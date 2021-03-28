Outlook for Nebraska high school boys golf

Luke Gutschewski will be sailing off to Iowa State after this high school golf season.

Right now, the Elkhorn Mount Michael senior is in dry dock.

The son of pro golfer Scott Gutschewski needed shoulder surgery after being hurt playing basketball in January.

“Luke is working hard in rehab. He wants to be back playing real bad," Mount Michael coach Kent Christenson said. “He hopes to be able to play in May, just in time for districts and defense of his state title.”

The injury is not affecting Gutschewski’s swing, the coach said.

Gutschewski won the Nebraska Junior Amateur in Scottsbluff last summer.

All four classes of boys golf, because of weather, played only 18 holes for their championships in 2019. Since then, the 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 outbreak and the NSAA has adopted new rules that will make it easier to get in the prescribed 36-hole tournaments.

Jacob Boor (second) and Rex Soulliere (tied for 10th) of champion Omaha Creighton Prep, Isaac Heimes of Norfolk (tied for fourth) and Jacob Hellman of Omaha Westside (tied for 10th) are the top-10 finishers back from the 2019 Class A meet.