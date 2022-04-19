Osceola's Isaiah Zelasney enters the all-class top 10 at Nebraska TrackFest

The weather was raw, but the competition seldom seen by small-school athletes made up for it.

“It gets you ready for the big meet coming up,” Isaiah Zelasney said.

When the junior sprinter from Osceola returns to the Omaha area a month from now for the Class D state track meet, he’ll be bolstered by the double he achieved at Tuesday’s Nebraska TrackFest. The unscored, all-class showcase meet drew athletes from as far away as Mullen.

Zelasney entered the all-class top 10 in the 400 meters with his 50.75 at Papillion-La Vista Stadium. He then won the 200 in a hand-timed 22.6. He was fourth in the 100.

“The weather stunk," he said. “This was our fourth meet of the year, and we haven’t caught a good day yet.”

Zelasney is coming off a sophomore year in which he became the fourth in the metric era to sweep the 100, 200 and 400 Class D golds. He also anchored the Bulldogs’ 1,600 relay that won and brought home the school’s first boys track title since 2003.

Since then he’s made the all-state first team in Eight Man-2 football and second team in Class D-2 basketball. The Bulldogs made the quarterfinals in football and took fourth in basketball.

“I’m just ready to add to it,” he said. “I’ve gotten into better shape now and not later.”

Adrianna Rodencal from Class C Lincoln Lutheran split her hurdles duels with Jaida Rowe from Class A Lincoln Southwest that were among the meet’s most anticipated races. Both broke the meet and stadium record in the 100 highs, with Rowe winning in 14.42. In the 300 hurdles, Rodencal ran her season best of 45.14 to stay ahead of Rowe on the season charts. Rowe knocked down two hurdles late in the race and finished in 45.37.

Rodencal also won the 100.

Paul Lampert of Omaha Creighton Prep vaulted 15 feet to tie for the state lead. Southwest’s Brianna Rinn set the meet record in the 1,600 after winning the 800. Carsen Staehr of Aurora doubled in the long and triple jumps. Southwest’s boys 400 relay also set a meet record.

Results

BOYS

100 meters: Jake Leader, Lincoln SW, 11.12. 200: Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola, 22.6. 400: Zelasney, 50.75. 800: Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC, 1:58.75. 1,600: Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:33.62. 3,200: Colby Erdkamp, Gretna, 9:37.44. 110 hurdles: Noah Smith, Gretna, 14.70. 300 hurdles: Gage Fries, Minden,41.57. 400 relay: Lincoln Southwest (Asher Stamps, Collin Fritton, Kyan Consbruck, Leader), 43.13 (meet record). 1,600 relay: Grand Island CC (Alberts, Ishmael Nadir, Gage Steinke, Brayton Johnson), 3:36.59. Shot: Sam Cappos, Lincoln East, 57-2. Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papio South, 169-10. High jump: Ben Hunzeker, Lincoln SW, 6-2. Long jump: Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-7¾. Triple jump: Staehr, 44-½. Pole vault: Paul Lampert, Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-0.

GIRLS

100 meters: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 12.42. 200: Nonic Oelling, Lincoln SW, 27.0. 400: Brooke Rose, Gretna, 1:00.03. 800: Brianna Rinn, Lincoln SW, 2:17.1. 1,600: Rinn, 5:11.33 (meet record). 3,200: Kassidy Stuckey, York, 11:21.39. 100 hurdles: Jaida Rowe, Lincoln SW, 14.42 (meet and stadium record). 300 hurdles: Rodencal, 45.14. 400 relay: Lincoln SW (Kennah Bretschneider, Oelling, Taylor Korecky, Taylor Schuster), 50.66. 1,600 relay: Lincoln SW (Lauren Hohl, Taylor Wood, Oelling, Rowe), 4:15.75. Shot: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 41-7. Discus: Lovely Hibbert, Seward, 140-5. High jump: Bianca Martinez, Omaha Central, 5-4. Long jump: Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse, 16-5¼. Triple jump: Kali Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 34-9¾. Pole vault: Tayler Evans, Gretna, 11-6.

