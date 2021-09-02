'Our playmakers make plays': Millard South rolls to win over Elkhorn South

Smaller chunks of yardages, same result.
Millard South didn’t average 22 yards a play as it did on opening night when its run game shredded Millard North.
To beat No. 4 Elkhorn South 33-7 Thursday night, it was Kansas State-bound Gage Stenger throwing touchdown passes to four receivers and running for a touchdown himself.
“He’s a dog," said senior teammate Antrell Taylor. Said in the highest regard.
“We just had our playmakers making plays," Patriots coach Andy Means said. “That's the nice thing about this team. Our offensive line’s a little inexperienced and they were having a little trouble early in the game. Our playmakers make plays and that's what we have to do.
Taylor’s juking, tackle-breaking 55-yard catch and run was the first of Stenger’s touchdown plays.
“I didn’t think I was going to break it at first, and then I got to the second level," said Taylor, a Husker wrestling pledge who’s a two-time state championship. Breaking arm holds is second nature for him."
Millard South had a 14-0 lead when it gained possession with 3:45 left in the half. Two of its longest runs followed, an 18-yarder by Taylor and a 16-yard touchdown keeper by Stenger with 1:03 left.
Eleven ticks later, it was 27-0. Grant Renken’s interception at the Storm 21 and runback to the 10 was cashed in on the next play by Stenger’s 10-yard pass to Jake Gassaway.
Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said many times his teams have won by being aggressive late in the first half and scoring off attack mode.
“On this one, it blew up in our face. Actually my face, because I’m the guy calling the plays," Rosenberg said. “So in all honest, as poorly as it turned out I would do it again because that’s the type of football we play.”
Stenger capped his night with a touchdown pass to Cam Kozeal a couple plays after his 27-yard touchdown run was taken off the board by a misapplied taunting penalty that should have been assessed on the ensuing kickoff.
“They’ve got dudes all over the place," Rosenberg said. “Their quarterback is a great trigger man, a great decision maker. Very tough to contain.”
Junior linebacker Brock Murtaugh had a touchdown catch and an interception. He’s the grandson of Nebraska All-America linebacker Jerry Murtaugh and the late Paul Semrad, longtime Omaha Central girls basketball coach, and son of Omaha Bryan athletic director Ryan Murtaugh.
Elkhorn South’s touchdown was by Cole Ballard late in the third quarter.
Elkhorn South (1-1)........0 0 7 0—7
At Millard South (2-0).....7 20 6 0—33
MS: Antrell Taylor 55 pass from Gage Stenger (Simon McClannon kick)
MS: Brock Murtaugh 4 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
MS: Stenger 16 run (pass failed)
MS: Jake Gassaway 10 pass from Stenger (McClannon kick)
MS: Cam Kozeal 7 pass from Stenger (PAT failed)
ES: Cole Ballard 1 run (Carsen Crouch good)
What we’re paying attention to in Friday’s games
No. 8 North Platte (1-0) at Fremont (1-0): The visiting Bulldogs, with Vince Genatone scoring three times, are coming off a 42-14 win over preseason Class B No. 1 Aurora. They beat the Tigers last year 35-31.
Omaha Central (1-0) at No. 9 Gretna (1-0): Missouri-bound Central lineman Deshawn Woods will try to disrupt Gretna quarterback Zane Flores’ night.
Class B No. 4 Waverly (1-0) at No. 1 Omaha Skutt (1-0): Waverly ended Skutt’s 27-game winning streak a year ago. The SkyHawks appear to be better.
Omaha Benson (1-0) at Omaha Northwest (1-0): One of these two OPS teams is going to have a rare two-game winning streak for its program. It would be the first 2-0 opening for Northwest since 2016, but the first since 2001 for the Bunnies.
Class C-1 No. 3 Columbus Lakeview (1-0) at No. 1 Pierce (1-0): A measuring stick for the Vikings and their hopes of being a C-1 contender. They played the defending champions tough last year, losing 41-21, but it was the first of five straight setbacks.