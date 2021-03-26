Outlook for Class A, B and Omaha-area boys track and field teams

Below is a preseason look at the boys track and field teams for Class A, B and the Omaha area.
* * *
CLASS A
Columbus, Scott Bethune: We return six letter winners from the 2019 season — seniors Colton Buxton (hurdles and triple jump), SirKyivah Johnson (sprints and long jump), Joe McFarland (distance) and Abel Leon(distance) and juniors Caleb Mulder (mid-distance and high jump) and Carsen Marking (pole vault). We are excited to be back on the track after what went down last season. We are over two weeks in and things are beginning to feel normal. Kids are working hard and can't wait to compete. We have a lot of young athletes that should make an impact for us this season. Those include senior Christian Faz (jumps), juniors Carter Braun (distance) and Dylan Marker (sprints) and sophomores Noah Lawrence (distance), Alex Ienn (distance) and Liam Blaser (throws).
Elkhorn South, Tim Ebers: We return six state qualifiers from two seasons ago. Reid Nelson (senior) is a returning state champion in the high jump and long jump. Also at the state meet in 2019, Brian Kardell (senior) placed eighth in the high jump and Zach Michener (senior) eighth in the discus. Luka Kozeny (senior) ran on the 1,600 meter relay team that placed eighth. Other 2019 state qualifiers are Trygve Santelman (pole vault) and Sam Plante (800). Other returning letter winners from 2019 - Ben Warren (sprints), Nate Hoesing (LJ/TJ), and Spencer VanDenBroeke (pole vault). Gabe Hinrichs (junior) placed second at the state cross country meet last fall so we look for him to make an immediate impact. Our kids are excited for the opportunity to have a season and compete this spring.
Fremont, Dave Sellon: We have 14 returning letter winners from the 2019 season. We are fortunate in that those athletes are spread throughout most of the 17 events, so we are looking to have a fairly solid team. The distance group is coming off of a state championship in cross country and will be the deepest part of our team. The returning state qualifiers from 2019 are Mark Mendoza (pole vault, fifth; and 300IH), Micah Moore (200), Braden Taylor (800), and Carter Waters (3,200). The returning letter winners are: Tyson Baker, Junior Garcia, Elmer Jimenez, Aaron Ladd, Mendoza, Nolan Miller, Moore, Ashton Sagehorn, Drew Sellon, Taylor, Tristan Thurlow, Owen Wagner, Brady Walter and Waters.
Grand Island, Montie Fyfe: We have close to 140 boys out for the team and we are very happy with those numbers. The coaching staff really focused on getting the football players (60+), basketball players (18-20), cross country (15), wrestlers (three) and those that did not make baseball or soccer to join us. Once we were able to get key athletes from each sport out, we relied on those leaders to help us build the team. Athletes to watch include senior Gage Long, who in 2019 ran a 4:25.1 in the 1,600 at state. That time is the fastest sophomore time by an Islander in our records. He will be called on in the relays as well. Junior Juan Garcia was a top 10 finisher in Class A cross country as a sophomore and junior. His weekly mileage shows his dedication to becoming an elite runner. In 2019, we took 10 freshmen to the District Track Meet. We will have many of these athletes step up and take these varsity roles and leadership. Give us some time to develop, and I think we can become a solid team. Fortunately we are able to have a full varsity, jayvee and freshman track schedule to get this work in.
Lincoln East, Brian Kabourek: Lots of unknowns. Lots of sprinters (especially some football kids) came out last year for first time and did not get a chance to compete. There is some depth. DeKendrick McCray (senior) can run the 100, 200 and 400. He was a state qualifier two years ago in the 400 and two relays. He is probably the most experienced, and has the talent to be one of top 400 runners in Class A. Juniors Billie Stephenson and Vince Eubanks (junior) were contributors as freshman and have big-meet experience. Throw in Dash Bauman (freshman) and Rhett Berstler (sophomore), and we have some kids that we should be able to put together for some top relays. Another unknown is sophomore Malichi Coleman. The kid is tall, long, can cover ground quickly, and has ups. He will sprint and jump for us and we are excited to see what he can do. AJ Seizys (sophomore) came over to us from baseball and is one of our assistant coaches’ sons, and he too falls into that same category of talented but inexperienced. Sam Cappos (sophomore), whose dad is throws coach at NU, will be one of the top throwers in the state. Sophomores Drew Arduser, Joe Allen and Isaac Graff and junior Joe Volkmer (junior) were part of state-qualifying cross country team and should score in 1,600 and 3,200.
Lincoln High, Bob White: Athletes to watch include seniors Hunter Kuehn, Parker Vyhildal, Jacob Kelly and Jacob Lawrence; juniors Tyler Lorenz, Sage Gibson, Tyree Sallis and Jordan Kwiatowski and freshman Javon Leuty. Very young squad, very few seniors on the team. Missing last spring season, would have answered a number of questions for us on our young athletes..
Lincoln Northeast, John Snoozy: Returners include juniors Dan Romary (400 to 3,200, all-state in cross country), Xavier Gary and Dalton Goodwin (jumps and sprints), Josh Hoff (hurdles) and Sean Dart and Orin Weatherholt (both1,600-3,200), seniors Jeremiah Collier (hurdles), Connor Renard (throws), Zach Wenz (1,600-3,200) and James Morehead (sprints and jumps) and sophomore Romin Lott (400-800), Sean Dart 11 (1,600-3,200). Newcomer to watch is senior Josh Platter (pole vault, jumps and sprints). Lacking depth in some events. Capable of scoring as a team in larger meets. Super work ethic.
Lincoln Pius X, Bill Rice: Sam Easley returns for his senior year after medaling in the 800 with a 1:56 his sophomore year. Should be strong in the mid-distance events and several will be competing for a spot on the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Riley Tassemeyer returns in the throws and expects to have a good year and throwing consistent 50 feet+ in the shot put in practice. Luke Taubenheim, Nick Patzel, James Dalton, Thomas Butler, Joe Staab and Reece Grosserode are athletes to watch.
Lincoln Southeast, David Nebel: Brady Koolen already cleared 16-4.75 in the pole vault in the offseason Adidas Indoor Nationals on Feb. 28. Three more seniors, Maddox Burton (discus), Zendrick O’Neal (triple jump) and Taveon Thompson (high jump) were 2019 state qualifiers.
Lincoln Southwest, Kevin Schrad: Athletes to watch: Drew Snyder, sr. (distance); Grant Reid, sr. (distance); Tyler Vaughn, sr. (high jump); Grant Miller, sr. (sprints); David Fox, jr. (hurdles); Nick Leader, jr. (sprints).
Millard South, Mike Edmundson: We will be young this year. We graduated some really good speed last year and look to rebuild with this strong freshman class. I feel like we will be able to compete well with a group of freshman and sophomore athletes, but will need to rely on some returning veterans to keep us going as it will take time for these young boys to develop. Our returning varsity athletes are: junior Tyler Wilson (throws), senior RaShaun Harris (sprints) and seniors Gage Sayles (hurdles). Some newcomers to our program who will be fun to watch are freshman distance runner Dalton Heller, sophomore distance runner Isaiah Rasmussen and junior sprinters Jake Gassaway and Christian Nash.
Millard West, Colin Johnston: We return three state qualifiers from 2019: Aidan Berggren (senior) in the high jump, Kaden Williams (senior) in the triple jump and Will Ekborg (senior) in the 1,600 relay. Athletes to watch: Sam Kirchner (junior), Seth Fey (junior), Piercze Marshall (sophomore). We are just happy to be competing.
Norfolk, Aaron Bradley: We will rely on our 16 seniors to provide leadership and focus to improve each day. We have 72 boys on our roster, so our numbers are slightly down from last year's shortened season. Our focus will be on the "process" of getting better. Tyler Sellin was a state qualifier in the high hurdles.
Omaha Creighton Prep, Dan Tietjen: We have a nice group of seniors returning from a successful sophomore season in 2019. Keyshawn Pettis leads our throwers, Tobey Okafor is a returning state qualifier in the 110 hurdles, and sprinter Carson Bartek qualified in 2019 in the 400 relay. Jack Schembari, Alex Davis and Henry Slagle lead a nice group of distance runners coming off a successful cross country season this past fall. Juniors Paul Lampert, Nick Kieny, and Cade Neubauer will provide depth across multiple events and newcomers John Pargo, Marty Brown, Jack Gillogly, and Will DePooter have impressed their event coaches in the first couple of weeks of practice.
Omaha Northwest, Derrell Bradford: Returners include senior Marreion Marks (sprints), junior Makuey Foneag (sprints) and junior Jack Cotton (jumps). Newcomers include sophomores Mathieu Dompko (sprints), Mechi Marks (sprints) and Levi Bontrager (mid-distance, hurdles) and junior Tyson Danner (throws). With only four seniors, the team is composed of mainly underclassmen. Lots of potential in sprinting events. Young group of guys that are pushing each other each day to be better. This is a team looking to make some surprises this season.
Papillion-La Vista: Joe Pilakowski: Alex Herman (senior) should contend for Class A shot put and discus titles with Tristan Gray of Omaha North. Alex threw 54 feet and 155 feet, respectively as a sophomore. Tyson Money (junior) Is a solid sprinter who ran under 11.5 as a freshman and has matured physically since 2019. Nathan Heldt (senior) cleared 12-8 as a sophomore in 2019 and has 14-0 potential. We will be thin on varsity points in 2021 with truly only these three potential scorers as we go into the season. Hopefully we will have some athletes step up to create a more rounded varsity squad.
Papillion-La Vista South, Sean McLaughlin: 2020 was a year of "what-if." We graduated a lot of "would be" scoring, but return a solid core of our team. Our strength will definitely be in our distance events. Peyton Anthony and Zack Jones provide solid depth in the 800 and 1,600 races. Dane Oliver is a solid runner in the 3,200. Jett Stephens just missed qualifying for the state meet in 2019. Richard Butler has vaulted over 15 feet in recent indoor events. Luke Davis is a returning state qualifier in the sprints. Look for him in the horizontal jumps as well. 2021 will be a fun year for the Titans and we are looking forward to getting back out on the track.
CLASS B
Arlington, Steven Gubbels: We have a strong group of freshman and sophomores, as well as some newcomers in the junior class, who are looking forward to their first opportunity to compete at the high school level. We have three returning seniors from whom we expect strong performances: Jesse Thompson and Jacob Hoeffs in the throwing events and Sebastyen Taylor in the mid-distance events. Juniors returning who were consistent varsity performers during their freshman season include Barrett Neilsen, hurdles and high jump; and Colby Grefe in the mile.
Beatrice, Karen Schlueter: We will be led by Senior Diego Rodriguez, state high jump medalist and state qualifier in the sprints. Freshman Taylor Schaaf will be a strong addition in the sprints. Junior Preston Witulski is looking forward to improving his pole vaulting mark. The throwers will be led by seniors Hunter Weirich and Jackson Zhang. The Orangemen are excited to get the sophomores on the track that missed last season.
Bennington, Joe Schumm and Brandon Henkel: Missing our season last year was disappointing for us. This year seniors are more focused than ever because they have been through not having a season and don’t want to take anything for granted this season. It will be their last time wearing a Badger uniform and they want to finish it the right way. We return lots of experience in the sprint races. I hope this experience will turn into points and also helps our younger athletes on the track and in the field develop at a faster rate. Back from the 400 relay are seniors Blake Olbrich, Trey Kenkel and Joe Sutton. Senior Silas Hughes and junior Layton Schultz ran at state in cross country and junior Dylan Mostek is a sprinter and long jumper.
Boone Central, Susan Roberts: We have two returning state qualifiers, seniors Wyatt Nissen and Ryan Kramer, who will lead a good crew of sprinters and hurdlers. We expect to see some great improvements in marks from both of these guys since their sophomore season. We also are looking forward to seeing improvement from all our returning letter winners from 2019, which include seniors Seth Wright and Cole Greek, and juniors Braden Benes, Harrison Dodds, Dustin Andreasen, Carson Maricle, Cody Maricl and Gavin Stuhr. We have a handful of sophomores and freshmen that we know will make an impact on our team in a variety of events as well. Sophomores Jackson Roberts and Alex Christo, along with freshmen Parker Borer and Jaxon Lipker, will be among those younger guys that add a great depth to our team. We expect to be competitive across the board and score points in a variety of events. We believe our group of boys will be very competitive in the Mid-States Conference as well as at districts.
Broken Bow, Ryan Wetovick: Qwentin Coble is our top returning point scorer from two seasons ago. He should be competitive in the jumps as well as the sprints. Daine Wardyn is the leader of our distance group. He was a state qualifier in cross country and should be a great scorer for us in those races. Sawyer Bumbgarner and Tyler Thomas will bring some experience back in the throws we expect big things from them. We have a really good group of blue-collar, hard-working guys. We are hoping to make all of our relays very strong by the end of the season.
Chadron, Blakelee Hoffman: Our team has seen better years, but with our sophomore class, we have a few who we’re hoping can hold their own against the big boys. They are Xander Provance, Rhett Culler and Malachi Swallow in the hurdles and Gavin Sloan in distance races.. Our upperclassmen are led by an unknown jumper in junior Chayton Bynes. He has grown about six inches, put on 30 pounds of muscle, and has a 39-inch vertical. Junior Garrett Reece is also one to keep an eye on in the 300 hurdles, Carter Ryan in the middle distances, senior Nathan Burch in distances, and a newcomer from Gillette, Wyoming, Jarek Anderson, in the throws.
Cozad, Jacob Brummer: Returning members from the 2019 season are seniors Aidyn Garretson, Jake Lindstedt, Noah Morales, and juniors Jade Brown, Dalton Haggart, Jacob Weatherly, Nolan Wetovick, and Brayden Wilkinson. Keep an eye on Garretson and Brown in the throws. Lindstedt will be regular contender in the vault as well as Weatherly in the long jump. Wilkinson will bring some speed on the track. Newcomers to watch include sophomores Jaden Cervantes and Jaden Vollenweider in the throws, junior Aaron Sandaval in the sprints, freshman Nate Haggart in distance events, sophomore Alex Werner in sprints and high jump, sophomore Eli Boryca in hurdles and sprints and freshman Monty Brooks in the jumps.
Elkhorn, Spencer Stednitz: Our athletes to watch for in 2021 are juniors Hank Kroger, Mikey Hart, Dane Petersen and sophomores Aiden Mountain and Aiden Betz. We are a team that has come together to compete for each other so far this season. These athletes are hungry for a chance to compete on the track and in the field. This team has some talented athletes and I can't wait to see what they can do this year. I believe that we will be competitive in many different events this year and hopefully we can be at our best as we compete in the conference and district meets.
Elkhorn North, Bob Wolf: As a new school, we have only one class that has competed at the high school level. So, for us, we are all newcomers. Athletes to watch include Jacob Horner, Landon Porter and Christian Young. For the reasons mentioned above we will be looking for steady growth throughout the season, will celebrate every success, and will set a solid foundation for all teams that follow.
Gering, Rick Marez: It’s always a challenge to replace senior leadership year after year, but it’s more challenging after missing the 2020 season. I feel that we will have great leadership as well as valuable experience to help guide us through the season. Brett Pszanka, Peyton Seiler and Logan Andrews are seniors who have state meet experience and should be able to provide leadership in terms of work ethic and focus. We don’t have the same numbers we have had in the past but I believe we have some quality athletes. While Brett, Peyton, and Logan will cover the middle- to long distance races, we expect to see contributions from newcomers Eli Marez (sophomore) and Tyler Garrett (junior) in the distance and hurdle events, respectively. We have several freshmen and sophomores with no varsity experience but they should help in the sprints and throwing events. We are young so we will take our lumps but I think we will be competitive enough to grow quickly. We plan to improve on a weekly basis and work toward our goals of winning meets and qualifying for the State Meet. Most importantly, we will be grateful for the opportunity to compete this spring.
Hastings, David Johnson: Even though we did not have a season last year we had a strong sophomore class in 2019. We have eight returning state meet medalists (all seniors now): Jaydon Welsh, 3,200 and 1,600; Austin Nauert, 400 relay, 1,600 relay; Carson Shoemaker, Zaide Weidner and David Smith, all 400 relay; Landon Eckhardt, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay; Jonathan Lopez and Matthew Ochsner, 3,200 relay. Some newcomers that have looked good early include: seniors Cale Gowen in jumps and hurdles and Brady Creech in high jump; junior Connor Riley in triple jump and sophomore Nolan Studley in high jump. We think we have a chance to be a pretty good team. We have some very good runners on the track. We need to develop some depth behind them as the season goes on. We lost a lot of good seniors in the field events from last year so we have to look for some athletes to step in and fill that void.
Lexington, Sam Jilka: We will be an extremely young and inexperienced team this upcoming season and will rely heavily on the distance group to help provide team success. Elmer Sotelo has been a tremendous leader in cross country and will continue to offer that in track. Our younger distance runners are very talented and very excited to step into a role to assist the team. Sophomore Oscar Aguado, coming off a strong winter season of training, will help Elmer in establishing quality results in the distance events as well as relays. Hunter Stewart will be look upon to help out in the jumps. Our field areas are in need of developing more experience and slowly athletes will emerge to help lead the team.
Malcolm, Dustin Tobey: We made the move from Class C to Class B so that will be a big challenge for us. We should be competitive in the distance races along with sprints. Many unprovens in the field events as well. Sixty percent of our roster is made up of freshman and sophomores who have never competed in a varsity track meet because of the pandemic so that in itself will be a challenge. We have a very hardworking, wanting to learn group of kids that should get better as the season moves along. Letterwinners from 2019 are seniors Dillon, John Boesen, Austin Earnest, Logan Petersen, Colby Sizemore and Katon Thomas and juniors Ty Brockhaus, Antonio Sims and Gavin Zoucha. Newcomers: Drew Walters (senior), Vlad Rybak (junior), Lucas Christensen and Drew Johnson (sophomores) and Dalton Amen and Bricen Wilkie (freshmen).
Norris, Beau Heiss: We have a great combination of young guys and older guys with varsity experience. Our sophomores have stepped up after not having a season last year and have impressed early on and our freshmen have done a great job of taking advantage of our first couple weeks of practice. We are a junior-heavy team so we will rely on them quite a bit. We have seven seniors who have done an outstanding job of leading early on and are eager to get started after not having a season last year. Seniors include Matt Medill, jumps and hurdles; Ryan Barent, throws; Isaiah Langston, vault; and Cade Rice, sprints and jumps. Juniors include Tanner Cooper, distance; Zach Pittman, distance; Cooper Hausmann, sprints; Mitchell Jacobs, vault. Newcomers include juniors McClain Meyer (sprints) and Nathan Bell (distance) and freshman Riley Boonstra (distance).
Omaha Roncalli, Jim McClurkin: Our boys are all very young. One hopeful is a senior D-I football player who’s already accepted an offer to Buffalo. Nolan Gorczyca will be in his first year of track and field! Hoping for a good season as he will be throwing.
Omaha Skutt, Steve Carroll: Led by the distance crew, cross country state champion Isaac Richards (senior) 1,600/3,200 will be joined by returners Alex Stodden (senior) 400/800 and Alex Kennedy (junior) 400/800. Newcomers Alex Rice (sophomore) 400-3,200, Micah Fullinfaw (senior) 400-1,600, and Michael Baumert (sophomore) 1,600/3,200 will help round out the distance squad. The sprinting corps led by returners Dominic Melrose (senior) hurdles/sprints and Winter Smith (junior) 100-400 will be joined by Wyoming football recruit Sam Scott (senior) 100/200, Grant O’Doherty (senior) 100-400, and Wyatt Archer (sophomore) hurdles/sprints. Emmett Hassenstab (junior), who is the lone returning long and triple jumper, will also round out the sprinting squad. Jessie Cauble (junior) will join Emmett in the jumping pits.
Platteview, Kevin Wilson: We are relying on Mitchell Rudie (junior) and Ezra Stewart (sophomore) in the sprints, sophomore Connor Millikan in the middle distance and jumps, junior Chase Wienk in the jumps, freshman AJ Raszler in distance events, and Brennan Campbell (sophomore) and Hayden Fjell (junior) in the throws. We are pretty young but should have some success at invites. We don't have a lot of depth. Our relays should also be pretty solid. With basically a year off I'm really excited about what we have for athletes should be an exciting year. Returning Ralston, Justin Farr: Letter winners to watch include seniors David Hernandez in the throws and Alec Kelsey in the distances and juniors Ezekiyal Wells in the jumps and Rashad Madden in the sprints and jumps. Our team is very young and inexperienced but is getting better every day in practice. Glad to be back on the track and watching our athletes compete.
Scottsbluff, Shelby Aaberg: We will be led by three senior standouts: Chadron State jumps signee James Bruner, South Dakota School of Mines football commit Nick Maag in the throws and Hastings College football commit and sprinter Alex Galindo. Look for strong seasons from senior sprinter Anselmo Camacho, senior middle-distance runner Avery Wicker, junior sprinter Ransen Wilkins, junior pole vaulter Aaron Price, and junior jumper Tyrone Shanks.
Wahoo, Chad Fox: We could score well in the field events and we are hopeful that we will find some consistent scoring on the track as well. Returners are senior jumper Brett Whitaker and these juniors: Josh Graber, distance; Kyan Lausterer, throws-sprints; Carson Lavaley, throws; Gavin Pokorny, hurdles/sprints; Michael Robinson, vault and mid-distance; Waylon Sherman, sprints; Myles Simon, mid-distance; Curtis Swahn, jumps/sprints; and Andrew Waido, mid-distance.
Waverly, Brian Benson: Seniors Conrad Schroeder and junior Hogan Wingrove are our top returning individual scorers from two years ago. Junior Trevor Brown will lead a strong throwing crew. Juniors Billy Connot and Cole Murray are middle-distance runners who were at state in 2019. We have a lot of depth on the boys side and should be very competitive in invites and have a strong relay crew.
Wayne, Dale Hochstein: Like everyone else, we have a lot of inexperience and few returners from two years ago. Looking at 22 guys out for track. With both golf and baseball, our numbers get spread thin. Potential is always that word we use to describe teams. It’s how much growth and desire we have in our younger kids that will help determine their success. Back from 2019 are high jumper Reece Wilson Jaqua, Sean Aschoff, Lance Muhs, Koby Nelson, Yair Alcantara and Ethan Wibben. Layne Evans transferred in last spring but did qualify for state his sophomore year in the hurdles.
West Point Beemer, Craig Schmidt: Returning state qualifiers from 2019 are seniors Brandon Mitzel, distance; Jesus Barragan, 1,600 relay; and Edgar Rodriguez, sprints and 1,600 relay; and junior Owen Fox, sprints. Team leaders will have to bring along a lot of the younger athletes by showing leadership and example.
OMAHA AREA
Conestoga, Chad Schmeckpeper: Our team is full of many new faces. Our returning participants from the 2019 season include Dawson Hardesty (senior) and Evan Svanda (junior). Hardesty will participate in distance events once he returns from an injury. Svanda is set to make major improvements i the pole vault and sprints. Newcomers to watch include senior Lane Fox in the jumps and hurdles, junior Ty Fox in the jumps and hurdles, and junior Keaghon Chini in the jumps and sprints. Our roster is full of young talent, so we are excited to watch our athletes grow and improve during this competitive track season.
Mead, Terry Hickman: We return Blaine Nicola and Hunter Rickworth, who have scored for us in the past. We have a good core of our school’s athletes who are working hard to have successful season.
Wahoo Neumann, Tim Rezac: If we can develop depth in some events, we could compete for a district title. We have 34 out so more than a few athletes will need to do multiple events this year. We are back in Class C so getting depth in the relays and getting a couple of state qualifier surprises will be a must if we want to be a top 10 Class C team. Junior Kamdyn Swartz (110HH, 300IH, LJ) is our only returning state qualifier from 2019. Among those to watch are seniors Seth Fairbanks (400, 800, 3,200 relay), Pete Kavan (800, 1,600), Will Kavan (100, 200), Karson Sander (TJ), Spencer Wiese (LJ, 100, 200, 300IH, sprint relay, 1,600 relay) and Andrew Wyllie (400, 800, 1,600).
Yutan, Lyle Mead: We have one returning state qualifier in Josh Jessen in the sprints and are excited to see how he continues to progress. Like most schools, we don't have a lot of returning letter winners due to missing our season last year. Josh Jessen is our highest returning point scorer competing in the sprints; he’s joined by returning letter winner Dylan Mahrt, as well as some unproven underclassman: Ethan Christensen, Zach Krajicek, and Joey Benjamin. These three will compete for the other spots on the 400 relay. Our numbers are pretty good and we are really excited to see how well some young athletes do this season. The underclassman will see the track in mid and distance races, as well as throws. I do think we will be able to put together a pretty good 1,600 relay with a pretty good group of mid-distance kids, Nash Brayman, Isaac Kult, and Dereck Wacker, to go with our sprinters.
All coaches in Classes A and B and at other Omaha-area schools were emailed requests for previews. The following responses were received (some have been edited for brevity and clarity).