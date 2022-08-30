Papillion-La Vista South avenges loss with three-set sweep of Millard West

A recent loss served as motivation Tuesday night for the Papillion-La Vista South volleyball team.

The fourth-ranked Titans got payback with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 home win over third-ranked Millard West. The Wildcats defeated the defending Class A champion Saturday at the Bellevue West Invitational.

“We did have some added motivation tonight,” coach Katie Tarman said. “I thought everybody on our team stepped up.”

Leading the way was Hawaii pledge Stella Adeyemi, who had 15 kills. She pounded six in the first set, five in the second and four in the third.

“We were definitely ready to play,” she said. “We just wanted to block out any outside distractions.”

The senior outside hitter added that the setback against Millard West might prove to be a blessing in disguise. The Titans went 40-0 last season to capture the Class A title.

“I think that loss took away some of the pressure,” she said. “We just went out there and played.”

Millard West jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first set before the Titans got it turned around, taking the lead for good at 7-6. Papio South continued to pull away and took the set on a block by Shealie Wiebers.

The Titans opened a 9-4 lead in the second set, but the Wildcats rallied to close within 21-20 on an ace by setter Cecile Ahrens. Papio South eventually won the set on a Millard West hitting error.

The Wildcats led 16-13 in the third set, but a 4-0 Titans run put them ahead. Millard West fought off three match points, but a service error gave Papio South the 25-23 win and the sweep.

“We only have three home matches, so it was nice to get this one,” Tarman said. “It’s always great to play in front of our fans.”

Lauren Medeck had 11 kills for the Titans while setters Kyla Dyrstad and Charlee Solomon combined for 32 assists.

Louisville pledge Alanna Bankston led Millard West with 13 kills while Evan Glade added 12. Kaelin Pribyl had nine kills while Ahrens and Skylar Walters combined for 36 assists.