Papillion-La Vista extends record win streak at Class A state softball tournament

HASTINGS — The top four seeds took care of business Wednesday in the opening round of the Class A state softball tournament, but for two of them it wasn’t the simplest transaction of the season.

While top seed Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Marian recorded shutout victories at the Smith Softball Complex, North Platte and Lincoln Southwest had to rally from early deficits to advance to winner’s bracket games later Wednesday.

The Monarchs extended their state-record winning streak to 69 games with a 10-0, four-inning victory over Papillion-La Vista South. Jordyn Bahl threw a no-hitter, Mia Jarecki and Brooke Dumont hit home runs and Dumont had four RBIs for the 33-0 Monarchs.

Maddia Groff pitched a one-hitter and struck out nine, while Danielle Schlader and Abby Russell added home runs to lead Marian to a 3-0 victory over Lincoln East.

North Platte trailed Lincoln Southeast 1-0 before rallying for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn a 4-1 victory over the Knights. It was the Bulldogs' first Class A state tournament win since 1999.