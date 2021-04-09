Papillion-La Vista girls defeat Millard West in overtime at Metro Conference soccer tournament

What a difference a couple of weeks — and a couple of players — can make.

In an overtime win in Friday night’s Metro Conference tournament quarterfinals, Class A No. 8 Papillion-La Vista got healthy, got revenge and got themselves into the semis.

A goal in the first extra session was the only scoring in the Monarchs’ 1-0 victory over fourth-ranked Millard West. It was a reversal of fortunes for when the teams played last month, a 2-1 Millard West win.

“Significantly better than the last time we played them,” Papio coach April Kelcher said. “Much more organized. We’re still trying to figure each other out a bit.”

Kelcher said it was the first time her team had its full lineup this season after getting back freshman forward Maggie Turner and sophomore defender Anna Sis on Friday.

It was Mia Kovy, though, that provided the difference on the scoreboard.

The junior got to a loose ball off of a free kick into the box in overtime, and looped a shot into a vacated Millard West goal.

“We controlled the ball, moved the ball,” Kelcher said.