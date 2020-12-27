Pair of future Husker quarterbacks headline All-Nebraska football second team

The two quarterbacks on the All-Nebraska second team will be in the Husker position room next year.

Heinrich Haarberg of Class C-1 Kearney Catholic is an NU scholarship recipient and Jarrett Synek of Class B Hastings is walking on with the Huskers.

Others on the second team who are moving on to Division I college teams include Omaha Roncalli lineman Nolan Gorczyca (Buffalo), Omaha Skutt linebacker Sam Scott (Wyoming) and Omaha Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley (Arkansas as a grayshirt). Ord kicker Kelen Meyer and Lincoln Southeast defensive back Derek Branch are NU walk-ons.

Waverly linebacker Evan Canoyer will wrestle at Cornell.

The three juniors on the second unit have D-I potential, too. Bellevue West’s Micah Riley already is a highly wooed tight end with 20 Power Five offers. Koa McIntyre of Class C-2 Fremont Bergan, potent at quarterback, has sprinter’s speed in the secondary. Jake Appleget of Lincoln Southeast is a middle linebacker who’s getting offers as a wide receiver.

Kearney’s Preston Pearson led the Bearcats to an all-time upset when they beat Bellevue West 41-40 in the quarterfinals. Carter Glenn of Lincoln East, when healthy, was dynamic as a receiver and defensive back. Dominic Rezac was the leading rusher on Omaha Westside’s Class A title team.