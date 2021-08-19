Papillion-La Vista softball opens season with win over Millard North

In the entire 2020 softball season, Papillion-La Vista gave up just 11 runs while winning its second straight Class A state championship with a 36-0 record.

Millard North scored that many on the new-look Monarchs Thursday night, but 16 Papio hits and 10 errors by the Mustangs defense produced a 17-11 season-opening victory for the defending state champions.

The game, played before an estimated crowd of 300 at Millard North, took 2 hours and 53 minutes to complete. The final three innings were played in a relatively crisp 48 minutes as it took 2:05 to complete the first four.

Defense is what helped the Top 10 No. 3-ranked Monarchs the most as Papio committed just one error. It was wild pitches and five walks by three different Papio pitchers that allowed No. 10 Millard North to hang in there.

“We played great defense,” Monarchs coach Todd Petersen said. “We were trying to force the issue and be aggressive. It didn’t work all the time, but it worked often enough. If we can cut those walks in half, we’ll be better. Our pitchers are able to throw strikes, we just didn’t tonight.”

Millard North Travis Unzicker said he hasn’t seen a defense play as poorly as the Mustangs did Thursday in his 20-plus years of coaching.