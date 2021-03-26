Outlook for Class A, B and Omaha-area boys track and field teams

Lincoln East, Brian Kabourek: Lots of unknowns. Lots of sprinters (especially some football kids) came out last year for first time and did not get a chance to compete. There is some depth. DeKendrick McCray (senior) can run the 100, 200 and 400. He was a state qualifier two years ago in the 400 and two relays. He is probably the most experienced, and has the talent to be one of top 400 runners in Class A. Juniors Billie Stephenson and Vince Eubanks (junior) were contributors as freshman and have big-meet experience. Throw in Dash Bauman (freshman) and Rhett Berstler (sophomore), and we have some kids that we should be able to put together for some top relays. Another unknown is sophomore Malichi Coleman. The kid is tall, long, can cover ground quickly, and has ups. He will sprint and jump for us and we are excited to see what he can do. AJ Seizys (sophomore) came over to us from baseball and is one of our assistant coaches’ sons, and he too falls into that same category of talented but inexperienced. Sam Cappos (sophomore), whose dad is throws coach at NU, will be one of the top throwers in the state. Sophomores Drew Arduser, Joe Allen and Isaac Graff and junior Joe Volkmer (junior) were part of state-qualifying cross country team and should score in 1,600 and 3,200.