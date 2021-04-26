 Skip to main content
Papillion-La Vista and Papio South split soccer doubleheader
SOCCER

Papillion-La Vista and Papio South split soccer doubleheader

It was a different kind of doubleheader at Werner Park.

Crosstown rivals split a pair of soccer matches in the first annual Papillion Derby, sending fans of both schools home with a piece of the bragging rights.

Three first-half goals led girls Class A No. 6 Papillion-La Vista to a 3-0 win over fifth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in the opener.

The Titans returned the favor in the nightcap, getting a 4-0 win in the boys match.

An official estimated that 1,255 people were in attendance for the doubleheader.

