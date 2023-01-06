Pair of 20-point scorers pace Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt to win over No. 5 Omaha Roncalli

JJ Ferrin's 23 points and a 20 point, eight rebound night from South Dakota-bound Jake Brack led Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt past No. 5 Omaha Roncalli 76-53 Friday night at Skutt.
Brady McGill led Roncalli, which lost this week to No. 2 Platteview, with 16 points.
