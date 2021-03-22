Outlook for Nebraska high school girls tennis teams

CLASS A
Elkhorn South
Coach: Steve Bischof
2019 state qualifiers: Lizzy Nelson, sr.
Others to watch: Anna Dynek, sr.; Elli Klein, sr.; Ellie Adamson, jr.; Julia Dittrick, so.; Lauren Hinrichs, so.; Alyx Schieber, so.; Mia Deleiidi, fr.
Outlook: Bischof, back at Elkhorn South after recently coaching Omaha Marian, likes the mix of youth and experience for South. Nelson finished sixth at state in 1 doubles as a freshman and sophomore.
Fremont
Coach: Justin Bigsby
2019 state qualifiers: Tawnie Escamilla, sr.
Others to watch: Katie Johnson, sr.; Grace Blick, jr.; Jules Schmidt, jr.; McKenzie Kirby, jr.; Adisyn Mendlik, jr.; Abbie Bigsby, so.
Outlook: Escamilla is the lone returner from the 2019 team, but Bigsby feels there's good nucleus of experienced players, and the team should be competitive once it settles on a lineup.
Gretna
Coach: Curt Mace
2019 state qualifiers: Emma Beran, sr.
Others to watch: Lauren Paul, so.; Harper Wood, so.; Kylee Stewart-Dauner, fr.; Mia Wilke, fr.
Outlook: Gretna will have a young squad. Beran played 2 doubles at 2019 state.
Lincoln East
Coach: Chris Stock
2019 state qualifiers: Elly Johnsen, sr.; Kristina Le, jr.
Others to watch: Gibsen Chapman, fr.
Outlook: The Spartans, state runners-up in 2019, should be in the hunt again this spring. Johnsen and Le finished third at 2 doubles in 2019. Stock likes the potential for this team, which has five seniors.
Lincoln High
Coach: David Dyson
2019 state qualifiers: Katie Smith, sr.
Others to watch: Lydia Skold, sr.; Ainsley Frederick, sr.; Zoey Snofsky, sr.; Maria Garcia, sr.; Isabella Elrod, sr.; Taian Williams, sr.; Jessie Nguyen, sr.; Caroline Brandt, jr.; Kate Bergmeyer, jr.; Abby Crotteau, so.
Outlook: Strong senior leadership, including Smith, who played 2 singles at state in 2019. Dyson is in his first season as coach.
Lincoln Pius X
Coach: Nolan DeWispelare
2019 state qualifiers: Clare Plachy, sr.; Anna Burt, sr.
Others to watch: Stacie Thompson, sr.; Aly Woita, jr.; Cece Ulrich, so.
Outlook: Pius, which placed third as a team at 2019 state, has a solid core to build around. As sophomores, Plachy finished sixth at 1 singles and Burt was fourth at 2 singles.
Lincoln Southeast
Coach: Chris Salem
Returning state qualifiers: Caroline Miller, sr.; Avery Dodds, sr.; Ally Keitges, jr.; Camilia Ibrahimova, jr.
Others to watch: Ella Kostal, sr.; Lily Rippeteau, jr.; Ansley Sothan, jr.; Sadie Woods, jr.; Helen Jamison, so.
Outlook: Good experience back for the Knights, who won the 2019 state title and will be one of the favorites this year. Miller won 1 doubles in 2019, while Ibrahimova was third at 1 singles.
Lincoln Southwest
Coach: Dennis Hershberger
2019 state qualifiers: Meg Hove, sr.; Grace Bartolome, jr.; Ella Dean, jr.
Others to watch: Ella Ford, sr.; Lainie Fanton, sr.; Katie Wieseler, jr.; Sophia Heinrich, jr.; Natalie Thompson, so.; Parker Brown, so.; Rhea Poda, fr.
Outlook: Good experience back for a team that placed sixth at 2019 state. Bartolome finished fourth at 1 doubles, while Hove and Dean placed fifth at 2 doubles.
Millard South
Coach: Jason Rodenberger
2019 state qualifiers: Ella Haakinson, jr.
Others to watch: Abby Gerdes, sr.; Kalani Kerkman, sr.; Kylie Seeger, sr.; Callie Freeman, jr.; Catelyn Rodenbiker, so.
Outlook: Rodenberger sees his team improving every day. Haakinson played 2 singles at state as a freshman.
North Platte
Coach: Danielle Blake
Players to watch: Brianna Plaster, sr.; Samantha Bowers, sr.; Laurel Daily, so.; Brennna Lungreen, so.; Kinley Stine, so.
Outlook: North Platte has five returning seniors and 34 players participating this spring.
Omaha Burke
Coach: Alexia Grefe
2019 state qualifiers: Bre Schnedewind, sr.; Abby Logeman, sr.
Others to watch: Claire Anderson; Alexis Liebsack; Shea Alfrey; Mallory Williams; Marian Lewis; Caila Carlson.
Outlook: Schnedewind played 1 doubles at state in 2019, while Logeman played 2 doubles.
Omaha Central
Coach: Stan Shaw
Returning state qualifiers: Greta Bullerdick, sr.
Others to watch: Eliana Beacom, jr.; Audrey Theophilus, jr.; Sara Matthiessen, jr.; Nelly Y. Vera-Esquivel, jr.; Shruti Garapati, fr.
Outlook: Central will have a smaller roster this season, but Shaw said the players are passionate about the game.
Omaha North
Coach: Bryson Wiser
Players to watch: Callie Vaske, jr.; Alana Buna, jr.; Corie McCown, jr.; Virginia Holtzclaw, jr.; Sofia Acosta, fr.
Outlook: Wiser is looking for his young team, including Acosta, to make an impact this season.
Omaha South
Coach: Chelsea Zach
Outlook: Zach said the Packers have all newcomers this season, and they'll look to improve as the spring goes on.
Papillion-La Vista
Coach: Mariana Hurst
Returning state qualifiers: Mia Jarecki, sr.; Afirah Pedalino, sr.; Sofia Hurst, jr.
Others to watch: Nicole Helmberger, sr.; Natalia Vazques, jr.; Allya Pedalino, so.; Haley Wilwerding, so.
Outlook: This could be a rebuilding year as many Monarchs look to gain match experience. Jarecki played 1 doubles at state in 2019, while Hurst played 2 doubles.
Papillion-La Vista South
Coach: Vickie Glesmann
Players to watch: Jayla Terlson, jr.
Outlook: New coach, new group of players for the Titans. South will be very young with two juniors, two sophomores and five freshmen.
CLASS B
Adams Central
Coach: Ed Sughroue
2019 state qualifiers: Merci Hood, sr.; Elli Marker, jr.
Outlook: The Patriots expected to have an experienced team in 2020, but many of them graduated. That leaves question marks for the starting lineup. Hood won a 1 singles match at state in 2019, while Marker played 2 doubles.
Beatrice
Coach: Christine Strubel
2019 state qualifiers: Avery Plessel, sr.; Hailey Price, sr.; Olivia Pfeiffer, jr.
Others to watch: Shelby Buck.
Outlook: Beatrice overall will have a young team, but Pfeiffer and Plessel did play 1 doubles at state in 2019, while Price played 2 doubles.
Bennington
Coach: Jamie Wieme
Players to watch: Ava Williams, jr.; Abby Boyes, jr,; Eva Behlen, so.; Brinlynn Johnson, so.; Chloe Stuckenschmidt, so.; Kailee Bailey, fr.; Layla Cromwell, fr.; Maddie Uhlir, fr.
Outlook: This is the inaugural season for Bennington tennis and the Badgers have 38 on their roster. Wieme said lack of experience will be a challenge, but sees improvement each day. Bennington won its first dual last Friday over Waverly.
Elkhorn
Coach: Jon Holtz
2019 state qualifiers: Becca Vala, sr.
Others to watch: Julia Gates, jr.; Paulina Fomecheva, fr.
Outlook: Vala went 11-8 at No. 1 singles as a sophomore, but overall, the Antlers won't have many experienced players.
Elkhorn North
Coach: Lance Kush
Players to watch: Paige Willcoxon, jr.; Allie Tabaka, so.; Haylee Wolf, fr.; Camryn Jacobsmeier, fr.; Macy Falconer, fr.; Grace Jesske, fr.
Outlook: In its first season as a program, North will have a very young team. Kush coached at Elkhorn South before going to North.
Grand Island Central Catholic
Coach: James Lowry
2019 state qualifiers: Ashlyn Kucera, sr.
Others to watch: Brooklyn Kolbert, jr.; Mia Golka, jr.; Ayonya Birthi, so.
Outlook: The Crusaders look to reload after finishing runner-up in 2019 with a lineup that included five upperclassmen. Kucera placed fourth at 1 singles as a sophomore.
Lincoln Christian
Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand
2019 state qualifiers: Sasha Glenn, sr..; Alyssa Gove, jr.; Jenna Wiltfong, jr.
Outlook: The Crusaders return experienced players as Wiltfong and Gove each won singles matches at state in 2019, while Glenn played 1 doubles.
McCook
Coach: Matt Wiemers
2019 state qualifiers: Megan Hodgson, sr.
Others to watch: Elsa Wilcox, sr.; Olivia Koetter, sr.; Lexi Hauxwell, sr.; Richa Patel, sr.; Joslyn Hammond, sr.; Hayden Johnson, sr.; Emily Kjendal, sr.
Outlook: Consistently one of the top teams in Class B, the Bison try to challenge again with a new group. Hodgson played 2 doubles at 2019 state.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia
Coach: Randy Davis
2019 state qualifiers: Crystal Huang, sr.
Others to watch: Bhavishya Bachle, jr.; Kennedy Christoffels, so.
Outlook: This co-op finished third at state in 2019, but it will be rebuilding this season. Huang is a four-year varsity player who played at 2 doubles in 2019.
Omaha Duchesne
Coach: Robert Weber
2019 state qualifiers: Meena Satpathy, sr.; Abbie Brewster, sr.; Bridget Duffy
Others to watch: Sophie Longo, Shannon McFadden, Claire Walz, Ina Satpathy, so., Paulina Gilgenhast, fr.; Savannah Grace, fr.
Outlook: Duchesne looks to repeat as state champs with a new coach and a blend of experienced players and promising newcomers. Satpathy is one of top players in Class B as she placed second in 1 singles in 2018 and won 1 doubles in 2019. Brewster was fourth at 2 singles in 2019.
Omaha Gross
Coach: Tristen Riha
2019 state qualifiers: Megan Le, jr.; Leia Groski, jr.
Outlook: Le and Groski played 2 doubles at state as freshmen. Riha likes the potential of some of the underclassmen on the team.
Ralston
Coach: Tommy Siske
2019 state qualifiers: Kamille Adler, jr.
Others to watch: Darece Van Auken, Zoe Hass, Ari Hernandez, Madi Allgire, Ophelie Wilson, Kylee Matousek, Monica Nguyenduy
Outlook: The Rams look to fill their lineup around Adler, who played 2 singles at 2019 state.
Waverly
Coach: Tammy Tegler
2019 state qualifiers: Zoey Nelson, sr.
Others to watch: Morgan Schuelke, sr.; Maddy Wells, sr.; Kaitlynn Ellis, jr.
Outlook: Seniors will lead Waverly's team, including Nelson who played 1 doubles at 2019 state.
York
Coach: Josh Miller
2019 state qualifiers: Erin Case, sr.; Natalie Rockenbach, sr.
Others to watch: Addison Legg, sr.; Meaghan Rowe, sr.; Ellie Peterson, fr.
Outlook: York has a smaller roster this season with 15 players, but the Dukes have a good blend of experience and youth. Case and Rockenbach finished sixth at 2019 state in 2 doubles and are expected to move to 1 doubles this season. Peterson will play singles.