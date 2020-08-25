Outlooks for every Class A, Class B and other Omaha-area high school football teams

Below you'll find breakdowns of every football team in Class A, Class B and others from the Omaha area. Note: Omaha Public Schools teams whose seasons are currently suspended are not included.
Class A
Bellevue East (2-7)
Coach: Nathan Liess, third year
Returning starters (10 offense-8 defense)—Seniors: Will Foster, TB; Preston Welch, OL; Steven Zimmerer, WR-DB; Kaleb Fenner, WR-DB; Bobby Richter, WR; Dige Dige, WR; Aden Perry, OT. Juniors: Gage Higgs, OL; Arden Jenkins, OL; Gavin Zurcher, TB; Brett Barton, DB; Blake Waschkowski, DB; Dalton Hike, LB. Sophomores: TK Barnett, QB; Ethan Roberts, LB.
Outlook: Dual-threat Barnett started his last five games of freshman year. Liess is hoping for a much improved team.
Bellevue West (13-0, state champion)
Coach: Mike Huffman, eighth year
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Kekoa Chai, OL; Keagan Johnson, WR; Jack McConnell, OLB; Kier Kier, MLB; CJ Lilienkamp, DB. Juniors: Micah Riley, TE; Caden Helms, WR; Jayden Roberts, OLB; Caden Camese, DT.
Outlook: Reload or rebuild? Huffman said that’s up to these Thunderbirds to answer. Big graduation losses, but backups saw lots of time in last year’s blowouts.
Columbus (4-5)
Coach: Craig Williams, 15th year
Returning starters (6-7)—Seniors: Trey Kobza, WR-DB; Mason Moore, FB-LB; Garrett Esch, WR-DB; CJ Fleeman, QB; Caleb Van Dyke, WR-DB; Caden Thege, OL; Emmitt McMeekin, OT. Junior: Blake Thompson, WR-DB
Outlook: There’s a lot of experience with a large senior class. Size and depth are concerns. Lack of experience in linemen.
Elkhorn South (7-4)
Coach: Guy Rosenberg, ninth year
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Teddy Prochazka, OL-DL; Mahki Nelson-Douglas, QB-OLB; Isaac Zatechka, C-DE; Cooper Taylor, OL-DL; Guy Hunt, WR-DB; Zach Michener, WR; Bo Wieseler, RB-LB; Trevor Winterstein, Wr-DB; Dominic Hooker, RB-DB.
Outlook: Prochazka, Taylor and Zatechka are three-year starters on the line. Six were in the mix to be the starting quarterback and all will contribute elsewhere if not chosen. Nelson-Douglas will bring the pass rush.
Fremont (4-5)
Coach: Lee Jennings, first year.
Returning starters (7-4)—Seniors: Dawson Glause, WR-DB; Jack Cooper, QB; Boone Gray, OL-DL; Conner Richmond, WR-DB; Jace Lamkins, DB-K; Connor Stone, DB. Juniors: Micah Moore, RB; Drew Sellon, WR; Jax Sorensen, WR.
Outlook: Strengths will be the skill players in an offense that averaged 330 yards a game. But the lines must be rebuilt.
Grand Island (9-2)
Coach: Jeff Tomlin, 18th year
Returning starters (2-3)—Seniors: Alex Hinken, DB; Daylon Keolavone, FB-NG; Michael Maxon, OT-DE; Carter Schrunk, OT-DE. JuniorL Ben Francl, OG-MLB.
Outlook: There’s been competition to fill the many graduation holes. Either Jaden Jurgensmeier or Kytan Fyfe will be the quarterback. Keolavone leads the defense.
Gretna (3-6)
Coach: Mike Kayl, third year
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Colby Scholl, TE-DE; Arian Garcia, OL-DL; Jackson Alexander, WR-DB; Trevor Marshall, RB-DB; Keaton Sousek, RB-LB; Jacob Taylor, OG-LB; Arian Garcia, OL-DL; Caleb Hardy, OL-DL. Juniors: Jayden Sobotka, RB-DB; Mason Heckenlively, OL-DL. Sophomore: Zane Flores, QB.
Outlook: The Dragons return their quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver. Several linemen got quality minutes last year, Kayl said.
Kearney (7-3)
Coach: Brandon Cool, 20th year
Returning starters (3-2)—Seniors: Gabe Van Winkle, OL-DL; Carter Krause, OL; Jack Jonson, LB. Junior: Kaden Miller, WR.
Outlook: The Bearcats lack starting experience and need to find depth for their lines.
Lincoln East (5-5)
Coach: John Gingery, 24th year
Returning starters (8-3)—Seniors: Carter Glenn, WR-DB; Austin Schneider, WR-DB; Quinton Adams, RB-LB; Dekendrick McCroy, WR-DB; Kyle Caulfield, RB-LB; Grant Springer, RB-LB; Jacob Rien, OL-DL; Juniors: Noah Walters, QB; Billie Stephenson, RB-CB; GeGe Crayton, OL; Cooper Erikson, WR-DB.
Outlook: Line development will tell a lot about the Spartans’ season.
Lincoln High (1-8)
Coach: Mark Macke, 10th year
Returning starters (4-6)—Seniors: Raef Walker, OL; Hunter Kuehn, WR; Duol Riek, OL; Isaac Montgomery, DL; DaRon Givens, DB; Quinn Thew, LB; Dylan Smith, DB; Parker Vyhildal, DB; Carson Hillhouse, DB. Junior: Ja Reese Lott-Bozby, QB.
Outlook: Macke hopes a year of experience pays off for a group that got meaningful playing time in 2019.
Lincoln North Star (2-7)
Coach: Tony Kobza, third year
Returning starters (5-4)—Seniors: Cole Coffey, WR; Matt Kopplin, LB; Jake Seip, OL-DL; DJ McGarvie, QB; Andreas Dittman, OL; Isaiah Donaldson, DT; Colton Reed, DB; TJ Hood, OL; Caden Lill, DB; Justin Gruber, DB. Juniors: Jaymes Sizer, LB; Jace Elliott, WR; Lynden Bruegman, WR.
Outlook: Best depth Kobza has enjoyed in nine years as a head coach. The Navigators will two-platoon more than ever.
Lincoln Northeast (1-8)
Coach: Dan Martin, second year.
Returning starters (3-4)—Seniors: Jeremiah Collier, QB-OLB; Mason Hoke, WR-DB; Josh Platter, RB-DB. Juniors: Dylan Gray, QB-LB; Zavier Gary, RB-DB; Gavin Wilbur, OL-DL.
Outlook: Collier’s return at quarterback should improve the Rockets’ passing attack. Wilbur is the only returning line starter.
Lincoln Pius X (4-6)
Coach: Ryan Kearney, fifth year
Returning starters (4-5)--Seniors: Blake Vodicka, RB-DB; Tyler Lonergan, RB-LB; Ben Mitchell, WR-DB; Andre Honz, OL-DL; Jasper Bryce, OL-DL. Juniors: Carter Blowers, OL-DL; Tyler Kerkman, OL-DL.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts will rely on their defense while their reloaded offense comes around.
Lincoln Southeast (9-2)
Coach: Ryan Gottula, 10th year
Returning starters (5-3)—Seniors: Derek Branch, WR-CB; Barrett France, TE-DE; Maddox Burton, OL-DL; Taveon Thompson, WR-DB; Jacob Bergonia, Ol-DL; Ethan Ster, WR-DB. Junior; Jake Appleget, WR-LB.
Outlook: A strong senior class will help fill holes on defense and the offensive line. Junior varsity and freshman teams were undefeated last year. McGinness Schneider has experience at quarterback.
Lincoln Southwest (5-5)
Coach: Andrew Sherman, fifth year
Returning starters (6-3)—Seniors: Nolan Milius, DE; Grant Miller, CB; Nick Delgado, OL; Telo Arsiaga, RB; Jordan Smith, NG; Mathew Rink, TE; Trey Schuster, OL.
Outlook: The Silver Hawks should have good size up front and have enough skill players for a rotation.
Millard North (4-6)
Coach: Fred Petito, 37th year
Returning starters (5-6)--Seniors: Jayden Hardeman, FB; Blake Closman, DB; Craig Marshall, OL; Tyler Taylor, OL; Chris Bogue, OL; Henk Deboer, OL; Davis Hill, LB; Jimmy Quaintance, DB; Zephaniah Sivels-Edan, OL-DL. Juniors: Ben Weindel, QB; Brandon Lundquist, QB.
Coach’s outlook: “We will be competitive.”
Millard South (10-2)
Coach: Andy Means, 17th year
Returning starters (8-7)—Seniors: T.J. Urban, QB; Cole Lammel, K-P; Zane Stenger, WR-DB; Tate Hinrichs, LB; Beau Wendt, OL-DL; Josh McCarroll, RB-LB; Brynden Anderson, OL-DL; David Braun, OL-DL; Jack Nickolisen, OL-DL; Luke Irvine, TE-DE; Michael Harding, WR-LB. Juniors: Antrell Taylor, WR-DB; Jake Gassaway, WR-LB.
Outlook: With four third-year starters — Urban, Stenger, Hinrichs and Wendt — the Patriots are poised for a big season. Depth development is a key.
Millard West (11-1)
Coach: Kirk Peterson, 18th year
Returning starters (4-1)—Seniors: Ty Kalb, OL; CJ Ziemba, OL; James Conway, TE-LB. Junior: Nate Raymond, OL.
Outlook: Typical year, Peterson said — a new group of seniors who have played on every level and “now they get their chance under the lights.” Line of scrimmage will be a strength but there will be more two-way starters early than the Wildcats prefer. Jacob Jones, a senior, will be a first-time starter at quarterback.
Norfolk (4-5)
Coach: Tom Olson, 23rd year
Returning starters (3-5)—Seniors: Riley Chace, OL; Justin Johnson, LB; Josh Licking, DB; Hunter Mangelsen, DL; Andrew Papstein, DB. Juniors: Brayden Heffner, OL; Daylin Mallory, OL; Logan Roberts, LB; Cale Wacker, DB.
Outlook: The Panthers lack game experience on offense. Olson said they’re in a youth movement, with underclassmen having good numbers and “great attitude.”
North Platte (3-6)
Coach: Todd Rice, third year.
Returning starters (3-8)—Seniors: Blake Vaughn, RB-DB; Cash Arensdorf, NG; Gavyn Brauer, MLB; Jaden Dike, WR-LB; Eddie Hatch, OL-DL; Jacob Kohler, OL; Jaylan Ruffin, RB; Camron Sutherland, OL; Cody Wright, RB. Juniors: Nic Davis, DL; Ryan Kaminski, WR. Sophomore: Matt Musselman, DL.
Outlook: A much more experienced team, Rice said. “We made some big strides in 2019.”
Omaha Creighton Prep (6-4)
Coach: Tim Johnk, fourth year
Returning starters (6-9)—Seniors: Alex Bullock, DB-WR; Anthony Collins, DB-WR; Max Sanders, FB-LB; AJ Rollins, TE-DE; Patrick Foley, K-P; Dylan Hulbert, Ol-DL; Tony Militti, LB; Tobey Okafor, WR-FS; Keyshawn Pettis, OL-DL; William Sengstock, WR-LB; Joe Krawczyk, OL-DL.
Outlook: Johnk expects the Junior Jays to be more athletic. Entire defense should be better. Strong at tight end. Inexperienced at RB and a quarterback must emerge.
Omaha Westside (10-3)
Coach: Brett Froendt, 12th year
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Cole Payton, QB; Cade Haberman, OL-DL; Avante Dickerson, WR-DB; Will Hurtado, FB-DE; Koby Bretz, WR-DB; Bo Lucas, OL; Ben Radicia, LB; Aiden Jackson, K-P. Juniors: Jackson James, OL; Jack Wimmer, CB; Dom Rezac, DB.
Outlook: The Warriors are hungry to win it all for the first time since 1982. They have an experienced defense, Payton as a third-year starter at quarterback and will be good on special teams. Offensive line depth is needed. Radicia is only returner at linebacker.
Papillion-La Vista (4-5)
Coach: Tim Williams, second year
Returning starters (6-6)—Seniors: Cole Price, RB-OLB; Luke Guzman, OL; Zach Malone, WR; Brady Dumont, LB; Troy Almaguer Jr., CB. Juniors: Kyle Ingwerson, QB; Will Hubert, TE-DL; Luke Lindenmeyer, TE-DL
Outlook: A large senior class graduated, so many will have to step up for the first time on varsity.
Papillion-La Vista South (5-5)
Coach: Tim Clemenger, fourth year
Returning starters (3-4)—Seniors: Trent Brehm, DB; Amani Cheeks, DE; Zach Circle, LB; Jackson Horn, WR; Jett Stephens, DE. Junior: Will Casteneda.
Outlook: Senior leadership will be important to the Titans’ success, Clemenger said. Lines must be rebuilt.
Class B
Alliance (3-7)
Coach: Chris Seebohm, sixth year
Returning starters (5 offense, 7 defense)—Seniors: Mario Garza, ol-dl; Jaxon Preble, ol-dl; Jesus Acosta, ol-lb; Logan Leistritz, lb; Chase King, wr-db; Roman Garza, db; Wade Sanders, db. Junior: Kellon Muhr, wr-db.
Outlook: Many underclassmen stepped up to contribute, especially late in the year, Seebohm said.
Aurora (7-4 in C-1)
Coach: Kyle Peterson, sixth year
Returning starters ()—Seniors: Jameson Herzberg, wr-db; Brady Collingham, wr-lb; Andrew Bell, wr-db; Jacob Settles, wr-db; Bryan Willey, ol-de; Sam Schroeder, ol-dl; Anthony Jividen, rb-db. Juniors: Mack Owens, rb-lb; Breckyn Papineau, ol-lb; Aaron Jividen, ol-de; Gage Griffith, ol-dl. Sophomore: Carlos Collazo, rb-db.
Outlook: Peterson said the Huskies are excited to return to Class B after two seasons — and one state title — in C-1. Finding a quarterback and big-play threats on the edge are questions for the seasons. Starters return on all three levels of the defense.
Beatrice (3-6)
Coach: Todd Ekart, third year
Returning starters (8-7)—Seniors: Bennett Crandell, qb; Brody Nelson, rb-db; Kaden Glenn, wr; Jace Pethoud, wr-db; Diego Rodriguez, wr; Nolan Bahnsen, ol-dl; Jackson Zhang, ol-dl; Zane Hoffman, ol-dl. Junior: Elliott Jurgens, wr-db.
Outlook: A number of players have two years of experience. Depth is better. Ekart said the passing game must improve and the lines need shoring up.
Bennington (7-4)
Coach: Kameron Lenhart, first year
Returning starters (4-7)—Seniors: Tyler LeClair, rb-lb; Ashten Schmaderer, wr; Alex Hofts, ol-dl; Kannon Dumont, ol; Clay Pohlman, lb. Juniors: Jake Stier, dl; Jameson Krayneski, dl; Mitchell Anderson, db; Seth Wempen, db.
Outlook: New coach said the Badgers seek to build off last season. He’ll be installing a new offense. Incoming sophomores show promise.
Blair (3-7)
Coach: Bryan Soukup, seventh year
Returning starters (7-5)—Seniors: Gage Casanova, db; Dexter Larsen, rb-lb; Nolan Osterhaus, wr-db; Braden Hanson, ol-lb; Lance Hume, ol; Wyatt Ogle, ol-dl. Juniors: Livai Opetala, rb; Kip Tupa, wr.
Outlook: Larsen, who’s run for more than 2,600 yards in two seasons, could see time at quarterback for the Bears. They need to fill holes up front on both platoons as well as at linebacker and in the secondary.
Crete (3-6)
Coach: Mark Newmyer, second year.
Returning starters (1-4)—Seniors: Sergio Silveyra, ol-dl; Jakob Krieser, wr-lb; Jason Uden, ol-dl. Junior: Braden Schmeckpeper, qb-db.
Outlook: Schmeckpeper looks to take over at quarterback. Silveyra anchors the lines.
Elkhorn (3-6 in Class A)
Coach: Mark Wortman, 41st year
Returning starters (6-6)—Seniors: Austin Bober, ol; Drew Christo, slot; Gannon Gragert, se; Grant Gutschow, qb; Aiden Young, slot. Junior: Hayden Stec, slot. Sophomore: Aiden Betz, ol.
Outlook: Part of the junior class is now at Elkhorn North. Gutschow has many of his receivers coming back. Line depth development is needed.
Elkhorn Mount Michael (7-3)
Coach: Greg Wunderlich, fourth year.
Returning starters (3-4)—Seniors: Eli Crnkovich, wr-db; Sam Gustafson, ol; Grant Schneider, ol; Will Stringer, ol-dl; Nick Wehbe, ol-dl; John Balch, ol-dl; Will Byrnes, rb-db.
Outlook: The Knights graduated 93% of their offensive output, Wunderlich said, as they had 23 seniors in 2019. Sawyer Thompson, a junior, gets the call at quarterback.
Elkhorn North (new)
Coach: Sam Stanley, first year.
Players to watch—Juniors: Dominic Rhone ol-dl; Kyree Bennett, wr-db; Sutton Johnson, rb-lb; Parker Mahloch, te-lb; Shan Acharya, ol-dl; Hunter Richardson, qb-db; Easton Mains, qb; Khalis Edwards, rb-lb; Mitchell Baker, ol-dl.
Outlook: Stanley said he’s excited to have two years together with this group. “Our approach is that we are playing one 18-game season over a two-year span,” he said.
Grand Island Northwest (9-2)
Coach: Kevin Stein, 11th year
Returning starters (5-7)—Seniors: Hayden Moural, ol; Brody Stutzman, ol-de; Brady Baasch, rb; Riley Anderson, wr; Wyatt Sindelar, de; Parker Janky, k-p; Austin Cooley, olb. Juniors: Sam Hartman, rb-db; Jacob Moseley, lb; Aidan Davies, lb.
Outlook: Baasch saw his junior season at running back cut short by injury. The Vikings are looking for their sixth playoff appearance in a row.
Hastings (8-3)
Coach: Charlie Shoemaker
Returning starters (8-7)—Seniors: Jarrett Synek, qb; Carson Shoemaker, slot; Zaide Weidner, rb-db; Austin Nauert, wr-db; Gareth Jones, wr-db; Braden Kalvelage, wr-db; Lukas Koletic, ol; Blake Davis, ol-lb; Landon Jacobus, ol-lb. Junior: Max Johnson, ol.
Outlook: With Synek, the Tigers have a high-octane passing game. They opened with a 35-8 win at Class A Lincoln North Star.
Lexington (4-6)
Coach: Jeff Rowan, eighth year
Returning starters (3-1)—Seniors: Alex Ramos, rb; Jason Tovar, k; Noah Converse, ol. Junior: James Hernandez, dl.
Outlook: Little experience coming back for the Minutemen. They had a good offseason in the weight room, Rowan said.
McCook (5-5)
Coach: Jeff Gross, 23rd year
Returning starters (7-10)—Seniors: Alex Langan, fb-de; Torrington Ford, dl-ol; Reid Steinbeck, dl; Luke Maris, lb; Leighton Fisher, lb; Mark Arp, db; Mason Schmoker, db; Ty Stevens, db-wr; Talyn Campbell, db; Adrian Manzanares, lb; Brady Esch, ol; Isaiah Wiemers, ol; Andrew Peterson, wr.
Outlook: Another solid defense seems in store for the Bison, who must reload their backfield.
Norris (7-4)
Coach: Ty Twarling, second year
Returning starters (9-10)—Seniors: Dylan Meyer, fb-lb; Matthew Medill, wr-lb; James Carnie, wr-db; Sam Landgren, ol-dl; CJ Hood, wr-db; Bryson Schultz, rb-db; Kaleb DeJonge, ol-dl; Isaiah Kroese, ol-dl. Juniors: Eaden Holt, rb-lb; Ben Landgren, rb-lb.
Outlook: There’s a talented group at the skill positions, with more coming in the junior class. Twarling said line depth must be built.
Omaha Gross (3-7)
Coach: Tom Van Winkle, fourth year
Returning starters (5-5)—Seniors: Charles Monico, wr-db; Luke Rice, ol; Dylan McMullin, olb. Juniors: Gio Gomez, ol; Gage Mill, rb. Sophomores: Henry Teunissen, qb; Jake Garcia, db; Owen Brennan, lb.
Outlook: Establishing the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball is the Cougars’ goal. They are playing all home games on campus for the first time, with afternoon kickoffs.
Omaha Roncalli (9-3)
Coach: Tom Kassing, fifth year
Returning starters (5-7)—Seniors: Thomas Kenney, db; Nolan Gorczyca, ol-dl; Jeff Goetz, ol-dl. Juniors: Jake Orr, wr-db; Drake Gilbride, lb; Austin Schwarz, k; Gabe Dloughy, dl; Nate McCoy, ol; Darik Rodgers, lb.
Outlook: Kenney gets first call to replace all-stater Jack Dotzler at quarterback. Rodgers could become a bigger part of the offense. Good nucleus returns in the offensive line.
Omaha Skutt (13-0, Class B champion)
Coach: Matt Turman, 18th year
Returning starters (2-4)—Seniors: Barrett Liberntritt, fb-lb; Ryan Bollish, ol-de; Jacob Leu, hb-db; Dominie Melrose, lb.
Outlook: Not many starters, but many have significant minutes from playing in blowouts during the SkyHawks’ 26-game winning streak. Linebacker corps is strong and will help the defense carry the offense while it breaks in a new quarterback. Melrose will be the featured back.
Plattsmouth (4-6)
Coach: Bob Dzuris, ninth year
Returning starters (4-4)—Seniors: Adam Eggert, rb-db; Colton Rankin, ol-dl; Brayden Zaliaskus, rb-lb; Nathan Mankel, ol-dl. Juniors: Christen Meneses, rb-de; Austin Sohl, ol-dl; Josh Colgrove, wr-db.
Outlook: Very inexperienced at quarterback, the Blue Devils lack depth at many positions.
Ralston (1-8)
Coach: Jason Fink, fifth year
Returning starters (8-8)—Seniors: Brady Krajeski, wr-olb; Jackson Corry, slot; Miguel James, lb; Alex Strittmatter, te; Mark Janousek, ol-lb; Ayden Fink, ol-dl; Jammal Hunter, ol; Blake Peabody, db; David Hernandez, ol; Jeff Evans, wr. Juniors: Rashad Madden, rb-db; Caleb O’Brien, de.
Outlook: Madden will run behind a line that returns four starters. Defense will be solid up front and with the linebackers. Quarterback is a question mark.
Scottsbluff (12-1)
Coach: Jud Hall, second year
Returning starters (2-6)—Seniors: Tyler Smith, ol; Nick Maag, de; Evan Heggem, lb; Brett Hill, db; Alex Galindo, db; James Bruner, db; Kadin Shoemaker, db. Junior: Trevor Schwartz, te.
Outlook: Last year’s backups move up to reload the offensive line. The Bearcats’ defense is experienced, mostly in the secondary.
Seward (5-5)
Coach: Jamie Opfer, seventh year
Returning starters (4-2)—Seniors: Jackson Warren, ol; Hunter Novacek, lb; Boone Duncan, wr; Trey Dickey, ol. Juniors: Gavin Sukup, db; Zack Garton, ol.
Outlook: Seward will structure its offense around Sukup, its new quarterback. Newcomers have potential but limited varsity experience.
South Sioux City (2-6)
Coach Chris Stein, second year
Returning starters (8-7)—Seniors: Devin Penne, wr-db; Kaden Dahl, wr-db; Connor Slaughter, qb; Fernando Flores, dl; Alex Lasley, wr-db; Jacob Guzman, ol-dl; Caleb Kriens, rb-lb; Eduardo Gonzales, ol. Juniors: Tyler Anderson, ol; Tyler Knowles, WR-DB; Keysean Taylor, ol-dl.
Outlook: It helps having four returning offensive linemen. Stein said the Cardinals need to work on tackling, knowledge of the game and team concepts.
Waverly (10-2)
Coach: Reed Manstedt, second year
Returning starters (7-5)—Seniors: Evan Canoyer, rb-lb; Zane Schawang, rb-db; Hunter Hanke, ol-dl; Tyztin Hoos, te-lb. Juniors: Trevor Brown, ol-dl; Jacob Krauter, ol-dl; Wyatt Fanning, ol-dl; Brock Gliesen, lb.
Outlook: The power boys on offense return — four offensive linemen, tight end, running back and fullback — to help the search for a new quarterback. Secondary needs reloading.
York (2-7)
Coach: Glen Snodgrass, 10th year
Returning starters (11-8)—Seniors: Kirby Linhart, wr-db; Ty Bartholomew, qb; Jake Erwin, qb-lb; Chase Cotton, fb-lb; Wyatt Collingham, rb-db; Chase Collingham, te-lb; Quin Hale, ol-dl; Kaden Lyons, ol-lb; Kobe Lyons, ol-dl; Josh Saathoff, ol-dl; Kooper Koch, wr-db. Junior: Marley Jensen, fb-lb.
Outlook: Freshman and sophomore classes could vie for playing time early. Upperclassmen need to bring the leadership and toughness, Snodgrass said.
Other Omaha-area teams
Class C-1
Arlington (4-5)
Coach: Colter Mattson, first year
Returning starters (3 offense, 2 defense)—Seniors: Josh Miller, qb-db; Jesse Thompson, rb-lb; Jake Bartosh, ol.
Outlook: The Eagles must rebuild the offensive and defensive lines, but have some solid kids at linebacker and both backfields.
Ashland-Greenwood (10-1)
Coach: Ryan Thompson, 13th year
Returning starters (3-3)—Senior: Lane Zimmerman, wr-db. Juniors: Cale Jacobsen, qb-db; Braxton Mech, ol-dl; Riley Kasuske, ol-dl.
Outlook: Relatively young on the field after graduating 16 seniors, Thompson is counting on the newcomers having gotten meaningful minutes the past couple years.
Boys Town (6-4)
Coach: Chris Nizzi, fourth year.
Returning starters (5-4)—Senior: Hazakiah Williams, ol-dl. Juniors: Timar Covington, rb-lb; Jay Ballard, ol-dl; Tony Murray, qb-db; Lebron Pendles, wr-cb.
Outlook: Nizzi is hoping a young roster can mature quickly.
Douglas County West (1-8)
Coach: Michael Troy, second year.
Returning starters (6-6)—Seniors: Nick Murril, ol-dl; Garrett Hoffman, wr-db. Juniors: Neil Hartman, ol-dl; Jason Foster, ol-dl; Kayden Jensen, wr-db; Matthew Beck, rb-lb.
Outlook: Still very young without many seniors, the Falcons will rely on their running game.
Fort Calhoun (5-4)
Coach: Adolph Shepardson, first year.
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Dillon Dierks, rb-lb; Michael Shirley, wr-db; Malachi King, ol-de; Jayden Hunter, db. Juniors: Zane Schwarz, wr-db; Clint Dierks, qb-rb; Jayce Douchey, ol-dl; John Doyle, ol; Zeke Fickbohm, ol.
Outlook: New coach is bringing in a new system to learn, so he’ll be patient with the Pioneers during the non-district start to the year. Quarterback will be new.
Louisville (1-8)
Coach: Chase Rasby, fifth year
Returning starters (8-7)—Seniors: Caleb Hrabik, ol-dl; Tabor Ahlers, ol-dl; Cody Gray, ol-dl; Clayton Hatfield, ol-dl; Talon Ball, b-db; Gavin Hudson, wr-dl; Cordal Moxey, wr-lb. Juniors: Garron Bragg, ol-lb; Brock Hudson, rb-db; Harrison Klein, b-db; Will Rose, ol-dl; Reed Toelle, ol-lb; Coen
Tomanek, ol-dl; Sam Ahl, b-db. Sophomore: Grant Warner, ol-dl.
Outlook: All but four players are back, with ample experience on both lines.
Omaha Concordia (2-7)
Coach: Jim Kunau, first year
Returning starters (6-8)—Seniors: Grant White, wr-db; Jacob Todd, ol-lb; Grant Plummer, ol-dl; Judah Plummer, ol-dl; Nico Orlich, wr-db; Grant Olsen, wr-db; Will Ludacka, ol-lb; Jayden Goynes, ol-dl. Junior: Jacob Chvatal, ol-dl. Sophomores: Troy Eastman, rb-lb; Kristian Paronto, rb-db.
Outlook: New coach is working with experienced linemen.
Platteview (5-4)
Coach: Mark McLaughlin, second year
Returning starters (3-0)—Senior: Kayden Wallis-Collier, ol-dl. Junior: Cody Metzger, ol-dl. Sophomore: Alex Draper, wr-db.
Outlook: The expectation was having more than 50 out of the team, fueled by the Trojans’ first winning season since 2012. Entire defense will be new.
Wahoo (13-0, state champion)
Coach: Chad Fox, 19th year
Returning starters (3-2)—Seniors: Cooper Hancock, wr-lb; Grant Kolterman, rb-lb; Brody Specht, ol-dl; Justin Nuckolls, ol-dl.
Outlook: Despite losing several two- or three-year starters, the returning C-1 champion has high hopes. Only one starter returns in the 4-3 defensive front. Newcomers on offense saw plenty of time in blowout wins.
Class C-2
Wahoo Neumann (6-4 in C-1)
Coach: Richard Evans, first year
Returning starters (4-5)—Seniors: Karson Sander, e-lb; Will Kavan, ol-dl; Spencer Wiese, rb-db; Dawson Sabatka, rb-db; Seth Fairbanks, e-db. Juniors: Samuel Vrana, ol-dl; Cadin McGuigan, ol-dl.
Outlook: Because of retirements, the Cavs have their third head coach in three years.
Yutan (5-5)
Coach: Dan Krajicek, eighth year
Returning starters (9-11)—Seniors: Caden Egr, rb-lb; Brady Timm, qb-db; Tyler Pinkelman, ol-dl; Dillon Marht, te-db; Caleb Beutler, ol-dl. Juniors: Ethan Christensen, fb-lb; Gavin Kube, ol-dl; Josh Jessen, ol-dl; Beau Heuertz, ol-dl; Paul Kirchmann, qb-db; Dean Henkel, wr-db; Isaiah Daniell,
wr-db. Sophomore: Quran Cook, ol-dl.
Eight Man-1
Conestoga (1-8)
Coach: Trent Clausen, second year
Returning starters (8-8)—Seniors: Tobias Nolting, qb-db; Cameron Williams, rb-wr-db; Wesley Nickels, wr-db; Brody Hassler, wr-lb-db. Juniors: Evan Svanda, wr-db; Keaghon Chini, rb-lb; Jared Lewis, ol-dl. Sophomore: Gage Totilas, ol-dl.
Outlook: The Cougars are back in eight-man ball.
Elmwood-Murdock (8-2)
Coach: Lance Steffen, third year
Returning starters (5-4)—Seniors: Jared Drake, fb-lb; Carson VonRentzell, ol-dl; Noah Arent, hb-db; Justin Wolph, ol-dl; Gus Pope, te. Junior: Jax Spellman, lb. Sophomore: Cade Hosier, hb.
Outlook: Most of last year’s team returns. Line play will be a strength.
Omaha Brownell Talbot (2-6)
Coach: Wade Lanum, second year
Returning starters (6-6)—Seniors: Tommy Pugsley, qb-db; Jake Gibbs, ol-lb; Austin Vetter, wr; Matt Alli, wr-db; Paul Martinez, ol-dl. Juniors: Karl Grafelman, rb-lb; Matt Eversole, te-dl.
Outlook: Most of the seniors started last year. Still light on linemen and overall numbers.
Weeping Water (4-4)
Coach: Joel Haveman, third year
Returning starters (6-7)—Seniors: Nolan Blevins, rb; Weston Reiman, ol; Zack Smith, wr; Garrett Neumeister, wr; Jason Burch, rb; Langdon Kohn, de. Junior: Hunter Mortimer, qb.
Outlook: The Indians return a nucleus of speed and size. “Looking to take the next step as a program,’’ Haveman said.
Eight Man-2
Mead (5-4)
Coach: Terry Hickman, sixth year
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Hunter Pickworth, wr-lb; Blaine Nicola, WR-DB; Cade Mongan, ol-lb; Bayley LaCroix, ol-dl; Calvin Muhlbach, rb-db; Nick Laughlin, ol-dl. Juniors: AJ Carritt, ol-dl. Sophomore: Luke Carritt, qb-db.
Outlook: Luke Carritt is the first returning starter at quarterback Hickman has had with the Raiders. Numbers are good after hitting a low of 13 players in 2017. Deep on the offensive line.
Omaha Christian (0-8)
Coach: Larry Nilius, second year
Returning starters (7-7)—Seniors: Colton Houts, l; Max Rummel, b. Juniors: Aiden Bergstrom, b; Elijah Reid, l; Brock Schroeder, l. Sophomores: Jayden Pinkerton, b; Simon Salmataw, b.
Outlook: Numbers remain a concern for the Eagles, but they bring back tested players.
