Palmer's Ruger Reimers set new Class D wrestling record for most career wins

Reimers won his first state championship last season after finishing third as both a freshman and sophomore. He defeated Jeremy Larson of Brady to win the 132-pound crown and finish his 2019-20 season at 51-3.

To jump up two weight classes for his senior season was a challenge Reimers was more than willing to take on as he trusted the leverage he gets from his taller frame.

“The kids are a lot tougher, a lot stronger than they are down at 32,” Reimers said. “But I was in the weight room, and my technique has got me where I am today.”

Using his length advantage helped Reimers earn that pin over Lake, who sported a much more cut physique. in the quarterfinals after earning an 8-3 decision over Axtell freshman Taaron Lavicky in the first round.

“He’s a lot more jacked than I was,” Reimers said. “I think length goes farther than strength in this sport.”

While getting the Class D career victories record was an admitted goal that didn’t sink in until his quarterfinal match was over, Reimers said the primary prize — a second state championship — still has his attention.