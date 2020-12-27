Pair of future Husker quarterbacks headline All-Nebraska football second team

The two quarterbacks on the All-Nebraska second team will be in the Husker position room next year.
Heinrich Haarberg of Class C-1 Kearney Catholic is an NU scholarship recipient and Jarrett Synek of Class B Hastings is walking on with the Huskers.
Others on the second team who are moving on to Division I college teams include Omaha Roncalli lineman Nolan Gorczyca (Buffalo), Omaha Skutt linebacker Sam Scott (Wyoming) and Omaha Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley (Arkansas as a grayshirt). Ord kicker Kelen Meyer and Lincoln Southeast defensive back Derek Branch are NU walk-ons.
Waverly linebacker Evan Canoyer will wrestle at Cornell.
The three juniors on the second unit have D-I potential, too. Bellevue West’s Micah Riley already is a highly wooed tight end with 20 Power Five offers. Koa McIntyre of Class C-2 Fremont Bergan, potent at quarterback, has sprinter’s speed in the secondary. Jake Appleget of Lincoln Southeast is a middle linebacker who’s getting offers as a wide receiver.
Kearney’s Preston Pearson led the Bearcats to an all-time upset when they beat Bellevue West 41-40 in the quarterfinals. Carter Glenn of Lincoln East, when healthy, was dynamic as a receiver and defensive back. Dominic Rezac was the leading rusher on Omaha Westside’s Class A title team.
Class B
Two-time All-Nebraska lineman Trevor Brown of Waverly and Bennington defensive back Tyler LeClair are the honorary captains.
Repeat picks, besides Brown, are Hastings wide receiver Carson Shoemaker, Omaha Roncalli lineman Nolan Gorczyca, Blair running back Dex Larsen, Grand Island Northwest kicker Parker Janky and Norris linebacker Dylan Meyer.
Representative of a wide-open title chase, state champion Elkhorn and Waverly tied for the most players with three.
Class C-1
State champion Pierce placed five — sophomore Benjamin Brahmer, junior Colton Fritz and seniors Shawn Rinkel, Garret Meier and Logan Moeller.
The honorary captains are from St. Paul, running back Eli Larson and All-Nebraska defensive back Tommy Wroblewski. Larson was a C-2 all-stater last year.
Other two-time all-staters are Kearney Catholic kicker Spencer Hogeland and Wahoo linebacker Grant Kolterman.
Class C-2
First-time state champion Ord, with five selections, and Oakland Craig, with four, dominate the team. Ord running back Tommy Stevens and Oakland-Craig linebacker Mike Brands, a repeat selection, are the honorary captains.
Ord’s other selections are Riley Setlik, Zach Smith, Kelen Meyer and Garret Kluthe. Oakland’s other picks are repeat pick Caden Nelson, Coulter Thiele and Mike Maline.
A third two-time all-stater is Sutton’s Cade Wiseman at defensive back.
Eight Man-1
The honorary captains were key participants in the only state final that went to overtime this year, Burwell running back Caleb Busch and defensive back Serbando Diaz of state champion Dundy County-Stratton.
Also from DCS are Quade Myers, Keegan Krutsinger and Delton Haines. Andrew Waltke of Palmyra, now a junior, made the team for the third consecutive year. Justin Erb of Wakefield is a two-time selection.
Eight Man-2
Kyle Ardissono of state champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and junior running back Dane Pokorny of Sandhills/Thedford are the honorary captains. Also from BDS are Dalton Kleinschmidt, Eric Schroeder and Dominic Philippi.
Two-time all-staters are Kyle Sterup of Osceola, Wyoming recruit Tyce Westland of Pleasanton and Del Casteel of Falls City Sacred Heart.
Six Man
The Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Association selected record-breaking scorer Owen McDonald and Kaden Kirkpatrick from state champion McCool Junction as its players of the year and thus are named honorary captains.
Patrick Dietz also was selected from McCool Junction.