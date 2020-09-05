Papillion-La Vista softball breaks its own state record with 50 consecutive wins

Papillion-La Vista defeated Omaha Skutt 3-0 in the championship game of the Papio South Invitational.
With the win, the Monarchs set a state record of 50 consecutive wins — breaking their own record of 49 wins (2017-18).
Papio ace and Oklahoma commit Jordyn Bahl struck out 15, allowing only one hit and walking one. She threw a total of 78 pitches, 50 for strikes in six innings.
