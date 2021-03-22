Outlook for Nebraska high school girls tennis teams

Omaha Brownell-Talbot/Concordia

Coach: Randy Davis

2019 state qualifiers: Crystal Huang, sr.

Others to watch: Bhavishya Bachle, jr.; Kennedy Christoffels, so.

Outlook: This co-op finished third at state in 2019, but it will be rebuilding this season. Huang is a four-year varsity player who played at 2 doubles in 2019.

Omaha Duchesne

Coach: Robert Weber

2019 state qualifiers: Meena Satpathy, sr.; Abbie Brewster, sr.; Bridget Duffy

Others to watch: Sophie Longo, Shannon McFadden, Claire Walz, Ina Satpathy, so., Paulina Gilgenhast, fr.; Savannah Grace, fr.

Outlook: Duchesne looks to repeat as state champs with a new coach and a blend of experienced players and promising newcomers. Satpathy is one of top players in Class B as she placed second in 1 singles in 2018 and won 1 doubles in 2019. Brewster was fourth at 2 singles in 2019.

Omaha Gross

Coach: Tristen Riha

2019 state qualifiers: Megan Le, jr.; Leia Groski, jr.