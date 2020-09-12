Papillion-La Vista shuts out Omaha Marian in Metro Conference tournament final

The Papio offense gave Bahl a nice cushion to work with as the Monarchs raced to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Bahl aided her own cause when she hit a triple to the fence in right field that scored Mia Jarecki, who led off the game with a single.

Bahl scored on an RBI fly out by Brooke Dumont to put Papio ahead 2-0. Kaylee Wagner then drew a two-out walk from Marian starter Maddia Groff before Kate Voisin smacked a two-run home run to center field for the 4-run Papio advantage.

Marian coach Chad Perkins replaced Groff with Abby Russell after the conclusion of the first inning.

“She threw 127 pitches in the first game and she battled for three hours,” Perkins said. “Abby gives a different look with her off-speed stuff and a lot of spin.”

Russell did a good job of silencing the top three in Papio’s order — Jarecki, Bahl and Dumont — the rest of the game by getting that trio to go three-and-out in the second and fourth innings. In fact, Russell gave up just three hits in four innings.

Papio used two of those to scratch out two more runs in the third when Bailee Lampman singled home Maggie Vasa and Wagner. It was a pair of walks in the fifth that led to the two runs that ended the game two innings early.