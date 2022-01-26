Papillion-La Vista defeats Papio South to win Metro Conference boys bowling tournament

Papio South started strong in Game 4 by striking in the first two frames but the Monarchs countered with strikes in the third and fourth. Papio had four more strikes and needed them as the Titans had strikes in the final four frames.

When it was over, the Monarchs held on for a 213-206 victory and their first Metro boys bowling title in the tourney’s second year.

“That fourth game got my heart going,” Jensen said. “The way they strung those strikes together late definitely had me concerned.”

Jensen also complimented Papio South coach Alan Busch for his team’s performance.

“I’ve got to give a shout-out to Alan,” he said. “It was awesome that two Papillion teams made the final.”

Titans’ team members were Aaron Streeter, Aydan Belfiore, Blake Paulhamus, Dayton Wiese, Jonathan Tejral, Kylan Giandinoto and Noah Fichtl.

Fraser, a sophomore who was Papio’s top bowler Wednesday with a three-game average of 213, said it felt good to win the title.

“The schools have a rivalry, and that always fires you up,” he said. “It was a close match, but we pulled through.”