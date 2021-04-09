Papillion-La Vista girls defeat Millard West in overtime at Metro Conference soccer tournament

What a difference a couple of weeks — and a couple of players — can make.
In an overtime win in Friday night’s Metro Conference tournament quarterfinals, Class A No. 8 Papillion-La Vista got healthy, got revenge and got themselves into the semis.
A goal in the first extra session was the only scoring in the Monarchs’ 1-0 victory over fourth-ranked Millard West. It was a reversal of fortunes for when the teams played last month, a 2-1 Millard West win.
“Significantly better than the last time we played them,” Papio coach April Kelcher said. “Much more organized. We’re still trying to figure each other out a bit.”
Kelcher said it was the first time her team had its full lineup this season after getting back freshman forward Maggie Turner and sophomore defender Anna Sis on Friday.
It was Mia Kovy, though, that provided the difference on the scoreboard.
The junior got to a loose ball off of a free kick into the box in overtime, and looped a shot into a vacated Millard West goal.
“We controlled the ball, moved the ball,” Kelcher said.
And now the moving is of the advancing type as the Monarchs reach the Metro semifinals for the first time since making it to the championship in 2016.
“The girls were extremely excited,” Papio coach April Kelcher said. “They want to face Gretna tomorrow.”
They’ll get that wish after the second-ranked Dragons rolled to a win over Omaha Burke in another quarterfinal. Gretna, which beat the Monarchs 5-2 just 11 days ago, is unbeaten on the season.
They’ll meet in an 11 a.m. match at Gretna. Sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South and Millard North, Friday’s other quarterfinal winners, will meet in a semifinal at Millard North at 11 a.m.
Papillion-La Vista (7-2)...0 0 1 0—1
Millard West (5-4)...........0 0 0 0—0
GOALS: PLV, Mia Kovy.
BOYS
OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP 2, MILLARD WEST 1, OT
Simon Metcalf put away a cross from Max Matthies and the Class A No. 3 Junior Jays came on top in another one-score match.
Matthies made a great run, pushing the ball past the defendender and beating him to it on the right side before centering to Metcalf for the easy score.
It was the seventh match in Prep’s first nine of the season that was decided by one goal or less.
The Junior Jays meet top-ranked Omaha South, a 4-3 winner Friday over Omaha Westside, at 1 p.m. at Millard North in Saturday’s semifinal round. South won in a shootout against Prep earlier in the season.
MILLARD NORTH 2, PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 0
The first of a possible three-stop avenge tour has Millard North in the conference semifinals.
The Class A No. 10 Mustangs got goals from Jameson Harris and Bryan Cervantes to beat sixth-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in Friday’s Metro tournament quarterfinals.
Papio South won 2-1 when the teams met less than two weeks earlier. Next up for Millard North is a Saturday 1 p.m. match against second-ranked Gretna, a 2-0 winner over Millard South on Friday.
The Dragons won 5-0 against Millard North when the teams met on Monday.