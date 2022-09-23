Papillion-La Vista scores 44 in first half, beats Omaha Benson

It was homecoming for Omaha Benson on Friday night.

And Papillion-La Vista came in and put a damper on the celebration.

The Monarchs took the lead 16 seconds in, then scored 44 straight points en route to a 44-10 win.

“I’ve been harping on these kids since Day 1 that we need to be efficient offensively,” Papio coach Tim Williams said. “We let a game slip away against Millard North in Week 1 because we weren’t efficient enough and played behind the sticks. We’ve gotten better the last few weeks, but I’ve just continued harping on this young team that we need to continue to eliminate mistakes.

“And this week in practice they did a good job and it carried over into tonight. I’m really proud of these kids.”

Jordan Barrientos set the tone early as the junior took the opening kick 90 yards for a score. That was Barrientos’ first of three touchdowns, and like many of the other Monarch starters, the junior watched the second half from the sideline with the outcome in hand.

“I just saw a big gap open and I was off to the races,” Barrientos said. “We just really wanted to get off to a good start though and we had a really good week of practice. And I think that paid off tonight.”

Barrientos also hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass and ran one in from 6 yards at the end of the first quarter. Papio scored on all four of its first-half drives and added six points on special teams courtesy of sophomore linebacker Kale Johnson.

Johnson blocked a punt at the 30-yard line and ran in the loose ball, making it 37-0.

“Coach (Jake) Schmidt, who is our D coordinator and works with special teams, told me all week we were gonna block a punt tonight,” Williams said. “And we did. That’s all on him.”

The Monarchs added the final exclamation point as Octavien Pirtle hit Braelin Morton for a 60-yard touchdown pass. That score came with nine seconds left in the half to give Papio a 44-0 lead.

“We just had an outstanding week of practice,” Pirtle said. “Everyone was extremely focused and locked in, and I think that just carried over into the game.”

From that point, the Monarchs went into cruise control with the clock running. Pirtle finished with three touchdown passes, completing 7 of 10.

Cristobal Hernandez got Benson on the board when the freshman made a 30-yard field goal with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Brandon Ashley added a 14-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Papio will return home to face Omaha Burke next Friday while the Bunnies travel to Bellevue East.

After winning back-to-back games over Omaha Bryan and Omaha Westview, Benson has dropped two straight. Both the Monarchs and Bunnies sit at 2-3.

“We’ve just got to keep our confidence going and take it one game at a time,” Barrientos said. “We got off to a bad start this season, but we’ve fought every single game and won two in a row now. So we just want to keep this confidence going and keep working hard.”

Papio (2-3) .................. 23 21 0 0—44

At Om. Benson (2-3) .... 0 0 3 7—10

PLV: Jordan Barrientos 90 kickoff return (2-point conversion good)

PLV: Barrientos 23 pass from Octavien Pirtle (kick good)

PLV: Barrientos 6 run (2-point conversion good)

PLV: Eric Ingwerson 43 pass from Pirtle (kick good)

PLV: Kale Johnson 30 punt block return (kick good)

PLV: Brain Morton 60 pass from Octavien Pirtle (kick good)

OB: FG Cristobal Hernandez 30

OB: Brandon Ashley 14 run (kick good)