Papillion-La Vista shuts out Omaha Marian in Metro Conference tournament final

Four runs in the first inning Saturday powered Papillion-La Vista to its fourth consecutive Metro Conference softball tournament championship.
The top-ranked Monarchs improved to 17-0 with an 8-0, five-inning victory over Omaha Marian at the Westchester Softball Complex. Papio earned its berth in the championship game with a 10-1 semifinal round victory over Gretna.
Marian pulled away in the seventh inning of its nearly three-hour semifinal matchup against Bellevue East with six runs to post an 8-1 win over the Chieftains.
Papio used the same formula it has employed through much of its current 53-game winning streak that began in 2019 — timely hitting and Jordyn Bahl dominating in the circle.
Bahl struck out 13 and worked her way out of a bases-loaded jam in the second inning after she walked three Crusaders batters. The Oklahoma commit then got first baseman Payton Kincaid out on a called third strike to successfully end the first bases-loaded situation she’s faced this season.
“She said she wasn’t feeling her best today,” Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said. “That can happen, but she also knows she has a good team around her. We tell all the kids not to panic when they might get into situations where things aren’t going their way.
“Look to your left, look to your right and know there are people there to help you out when things aren’t going right.”
The Papio offense gave Bahl a nice cushion to work with as the Monarchs raced to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Bahl aided her own cause when she hit a triple to the fence in right field that scored Mia Jarecki, who led off the game with a single.
Bahl scored on an RBI fly out by Brooke Dumont to put Papio ahead 2-0. Kaylee Wagner then drew a two-out walk from Marian starter Maddia Groff before Kate Voisin smacked a two-run home run to center field for the 4-run Papio advantage.
Marian coach Chad Perkins replaced Groff with Abby Russell after the conclusion of the first inning.
“She threw 127 pitches in the first game and she battled for three hours,” Perkins said. “Abby gives a different look with her off-speed stuff and a lot of spin.”
Russell did a good job of silencing the top three in Papio’s order — Jarecki, Bahl and Dumont — the rest of the game by getting that trio to go three-and-out in the second and fourth innings. In fact, Russell gave up just three hits in four innings.
Papio used two of those to scratch out two more runs in the third when Bailee Lampman singled home Maggie Vasa and Wagner. It was a pair of walks in the fifth that led to the two runs that ended the game two innings early.
It was Vasa and Wagner who drew those walks to lead off the inning. Vasa then stole third base while Wagner swiped second. Vasa scored on a sacrifice fly to right field by Voisin.
Pinch-hitter Amaya Staehlin grounded out to the left side of the infield, and Wagner raced home with the final run when the Crusaders went to first to get the out.
The two teams are scheduled to play their regular-season game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Marian.
Omaha Marian (10-4)................000 00—0 0 0
Papillion-La Vista (17-0)...........402 02—8 7 0
W: Jordyn Bahl. L: Maddia Groff. 2B: PLV, Maggie Vasa. 3B: PLV, Bahl. HR: PLV, Kate Voisin.
