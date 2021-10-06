Papillion-La Vista finds its footing just in time for softball districts

After five weeks of scuffling, Papillion-La Vista seems to have found its footing at the right time.

The two-time defending Class A champs had 72 consecutive victories during the past two seasons, but lost 10 players to graduation.

Now this iteration of Papio softball, with new faces and some playing new positions, is one victory away from returning to the state tournament for the 29th consecutive season after winning a pair of games Wednesday in the District A-7 tournament at La Vista City Park.

First, the sixth-ranked Monarchs earned their third victory of the season over Lincoln North Star at 5-1, the closest margin of victory of the three. Then they took the field against Kearney, which earlier in the day no-hit North Platte for a 1-0 victory.

It was vintage Papio softball.

Eight runs in the first inning using double steals, taking advantage of a wild pitch to score from third base, a bunt that goes between the pitchers circle and first base at just the right speed to distract attention from the runner racing home. And, for good measure, a two-run triple.