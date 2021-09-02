'Our playmakers make plays': Millard South rolls to win over Elkhorn South

Smaller chunks of yardages, same result.

Millard South didn’t average 22 yards a play as it did on opening night when its run game shredded Millard North.

To beat No. 4 Elkhorn South 33-7 Thursday night, it was Kansas State-bound Gage Stenger throwing touchdown passes to four receivers and running for a touchdown himself.

“He’s a dog," said senior teammate Antrell Taylor. Said in the highest regard.

“We just had our playmakers making plays," Patriots coach Andy Means said. “That's the nice thing about this team. Our offensive line’s a little inexperienced and they were having a little trouble early in the game. Our playmakers make plays and that's what we have to do.

Taylor’s juking, tackle-breaking 55-yard catch and run was the first of Stenger’s touchdown plays.

“I didn’t think I was going to break it at first, and then I got to the second level," said Taylor, a Husker wrestling pledge who’s a two-time state championship. Breaking arm holds is second nature for him."

Millard South had a 14-0 lead when it gained possession with 3:45 left in the half. Two of its longest runs followed, an 18-yarder by Taylor and a 16-yard touchdown keeper by Stenger with 1:03 left.