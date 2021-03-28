Outlook for Nebraska high school boys golf

Luke Gutschewski will be sailing off to Iowa State after this high school golf season.
Right now, the Elkhorn Mount Michael senior is in dry dock.
The son of pro golfer Scott Gutschewski needed shoulder surgery after being hurt playing basketball in January.
“Luke is working hard in rehab. He wants to be back playing real bad," Mount Michael coach Kent Christenson said. “He hopes to be able to play in May, just in time for districts and defense of his state title.”
The injury is not affecting Gutschewski’s swing, the coach said.
Gutschewski won the Nebraska Junior Amateur in Scottsbluff last summer.
All four classes of boys golf, because of weather, played only 18 holes for their championships in 2019. Since then, the 2020 season was lost to the COVID-19 outbreak and the NSAA has adopted new rules that will make it easier to get in the prescribed 36-hole tournaments.
Jacob Boor (second) and Rex Soulliere (tied for 10th) of champion Omaha Creighton Prep, Isaac Heimes of Norfolk (tied for fourth) and Jacob Hellman of Omaha Westside (tied for 10th) are the top-10 finishers back from the 2019 Class A meet.
Heimes was a semifinalist at last summer’s Nebraska Junior Match Play. Other Class A golfers to watch include Iowa Western-bound Jason Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X, who tied for third at the Junior Amateur; UNO signee Christopher Atkinson of Gretna, who was sixth in Scottsbluff; Papillion-La Vista sophomore Jack Davis,
Class B’s 2019 team champion, North Platte, is in Class A this year and returns senior Kasch Morrison (sixth in 2019).
Besides Gutschewski, Nathan Sughroue of Adams Central (tied for seventh) also is back from the Class B top 10.
Other seniors who placed in the top 10 in 2019 are Riley Kuehn of Hartington Cedar Catholic (tied for second), Jake Hagerbaumer of Logan View (tied for fifth) and Will Elgert of Yutan (tied for ninth) in Class C. Class D’s only top-10 returner is junior Teegan Sonneman of North Platte St. Patrick’s (tied for ninth).
Class A
Lincoln Pius X, Steph Kolbas: Our team is very talented with eight qualifying for the five varsity positions each week. Jason Kolbas is the team leader and has committed to Iowa Western. Guys are eager for this season and contending for titles and championsips. Team depth is going to be a challenge and a strength with Thomas Casady, Kody Sander, Kaiden Bedient and Caden Kearns returning and Sam and Charlie Hoiberg, both coming out for the team for the first time, and sophomore Matt Bartek.
Omaha Burke, Larry Seitz: We’re optimistic for a competitive team. There’s good young potential. Richard Orth returns to the lineup. Others expected to join him include seniors Mike Worden and Jakson Rea and sophomore Hudson Miller.
Omaha Area
Cedar Bluffs/Mead, Joni Hegy: Alex Hannan and Hunter Griffis are our most experienced players.