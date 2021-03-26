Outlook for Class A, B and Omaha-area girls track and field teams

Below is a preseason look at the girls track and field teams for Class A, B and the Omaha area.
CLASS A
Bellevue East, Taylor Schultz: Nebtom N'Da is back for her senior season. She was the 2019 long jump champion. Bella Fleming also qualified for state in the long jump as a freshman and is back and ready to improve this season.
Columbus, Julie Kriekemeier: We are looking forward to seeing what this season brings. As a coaching staff we keep reminding ourselves to be patient and flexible as these athletes haven't completed in over a year. We have about 70 girls out this season with 38 freshman, 10 sophomores, 14 juniors, and seven seniors. We are excited to see what the young group can add to our team. We are excited to really see what the whole team can bring this year since we missed out on the season last year but some of the returning crew to watch for include: Trinity Tuls (senior) in the 400 and the 1,600 relay; Josie Garrett (junior) in long jump and hurdles; Joselyn Olson (junior) in the 200 and long jump, Elena Batenhorst (senior) in the triple jump and 1,600 relay; Erin Smith (junior) in the 1,600 relay; Nicole Hackett (junior) in the 1,600 and 3,200; Kassidy Hiesterman (junior) and Hannah Kwapnioski (junior) in the throws. Some of our new members to the team to watch for include freshmen Addison Johnson (400/800), Maggie Luebbe (distance) and Ashton Toms (throws) and junior Alex Freshour (distance).
Elkhorn South, Pete Cosimi: We have an experienced senior group that will lead our young group in the right direction. Our horizontal jumps will be extremely deep and fun to watch to see who ends the season on varsity. Rylee Gray ends her illustrious career at Elkhorn South playing three sports (at a high level) all the way through. Our 1,600 relay looks to be extremely competitive at all meets. Returning varsity athletes include seniors Rylee Gray (HJ), Kyra Garlock (400/800), Ashley Fitts (400/800), Dylan Frazier (HJ) and Alyx Bousquet (100/200/LJ) and junior s Maddie Meyer (LJ/TJ), Elise Madden (400/800), Lexi Young (800/1,600) and Brynn Wilczewski (300H, 400) . Newcomers: sophomores Maddie Henry (LJ/TJ), Grace Henry (LJ/TJ), Liz Hanafan (LJ/TJ/100), Emily Gerardy (100H, 100), Morgan Brady (400) and Jaci Sievers (800, 1,600, 3,200); freshman Na-Kiya Robinson (100, 100H); and senior Marie Pfannenstiel (100/200).
Fremont, Tad Roffers: The Tigers have 18 returning letter winners and nine returning state qualifiers. A solid group of distance and middle-distance runners return for the Tigers as they are the defending Class A champions in the 3,200 relay. Elli Dahl is the defending state champion in the 3,200 and also finished third in the 1,600. Mara Hemmer is also back after finishing sixth in the 3,200 and seventh in the 1,600. Lucy Dillon and Taylor McCabe also return in the 800, finishing third and fifth, respectively and Dillon also finished 6th in the 400. After missing the 2020 season, 50% of the team will be newcomers but the Tigers are still looking to build off the success of the 2019 season when they finished sixth at state.
Grand Island, Kip Ramsey: We currently have 70 girls out for track. This large group will benefit from the positive leadership and good role modeling that our seniors will provide. Most of our returning athletes have been out for fall and/or winter sports, have worked hard in their strength and conditioning class, have taken part in off-season workouts, or have taken part in early morning throws. These athletes started setting the tone on the first day of practice for what it takes to compete in Class A track and field. Last year the greatest challenge was the COVID outbreak and not being able to have a track and field season. This year our stadium project is complete and is one of the best in Nebraska. The challenge this year will be hosting five track meets that include the Grand Island Invite, the Heartland Conference meet and District A-3. Returning varsity athletes include senior Kamdyn Barrientos, who was seventh in the shot put and sixth in discus at state in 2019. Her PRs are 37-5 and 124-9. Other athletes to watch include seniors Madeline Hill, Julia Myers and Madison Webster; juniors Aubrey Pikop and Samantha Stobbe; sophomores Mya Gawrych and Emma McCoy and freshmen Keirra Jones and Brianna Kutschkau.
Gretna, Ashley Hall: We are excited to be back on the track after the season missed. We continue to have our largest team with over 65 girls. They are working hard at practice and we are looking forward to great things this season. Juniors Addison Webster (hurdles, 1,600 relay) and Maddie Wieczorek (sprints) qualified for state as freshmen. Freshmen Peyton Taylor, Brooke Rose, Erin Hildebrand; sophomore Alyse Wiseman; junior Kristen Walters and senior Alayne Heisler are others to watch.
Kearney, Nate Polacek: We are ready to get back to competing. The Bearcats return four state placers from their 2019 third-place Class A state team: Hannah Godwin (senior), second in 1,600 /seventh in 3,200; Lily Novacek (senior), third in shot put; Lauren Kohtz (junior), sixth in 3,200 relay; Shayna Zamrzla (senior), seventh in 400 relay); and one additional qualifier with Emma Bond (senior) in the 3,200. There are 15 additional letterwinners back: seniors Emma Skiles, Hannah Hepner and Alee Willson; juniors Katie Gomez, Ashlyn Bespalec, Bella Molina, Izzy Rich, Lauren Welch, Kari Swenson, Natalie Tremel, Shanon Whalen; and sophomores Brooke Barth, Maggie Trenkle and Brooklyn Amend. With last season cancelled due to COVID-19, we will have lots of athletes who are ready to step up into varsity roles and make a big impact.
Lincoln East, Brian Kabourek: Seniors Jenna Muma (distance runner and Wichita State (signee) and Eve Weber (hurdler bound for Washburn), are probably the most experienced athletes on varsity with Muma being the two-time gold medalist in the 1,600. Weber and Muma were both on school record 1,600 relay that medaled at state. Lots of inexperience due to sophomores not having a season last year. Sophomore Izzy Apel, Kylie Muma and Berlyn Schutz and freshman Peyton Svehla and Jordan Wissing were varsity team members on out state champion cross country team. Those girls are versatile and can run anything from 400 up to 3,200. Annalee Ventling-Brown is a senior hurdler and jumper and has shown great improvement already. Sprinters are young, some vaulters show promise and two throwers in particular, Ally McGrew (junior) and Hope Shortridge (freshman) have the talent to be state qualifiers. McGrew was top thrower as a freshman, and Shortridge was perhaps the best shot putter in Lincoln in middle school two years ago. Biggest issue with skilled events in jumps and throws is that it has virtually been two years without consistent reps. Team will grow as season goes on and have better idea of where to place athletes to maximize points.
Lincoln High, Bob White: Excited about our squad. Good number of seniors to mentor and lead a talented young squad. Those to watch include seniors Lola Agena, Kayla Farmer, Sandrine Lekouyi and Olivia Dillilo; juniors Kennedy Bartee and Dajaz DeFrand; and sophomores Neryah Heckl and Faith Van Eyck.
Lincoln Northeast, John Snoozy: Very young team dominated by freshman. It’s a learning year. There’s high motivation to succeed. Top athletes include distance runners Katherine Mattson and Maricela Zamora. Freshmen include Tasia Sadler , Chante Dowd, Laney Songster and Nya Lual.
Lincoln Pius X, Bill Rice: We could have two of the better hurdlers in Class A, senior Anna Vedral and sophomore Kate Campos. Pius is offering pole vault for the first time and we hope to have Anna ready to go by mid-April. She is looking good in practice. Pius has many good athletes sprinkled throughout the events and should be competitive in the mid-distance events along with hurdles and relays. Josie Gabel, Vivian Dalton, Allyson Korus, Cori Dolan, Kat Tvrdy, Clare Gokie and Brooklyn Doering are athletes to keep an eye on.
Lincoln Southeast, David Nebel: With a strong core of returners and improvement among the underclass athletes, the team has potential to be strong.
Lincoln Southwest, Kevin Schrad: Southwest won the Class A state team title in 2018 and 2019. The leader of the 2019 squad was senior Kate Dilsaver, who won the 100 (12.08), 200 (24.90) and was third in the 400 (57.09) at state. Dilsaver could also run middle distance or distance events if needed after placing sixth at state cross country last fall. Junior Brianna Rinn, who was third in the 800 at state as a freshman, took second atstate cross country. Others to watch include Kerra Smid, sr. (distance); Carly Coen, sr. (middle distance); Lauren Blehm, jr. (distance); Delaney Vacek, jr. (distance); Jaida Rowe, jr. (hurdles).
Millard South, Shaun Tevis: We will be really strong in the girls long and triple jump, but looking to rebuild in other areas of the track. We have a young team. Two names to watch are Lilee Kaasch (junior) and Amari Lang (sophomore). Lilee is a two time state qualifier in the triple jump and also owns our school record. Lilee will compete in the long jump and we are also looking forward to her trying to break our school record in the pole vault. She will be pushed this year in the jumps by Amari, who is looking to add a few school records of her own. Amari is an impressive freshman that could be a multi at the college level. With only a couple weeks of practice she is already posting some impressive numbers. Others to watch are senior Emily Bare (hurdles and jumps), junior Madeline Kunz (distance), senior Bernice Lawson (2019 state qualifier in triple jump), senior Gabriella Peitzmeier (throws) and seniors Grace Rettele, Abigail Smith and Lajla Zornic (mid-distance).
Millard West, Seth Turman: Our team does not have a lot of depth but we have some very high quality pieces to build around. The mid-sprints, long jump and hurdles will be our best events. The 400 and 1,600 relays have a chance to do some really special things. We will build around Sadie Millard in the long jump, 400 and relays; Lindsay Adams in the long jump, hurdles and relays; Emmy Holl in the long jump, sprints and relays; Maddie Mactaggart in jumps, sprints and relays; and Isabel Hartnett in distance races. They are a very, very talented group. I would look for us to be in the running for a state championship if we can keep these five healthy.
Norfolk, Gary Schuurmans: We have three returning state meet placers from 2019 -- Amaya Williams, seventh in 300 hurdles; Alexis Sovereign, seventh in high jump; and Nealy Brummond, third in pole vault. Besides these we have a good group of throwers and jumpers who return with experience. We are very young and inexperienced with 2/3 of the team being underclassmen. So it should be a growing season as we get some experience and develop a few athletes in some of our weaker areas. Our distance and sprint groups have good numbers and hope we see some competitive individuals within these groups. Because of the youthful group it is hard to tell who will step up as the season progresses.
North Platte, Cory Dosland: We are returning five state qualifiers, seniors Peyton Neff, McKenna Little, Aspen Nelson and Claudia Cobos and junior Sydney Barner. There are also some excellent sophomores who missed the chance to show what they could do last year. Zarah Blaesi, Kylee Tilford and Carly Purdy were all in line to have great freshman seasons before we got shut down. We have some good depth in the several events that will be key for us.
Omaha Central, Trent Lodge: After a year off due to COVID, the Central girls missed a great opportunity last spring for a high place at the state meet in 2020. We had a solid group of distance runners who were seniors that did not get a chance to compete and finish their high school careers. This year Central has a new young distance group and in general are missing some key student athletes that have chosen to remain in remote learning. State returners on the team include juniors Alahna Davis (100, 200, LJ, 4x1) and Bianca Martinez, who finished third in high jump in 2019. Senior qualifiers from 2019 team are Anna Festersen (distance) and Nyadohl Thichiot (hurdles and jumps). This will be a young team that will be improving each week as the season progresses.
Papillion-La Vista South, Jerrid Johansen: We should be led by three seniors who were individual state medalists as sophomores: Kaylie Crews (distance), Tate Norblade (sprints), and Sunday Thiyang (jumps). Abby Fontana (sprinter) Grace Charlesworth (mid-distance), and Breckyn Moore (HJ) are three more seniors who we are looking to have big years. If they are performing well towards the end of the year, then we should be able to field a pretty competitive team. Early on, the strength of our team will be our distance crew, which is deep and talented. We do have some talented young athletes in the sprints, hurdles, and jumps, but it's going to take a little while for them to develop and be ready for the big meets at the end of the season.
CLASS B
Arlington, Steven Gubbels: We have a good group of incoming freshman and sophomores (who did not get a chance to compete last year) that we believe will be able to provide both depth and team points. Returning varsity competitors include senior long jumper Claire Allen, senior Kali Thomsen and junior Cassidy Arp in the throws, junior Chase Anderson in the 400, and junior Kailynn Gubbels in the hurdles and high jump. Kailynn is our only returning state medalist from the 2019 season. She finished third in high jump and fourth in the 100 hurdles.
Ashland-Greenwood, Andrea King: We are eager to have a season. We are fortunate to have many returning varsity athletes and some returning state qualifiers. We also have a talented group of freshmen who will immediately contribute greatly to our program. Returning state qualifiers are Darby Walsh (3,200 relay) and Jaiden Tweton (3,200 relay, 800, 1,600). Others to watch are Jaylyn Horton (sophomore), Hannah Keith (junior), Cleo Wills (senior), Jaycee Meyers (sophomore), Macee Cerveny (sophomore), Anna Reisen (junior). Newcomers to watch: Lauren Gerdes (freshman), Presley Harms (sophomore), Jadah Laughlin (freshman), Alivia Pike (freshman)
Beatrice, Karen Schlueter: Our team will be led by returning state medalist junior Morgan Mahoney in the sprints and a strong distance crew led by senior Mak Hatcliff. Freshmen Addie Hatcliff, Josie Frerichs, Addison Perrett and returning juniors Jaiden Coudeyras and Chelsea Leners will add depth to the distance events. Sophomores Avery Barnard and Riley Schwisow will contribute in the jumps and on the track. Beatrice is looking to pick up points in all events.
Bennington, Joe Schumm and Brandon Henkel: It’s difficult to assess the team because we are so young. We have 30 freshmen and sophomores that have not competed yet. We have a lot of raw talent that have great potential, but until we see it on the track, it’s difficult to evaluate. Taylor Ryan (senior) and Calla Wittland (junior) are returning state qualifiers. Sophomores to watch include Emma Anibal, Samantha Jansen and Gabriela Calderon.
Boone Central, Susan Roberts: We are optimistic that we will have a successful season. We will be led by our distance crew that has won two straight cross country campionships. Led by Jordan Stopak, this group also includes three other state track medalists from 2019: Sam Weeder, Autumn Simons and Lauren Pugh. We also have several other returning letter winners from 2019 including, seniors Bailey Choat and Abby Broderson and juniors Morgan Johnson (State XC qualifier), Ashtyn Hedlund, Penelope Dozler and Shalee Grape. We have several newcomers that we are excited to get to see compete as well. Sophomores Mara Ranslem, Alicia Weeder (State XC medalist), and Ashlynn Krohn will contribute in a variety of events, as well as freshmen Ava Duerksen and Ava Buhlman. We expect to be able to score across the board in throws, jumps, sprints, and hurdles in addition to our distance crew. We believe that we should be very competitive in the Mid-States Conference as well as at districts.
Boys Town, June Morrissey: Our team has only two retuning varsity athletes. Hailey Holm (senior) finished her sophomore year as an up-and-coming triple jumper and sprinter but will now be concentrating on the 400. Sammaria Cunegin (senior) will continue working to improve in the discus and shot put. The success of our season will weigh heavily on how well our sprinters, Elly Johnson (junior), Nevaeha Funk-Breay (sophomore), Aliah Longmore-Harris (freshman), Milia Navin (sophomore); and distance runner Savannah Newbold (junior) handle workouts to improve their conditioning and learning what it takes to perform at their best.
Broken Bow, Ryan Wetovick: We return three who ran on our 2019 state-qualifying 1,600 relay -- Kya Scott, Kailyn Scott and Ann Lindstrom – and they will look to be major contributors to our team. We also return Kali Staples, who will lead our distance crew; she is a returning state qualifier in the 1,600. Freshman Makinley Tobey should have a breakout freshman year as she qualified for state cross country last fall. In the field events Joesclyn Coleman should be very competitive in pole vault.
Chadron, Blakelee Hoffman: It was very unfortunate that we lost last season. We were hoping to make a run (and jump) for a state title. The 2019 freshman and junior classes gave us a lot of depth and offered a ton of talent. From that group, we graduated some key runners and our top point getter (a freshman) moved to Colorado. However, with a strong cross country season we have a solid group of young distance runners (freshman Grace Pyle, sophomores Aspen Graves, Makinley and Michaiah Fuller, Emma Witte, and junior Mackenzie Anderson) that will make an impact at every meet. We also have some strength in our jumps, particularly with junior Tatum Bailey, who tied for fourth in the high jump at state her freshman year. Along with Tatum as upperclassmen, we have high hopes for junior Leila Tewahade in middle distances and senior Emily Beye and junior Jacey Garrett in the sprints.
Cozad, Trey Botts: I'm not sure what to expect from this group, as we are very young. The bulk of this team is in the freshman and sophomore classes. Mallory Applegate, Karyn Burkholder, Brittany Aitken and Makaia Baker are all kids that people should keep an eye on. They are all state quality and should make a major impact for us this year.
Crete, Alyssa Baber: Returning state qualifiers from the 2019 season are Ashlyn Adam (senior), Hannah Newton (senior), and Karlee Henning (junior). Also back from 2019 are Kylie Meinke (senior) and Jennifer Cardoso-Franco (junior).
Elkhorn, Kiley Fredrick: We had 64 girls on our team last season before our season was cancelled due to COVID. This season, we have exactly half that at 32 girls, as we graduated eight seniors and several teammates went to Elkhorn North. Lettermen returning: Taylor Bunger (400), Ella Dalton (100/200, 400 relay), Addie Thomas (triple jump, 1,600 relay), Fidelis Neneman (100 hurdles, long jump, 100, 400 relay), Ariyana Crafton (pole vault), Abby Metschke (middle distance), Kyah Neal (400), Maddie Yardley (middle distance), Hudson Windrum (distance), Campbell Windrum (long/triple jump). We have a great deal of underclassmen that have the potential to be successful in several events, as well as talented upperclassmen who are going to try new events for their first time this season.
Elkhorn North, Annie Catania: We see this first year of our program as an opportunity to lay a strong foundation and make a name for ourselves as competitors. Our goal is to establish a positive team culture with emphasis on hard work and perseverance even when faced with adversity. The girls have been bringing energy and excitement to every practice which will hopefully translate to confidence during competition. With this being the first year of our program, we have many athletes competing in track and field for the first time ever or for the first time in two years. Without having a senior class this first year we have been opened, there are many opportunities for some of our younger athletes to step up into leadership roles as we navigate starting a new program from the ground up. Some of these returning athletes who have already stepped up into leadership roles are Corinne Mead (distance, junior), Alexa Erickson (sprints/jumps, junior), and Savannah Bishop (pole vault/hurdles, junior).
Fairbury, Matt Edson: Twenty-six of the 34 girls on our team are newcomers to high school track. We have some experience and leadership coming back with a great group of juniors and seniors to lead the way. We are a very young track team with 23 freshmen and sophomores. We have a lot of potential in this group and I look forward to watching them compete throughout the season. We have had some really successful seasons over the past few years, in 2019 we finished third in District B-3 behind Waverly and Beatrice and we were our conference runner-up. I am very excited to see this group of girls continue to build a strong tradition at Fairbury. Some of our top performers are senior Mikwena Lierman, two-time state qualifier, 200, 400, 800, high jump, triple jump; senior Ellie Ohlde, two-time state qualifier, school record holder in pole vault (9-4); senior Jordan Tracy; juniors Jami Mans and Alissa York; and sophomores Mikya Lierman , Hannah Robertson and Emily Huss.
Gering, Rick Marez: We will be short on numbers, and experience, but we will not be short on leadership. The vast majority of our team has no high school track experience. Shailee Patton (junior) has state meet experience that she brings from track and cross country. She knows how to compete and she knows how to work hard. She will be a source of leadership in how she prepares on a daily basis. Madison Seiler is a newcomer to high school track but she is no newcomer to competitive racing. Madison and Shailee were 2019 team state champions in cross country and Madison earned the individual title in 2020. Their experience is going to be important for us because we are very young and so many girls have yet to have a track season. Giani Aguilar (junior) and Anaveah Rios (junior) bring varsity experience in the sprints and hurdles so we will lean on them to guide the younger runners. Nickie Todd (sophomore) should provide a spark for our throwers. Our plan is to try various events throughout the season to see where we can utilize each girl's strengths. Others to watch: Jenna Davis (freshman), Jada Schlothauer (sophomore), Tori Mannel (senior).
Lexington, Sam Jilka: Young and moderately experienced, the Minutemaid team will attempt to build on that talent to establish a competitive team. There will be plenty of opportunities for learning and gaining experience amongst the group. The Minutemaids will be led by throwers McKinna Moats and Karly Huerta, both with varsity experience. They will step into a leadership and performance role. Mia Rowe, a state qualifier in triple jump, will return to help in the triple and long jump but also share her talents on the track in the sprints. Kennadi Ureste, also a returning state qualifier, will lead the distance field. In the hurdles, Jackie Ostrom and Sarah Treffer will provide their expertise. A newcomer, Rachael Kearney, will play a significant role in the high jump and triple jump.
Malcolm, Dustin Tobey: We made the move from Class C to Class B so that will be a big challenge for us. We should be competitive in the hurdle races, mile/two mile and in high jump. Many unprovens on the track as we will have to fill many spots with younger classmen. Sixty percent of our roster is made up of freshman and sophomores who have never competed in a varsity track meet because of the pandemic so that in itself will be a challenge. We have a very hardworking, wanting to learn group of kids that should get better as the season moves along. Letter winners from 2019: Madeline Day (senior), Morgan Heywood (senior), Josephine Holliday (senior), Grace Schleining (senior), Ashlynn Sehi (senior), Jordan Denton (junior), Katie Lewis (junior), Elisa Paider (junior), Cora Schweitzer (junior), Reagan Wondercheck . Newcomers: Kiley Elkins (junior), Alanea Babb (sophomore), Madison Schultz (freshman), Abby Zegar (freshman).
Norris, Beau Heiss: This group is young and talented. We have 16 freshmen and 10 sophomores on this team who work hard and are being led by some great juniors and seniors with varsity experience. Even though we are young, you will see some state leaders out of this group. We look forward to some impressive marks out of this group. Returning Varsity Athletes: seniors Matthea Boon, throws; Alexis Wiggins, sprints and jumps; juniors Calley Behrends, vault; Chloe Bischoff, vault; Kate Osterhaus, throws. Newcomers: Taylor Brethouwer, Gracie Kircher, Sage Burbach, Delaney Leyden, Laci Havlat, Alexis Bischoff, Ellie Thomas.
Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne, Jim McClurkin: Will be very competive in the longer runs with Cassidy Nipp, Meg Wightman, Eva Wentz, Katelyn Knobbe, Sjylar Needman. Up-and-coming sprinters are twins Breyana and Amber Rodgers.
Omaha Skutt, Steve Carroll: Led by the distance crew, cross country state runner-up Jaedan Bunda (senior) in the 1,600/3,200 will be joined by returners Sarah Gregory (senior) in the 1,600/3,200 and Norah Meysenburg (junior) in the 1,600/3,200. Newcomers Josie Pogge (sophomore) in the 400/800, Anika Richards (sophomore) in the800/1,600 and a handful of freshmen help round out the distance squad. The sprinting crew will be led by Lynn McGill (junior) in the 100-400 and returner Hannah Beran (junior) in the 200/400. Newcomers Riece Kahler (sophomore) hurdles/sprints, Ivy Leuck (sophomore) in the 100-400, Rylee Mogensen (sophomore) in the 100-400 and others will help complete the squad. Skye Kalish (sophomore), Mikalah Yosick (sophomore) and a handful of other newcomers will compete for positions in the jumping pits.
Scottsbluff, Shelby Aaberg: Returning state meet experience includes Wyoming distance commit Brooke Holzworth, senior middle distance runner Jamisyn Howard, and junior jumpers Mariyah Avila and Brady Laucomer. Other key contributors will be Kymber Shallenberger in the throws and freshmen Payton Burda in the hurdles. Look for two to make noise in May: freshman Paige Horne in the hurdles and sophomore Sabrina Harsh in the jumps. We are looking forward to a Saturday night under the lights video screen 1,600 relay to cap the state meet. Look for our freshman Paige Horne to challenge in the hurdles. We have had some great hurdlers at Scottsbluff. I’d put Paige right there with Chad Hohnstein, which is a comparison I do not make lightly. If Paige can stay healthy, she is going to have a special career.
Wahoo, Chad Fox: We should score well at most meets and finish in the top half in most meets. Returning are seniors Kharissa Eddie (state qualifier high jump and sprinter), Tessa Gatewood (throws), Toni Greenfield (sprints/jumps – fifth in triple jump in 2019), Aja Henderson (throws), Lauren Kavan (3,200 relay state champion), Sara Lindgren (2018 state qualifier in discus), Jazlyn Nelson (jumps), Kelsie Sears (state qualifier in long jump; hurdles) and juniors Tabitha Cooney (sprints and jumps), Abbey Borchers (jumps), Mya Emerson (jumps and hurdles), KaDee Johnson (sprints), Hannah Jorgenson (distances) and Taylor Luben (sprints and jumps).
Waverly, Brian Benson: The team will be led by Husker Volleyball recruit Whitney Lauenstein in the HJ and in the hurdles. She will lead a talented group of seniors who should be strong in the relays. Our girls team will be competitive in all distance races.
Wayne, Dale Hochstein: Rubie Klausen, Kiara Krusemark, and Virginia Kniesche are returning letter winners. Comments: Our numbers are right at 30. We have 22 girls who had never been out for high school track so it will be a big learning curve for them. We have a team with good athleticism and competitive attitudes. It will just take patience as they put the pieces together, learn their events, and develop as a team.
West Point-Beemer, Craig Schmidt: Returning state qualifier Sidney Swanson (middle distance) is a senior and again will have to provide leadership for her teammates. We have some young girls who will be participating for the first time since junior high competitions. Reece Snodgrass is also a senior we will look to for leadership this season. Young girls are showing some promise and will steadily improve as the season goes on.
OMAHA AREA
Conestoga: Danie Parriott (junior) and Addison Andersen (junior) return to the team. Parriott has made a name for herself in the distance events while Andersen competes in the jumps and hurdles. We expect Parriott to pick up where she left off during her successful cross country season in the fall. The rest of the roster includes 15 underclassmen. We are expecting sophomore Sophia Ackerman to be a solid competitor for the team in the throwing events. Sophomores Emory Trofholz and Haven Zimmerma are also on the verge of breakout seasons in the jumps and sprints. The coaching staff is excited to watch this group of talented young women compete throughout the season.
Omaha Brownell Talbot, Brad Dunlap: Returning letter winners are seniors Josie Petrulis and Thalia Lawson-Betum . Mia Shipley (senior) transferred here two years ago, but obviously didn't get to run track last year. She was a 5-3 high jumper as a sophomore in Iowa and is a solid 400 runner and hurdler. We have eight girls out for track and a lot of inexperience. It will be a year of developing some skills and learning something about ourselves.
Wahoo Neumann, Tom Gerdes: Our strongest events could be in the jumps, middle distance and the relays. Hurdles and sprints could have a chance to be a surprise. We could also be strong in the throws. With almost 2/3 of our team being sophomores and freshmen it’s hard to know right now where our true strengths lie. We have a good core of seniors and juniors who I think will compete well for us and who we’ll need to count on to help lead, by their example, for our younger girls. We have a good pool of athleticism, and getting everyone back into track shape and ready to compete each meet will be one of our big goals. A few of our top athletes to watch include Kali Jurgensmeier, Mary Chvatal, Kaysha Swartz, Kinslee Bosak, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Cassi Coufal. With this many younger girls on the team that have never competed at a varsity level track meet it could take a little time for everyone to get everything figured out competitively. Once we do, we feel like we have girls on the team that could be fairly successful for us.
Yutan, Natalie Zabrocki: We are returning three track athletes: Christina Kerkman (middle distance and jumps), Heidi Krajicek (sprints and throws), and Lilly Watson (throws). Each of those juniors should contribute to our team scoring in their respective events. Sophomore Laycee Josoff should be competitive in the hurdle races as well. There are a good number of freshmen who have potential to be key contributors. They haven't competed in a track meet since their seventh grade year, and most of them have drastically changed as athletes since then. I am looking for the girls to get out and compete for personal bests. There is a lot of room for growth on our team, and it will be interesting to see who steps up and fills those varsity spots. All in all…I am just excited to be out on the track working with our kids.
