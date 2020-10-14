Papillion-La Vista extends record win streak at Class A state softball tournament

HASTINGS — The top four seeds took care of business Wednesday in the opening round of the Class A state softball tournament, but for two of them it wasn’t the simplest transaction of the season.
While top seed Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Marian recorded shutout victories at the Smith Softball Complex, North Platte and Lincoln Southwest had to rally from early deficits to advance to winner’s bracket games later Wednesday.
The Monarchs extended their state-record winning streak to 69 games with a 10-0, four-inning victory over Papillion-La Vista South. Jordyn Bahl threw a no-hitter, Mia Jarecki and Brooke Dumont hit home runs and Dumont had four RBIs for the 33-0 Monarchs.
Maddia Groff pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine, while Danielle Schlader and Abby Russell added home runs to lead Marian to a 3-0 victory over Lincoln East.
North Platte trailed Lincoln Southeast 1-0 before rallying for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 4-1 victory over the Knights. It was the Bulldogs' first Class A state tournament win since 1999.
Bellevue East took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning against Southwest, and that advantage grew to 7-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. That’s when the Silver Hawks mounted their first rally, scoring two in the fifth and five in the sixth to take an 8-7.
The Chieftains bounced back to score four runs in the top of the seventh to regain the lead 11-8. A pair of RBI triples and a wild pitch allowed the Silver Hawks to score the four runs needed to secure the 12-11 victory.
Southwest and North Platte will meet in a winner’s bracket game later Wednesday, as will Papio and Marian.
Papillion-La Vista South (22-16).....000 0 – 0 0 3
Papillion-La Vista (33-0)...............231 4 – 10 13 1
W-Jordyn Bahl. L-Mariah Unverzagt. 2B-PLV, Kaylee Wagner, Haley Wilwerding. HR-PLV, Mia Jarecki, Brooke Dumont.
Lincoln East (32-10)......000 000 0 – 0 1 1
Omaha Marian (25-7).....001 020 x – 3 5 1
W-Maddia Groff. L-Abby Pinkelman. HR-OM, Danielle Schlader, Abby Russell.
Lincoln Southeast (30-14)......001 000 0 – 1 4 3
North Platte (30-9)................000 004 x – 4 5 1
W-Tatum Mongelongo. L-Maddison Post. 2B-LSE, Aubrey Bruning.
Bellevue East (21-14)...........500 020 4 – 11 10 3
Lincoln Southwest (33-7).......001 025 4 – 12 11 5
W-Alexis Bradley. L-Kathryn Cunningham. 2B-BE, Haylee Johnson, Reese Floro (2); LSW, Skylar Pieper, Josi Solano. 3B-LSW, Pieper, Ashley Smetter. HR-BE, Samantha Reding, Cunningham; LSW, Pieper, Emma Hain.
