Papillion-La Vista and Papio South split soccer doubleheader

Take a look at the All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years
It was a different kind of doubleheader at Werner Park.
Crosstown rivals split a pair of soccer matches in the first annual Papillion Derby, sending fans of both schools home with a piece of the bragging rights.
Three first-half goals led girls Class A No. 6 Papillion-La Vista to a 3-0 win over fifth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in the opener.
The Titans returned the favor in the nightcap, getting a 4-0 win in the boys match.
An official estimated that 1,255 people were in attendance for the doubleheader.
Photos: Boys and Girls Soccer Metro Conference Championships 2021
Millard North's Ocean Scherlizin (10) gets caught between Gretna's Chaley French (4) and Sarah Weber (24) in the Metro Conference championship game at Omaha South High School on Monday.
Millard North's Sidney Anderson (00) leaps for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Millard North's Ocean Scherlizin (10) throws the ball back in play during the Metro Conference championship game.
Gretna's Chaley French (4) and Millard North's Sena Ahovissi (14) battle for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Gretna's Chaley French (4) celebrates her goal with teammates Savannah De Fini (12), Sarah Weber (24) and Madelyn White (3) in the Metro Conference championship game.
Gretna fans cheer on their team at the Metro Conference girls soccer championship game at Omaha South High School on Monday. Gretna won the game 4-1.
Millard North's Romey Loveridge (23) and Gretna's Sarah Weber (24) battle for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game at Omaha South High School on Monday.
Gretna's Savannah De Fini (12) stretches out for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game on Monday.
Gretna's Regan Ehlert (8) and Millard North's Sena Ahovissi (14) race to the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Gretna's Chaley French (4) and Millard North's Campbell Zimmers (7) go up for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
A Gretna player passes the ball away from Millard North's Campbell Zimmers (7).
Gretna's Ava Makovicka (2) gets control of the ball.
Gretna goalkeeper Rainna Daharsh (13) gets her fingertips on the ball.
Gretna's Allison Marshall (34) celebrates her goal with teammates Chaley French (4) and Sarah Weber (24).
Millard North goalkeeper Sidney Anderson (00) gets in position to save a shot by Gretna's Chaley French (4).
Millard North's Sidney Anderson (00) puts the ball back in play.
Millard North's Jameson Harris (7) and Omaha Creighton Prep's John Burns go up for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Millard North's Bryan Cervantes (14) goes after the ball with Omaha Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (18), John Burns (2) and Owen Glogowski (6) trailing behind in the Metro Conference championship game.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Nic Ostapowicz (17) kicks the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Simon Metcalf (7) celebrates his goal with teammates Aidan Morey (12), Brady Bragg (16) and Max Matthies (19) in the Metro Conference championship game at Omaha South High School on Monday. Omaha Creighton Prep won the game 1-0.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Max Matthies (19) and Millard North's Bishesh Adhikari (10) battle for the ball in the Metro Conference championship.
Millard North goalkeeper Bryan Schuetz (00) makes a save in the Metro Conference championship game.
Millard North's Coen Stackhouse (12) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Simon Metcalf (7) go up for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Nic Ostapowicz (17) and Millard North's Jaden Rilantono (16) battle for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Omaha Creighton Prep fans watch the Metro Conference championship game at Omaha South High School on Monday. Prep won the game 1-0.
Millard North's Jaden Rilantono (16) kicks the ball away from Omaha Creighton Prep's Aidan Morey (12) in the Metro Conference championship game.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Hove (4) controls the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Millard North's Bryce Petersen (20) controls the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Max Matthies (19) and Millard Norths Bishesh Adhikari (10) battle for the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Millard North's Bishesh Adhikari (10) controls the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
Millard North's Brayden Wright (13) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Nic Ostapowicz (17) go after the ball in the Metro Conference championship game.
The Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard North Metro Conference championship game at Omaha South High School on Monday.
