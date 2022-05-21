Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney wins four gold medals at Class D state track and field meet

If you looked at the Class D podium during Saturday’s medal presentations, chances are you saw either Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney or Riverside’s Tony Berger at the top.
The two combined for six class golds on the day and seven total this year.
“We just want to show that Class D can do anything and we can compete against anyone,” Zelasney said. “There’s so much hard work put in and when it comes out the way you want it, it’s that much better.”
Zelasney was one of two athletes who won four events Saturday — Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal being the other.
Zelasney captured the 100, 200 and 400 in 11.06, 22.42 and 51.65, respectively. He was also part of the 1,600 relay team that took gold in 3:34.27. The junior and his team won those same events last season.
But Zelasney said he tried not to let that creep into his head.
“I had to forget about last year and just try to do it again this year,” he said. “Thankfully, it worked.”
It worked for Berger, too. The senior defended his title in the 110 hurdles in 14.63. He also won the long jump early in the day (21-6½) and triple jump (44-3¼) Friday.
The weather did play a factor Saturday, especially early. But the conditions improved in time for the 110 hurdles.
“Today was pretty crazy,” Berger said. “I knew I was near the top of all three events and I had a chance, but honestly if someone would’ve told me two years ago I’d be coming home with three golds today, I would’ve thought they were crazy.
"The conditions weren’t as good as the first two days, but it worked out well.”
Berger was also on the fourth-place 400 relay team as Riverside finished third in the boys team scoring with 45 points. North Platte St. Patrick’s won the team title with 53.5 points and Osceola was runner-up with 49 points.
The Irish also won the girls title with 46 points — topping Sterling (40 points) and Overton (38).
Though Zelasney and Berger didn’t get the chance to compete against each other Saturday, make no mistake the two were following each other. There's a mutual respect, and they have something in common — gold around their necks.
“You know you’re going to come here and it’s not going to be just handed to you,” Berger said. “Honestly, I didn’t have very much competition at times during the year, so I’m glad I was able to come to state and compete. I know both of us are happy to represent (Class D) and it was a great experience.”
Photos: Nebraska state track and field meet, Saturday
South Platte's Haily Koenen prepares for her next attempt in the class D shot put at state track on Saturday.
Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre celebrates winning the class C 100 meter dash at state track on Saturday.
Loomis fans bundled in blankets watch the class D boys discus competition in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo, left, finishes second to Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson, right, class C 400 meter run at state track on Saturday.
Spectators bundled in blankets watch the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Jaxon Bernecker throws discus in class C at state track on Saturday.
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson makes an attempt in the class C pole vault at state track on Saturday.
Mullen's Clayton Moore celebrates his victory in the class D 300-meter intermediate hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer reacts after her victory in the class D 200-meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal wins the class C 200 meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday. Rodencal won the event for her fourth gold medal in this years championships.
Lincoln Lutheran’s Kate Leimbach hugs teammate Adrianna Rodencal after the class C 200 meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday. Rodencal won the event for her fourth gold medal in this years championships.
Runners compete in the class D 200-meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday. Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney won the event.
(Left to right) Ainsworth's Carter Nelson, Grand Island Central Catholic’s Brayton Johnson, Fremont Bergan’s Koa McIntyre, and David City’s Caden Denker compete in the class C 200-meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson clears an attempt in the class C pole vault at state track on Saturday.
Arcadia-Lup City's Jessica Stieb makes her last attempt in the class C shot put at state track on Saturday.
Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre celebrates winning the class C 100 meter dash at state track on Saturday.
From left: Overton's Will Kulhanek Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney and Pender's Brody Krusemark run the class D 100 meter dash at state track on Saturday.
Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney wins the class D 100 meter dash at state track on Saturday.
Summerland's Hadley Cheatum gets ready for the start of the class C 400 meter run at state track on Saturday.
Axtell's Jesse Bertrand, left, finishes second to Overton's Maeli Meier, right, in the class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol runs the class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Laney Kathol, left, and Chase County's Bryn McNair hug after the class C 800 meter run at state track on Saturday.
From left: NiobraraVerdigre's Andrea Sucha, Axtell's Reagan Nordhausen and Sterling's Macy Richardson run the 100 meter hurdles at state track on Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal, center, finishes first in the class C 100 meter hurdles at state track on Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal finishes first in the class C 100 meter hurdles at state track on Saturday.
From left: Mullen's Clayton Moore, Riverside's Tony Berger and Burwell's Hans Gideon run the class D 110 meter hurdles at state track on Saturday.
Bloomfield's Alexandra Eisenhauer reacts to winning the class D 100 meter dash at state track on Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran's Logan Lebo, left, finishes second to Grand Island Central Catholic's Brayton Johnson, right, class C 400 meter run at state track on Saturday.
The scoreboard on the north end was not working as runners start the class C 400 meter run at state track on Saturday.
Loomis fans bundled in blankets watch the class D boys discus competition in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Spectators bundled in blankets watch the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Sterling’s Macy Richardson defends her title in the class D 100 meter hurdles at the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal wins the class C 100 meter hurdles at the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Chase County’s Bryn McNair (left) and Sutherland’s Story Rasby (right) compete in the class C 400 meter dash in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Hartington CC's Carson Noecker wins the class C 1,600-meter run in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Ansley-Litchfield’s Carli Bailey (left) and Sterling’s Macy Richardson (right) compete in the class D 300-meter low hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Sterling’s Macy Richardson (right) congratulates Ansley-Litchfield’s Carli Bailey (left) on her win in the class D 300-meter low hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Ansley-Litchfield’s Carli Bailey celebrates her win in the class D 300-meter low hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
(Left to right) Bishop Neumann's Kinslee Bosak, Summerland's Hadley Cheatum, and Lincoln Lutheran’s Adrianna Rodencal compete in the class C 300-meter low hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Bishop Neumann's Kali Jurgensmeier comforts teammate Kinslee Bosak after the class C 300-meter low hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Mullen's Clayton Moore competes in the class D 300-meter intermediate hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Racers compete in the class D 1,600-meter run in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
Riverside's Tony Berger wins the class D 110 meter hurdles at the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Saturday.
