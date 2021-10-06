Papillion-La Vista finds its footing just in time for softball districts

After five weeks of scuffling, Papillion-La Vista seems to have found its footing at the right time.
The two-time defending Class A champs had 72 consecutive victories during the past two seasons, but lost 10 players to graduation.
Now this iteration of Papio softball, with new faces and some playing new positions, is one victory away from returning to the state tournament for the 29th consecutive season after winning a pair of games Wednesday in the District A-7 tournament at La Vista City Park.
First, the sixth-ranked Monarchs earned their third victory of the season over Lincoln North Star at 5-1, the closest margin of victory of the three. Then they took the field against Kearney, which earlier in the day no-hit North Platte for a 1-0 victory.
It was vintage Papio softball.
Eight runs in the first inning using double steals, taking advantage of a wild pitch to score from third base, a bunt that goes between the pitchers circle and first base at just the right speed to distract attention from the runner racing home. And, for good measure, a two-run triple.
In the second inning a two-out double and another bunt to advance the runner who eventually stole home, gave Papio its ninth run. Then a triple down the right-field line for run No. 10, followed by a walk and a three-run, walk-off homer by Kamira Botos capped a 13-1, three-inning victory.
The Monarchs are 20-10 with a nine-game winning streak. They need to defeat the winner of Thursday’s Kearney-North Platte elimination game to guarantee a spot in the Oct. 13 through 15 state tournament in Hastings.
Papio coach Todd Petersen knows that’s a task this group of Monarchs cannot take for granted. That’s because none of the 28 teams that came before them, even those back-to-back 36-0 squads, took a careless approach to an opponent.
“We’ve raised our level of concentration and they’ve been very passionate about getting this done,” Petersen said. “They have put in the work and realize if they don’t make it, it’s because they got beat.”
Only once in the current winning streak has a foe scored more than four runs.
Winning an 18-10 slugfest Monday in their regular-season finale against 15-26 Lincoln Southeast served as a reminder to focus. It was against Bearcat ace Kelsey Choplin, who twirled the no-hitter against North Platte. If North Platte won, a Monarch-Bulldog game would have been a rematch of the 2020 state final.
That could still happen if North Platte defeats Kearney. Either way, the Monarchs will be ready.
“These are two very good teams still playing,” Petersen said. “Ever since we lost that one-run game in our tournament (7-6 to Millard West), battling until the end, this team has learned some lessons.”
Along with the Monarchs, Lincoln East, Millard West and Millard North all need one victory Thursday to advance to state. In the other three districts, which had five teams instead of four, top seeds Gretna, Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Marian are two victories away from trips to state.