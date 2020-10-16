Papillion-La Vista caps undefeated season with Class A state softball title

By Steve Beideck
World-Herald correspondent
HASTINGS, Neb. — Papillion-La Vista defeated North Platte 12-0 in three innings to earn its 16th Class A state softball championship.
Jordyn Bahl gave up one hit, stole three bases and had two extra base hits for the Monarchs (36-0).
North Platte (32-11)…000 – 0 1 1
Papillion-La Vista (36-0)…345 – 12 12 0
W-Jordyn Bahl. L-Tatum Montelongo. 2B-PLV, Maggie Vasa, Bahl (2), Mia Jarecki, Kate Voisin, Brooke Dumon. HR-PLV, Haley Wilwerding.
Lincoln Southwest (35-9)…000 302 1 – 6 8 0
North Platte (32-10)…000 241 x – 7 9 3
W-Tatum Montelongo. L-Bailey Selvage. 2B-LSW, Emma Hain; NP, Sydney Barner, Shelby Yoshida, Abby Orr, Ellie Hanson (2). HR-LSW, Josi Solano; NP, Montelongo.
