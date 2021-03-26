Outlook for Class A, B and Omaha-area girls track and field teams

Fairbury, Matt Edson: Twenty-six of the 34 girls on our team are newcomers to high school track. We have some experience and leadership coming back with a great group of juniors and seniors to lead the way. We are a very young track team with 23 freshmen and sophomores. We have a lot of potential in this group and I look forward to watching them compete throughout the season. We have had some really successful seasons over the past few years, in 2019 we finished third in District B-3 behind Waverly and Beatrice and we were our conference runner-up. I am very excited to see this group of girls continue to build a strong tradition at Fairbury. Some of our top performers are senior Mikwena Lierman, two-time state qualifier, 200, 400, 800, high jump, triple jump; senior Ellie Ohlde, two-time state qualifier, school record holder in pole vault (9-4); senior Jordan Tracy; juniors Jami Mans and Alissa York; and sophomores Mikya Lierman , Hannah Robertson and Emily Huss.

Gering, Rick Marez: We will be short on numbers, and experience, but we will not be short on leadership. The vast majority of our team has no high school track experience. Shailee Patton (junior) has state meet experience that she brings from track and cross country. She knows how to compete and she knows how to work hard. She will be a source of leadership in how she prepares on a daily basis. Madison Seiler is a newcomer to high school track but she is no newcomer to competitive racing. Madison and Shailee were 2019 team state champions in cross country and Madison earned the individual title in 2020. Their experience is going to be important for us because we are very young and so many girls have yet to have a track season. Giani Aguilar (junior) and Anaveah Rios (junior) bring varsity experience in the sprints and hurdles so we will lean on them to guide the younger runners. Nickie Todd (sophomore) should provide a spark for our throwers. Our plan is to try various events throughout the season to see where we can utilize each girl's strengths. Others to watch: Jenna Davis (freshman), Jada Schlothauer (sophomore), Tori Mannel (senior).