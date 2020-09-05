 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Papillion-La Vista softball breaks its own state record with 50 consecutive wins
0 comments
SOFTBALL

Papillion-La Vista softball breaks its own state record with 50 consecutive wins

Only $5 for 5 months
Papillion-La Vista softball breaks its own state record with 50 consecutive wins

Papillion-La Vista's Jordyn Bahl struck out 15, allowing only one hit and walking one. 

 MIKE SAUTTER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Papillion-La Vista defeated Omaha Skutt 3-0 in the championship game of the Papio South Invitational.

With the win, the Monarchs set a state record of 50 consecutive wins — breaking their own record of 49 wins (2017-18).

Papio ace and Oklahoma commit Jordyn Bahl struck out 15, allowing only one hit and walking one. She threw a total of 78 pitches, 50 for strikes in six innings.

Photos: 25th anniversary All-Nebraska softball team

1 of 23

mike.sautter@owh.com, ​402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Highlights from Waverly football's win over Omaha Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert