Honestly, I didn’t have very much competition at times during the year, so I’m glad I was able to come to state and compete. I know both of us are happy to represent (Class D) and it was a great experience.”

