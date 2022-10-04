Papillion-La Vista South builds momentum with four-set win over Papillion-La Vista

Papillion-La Vista South dropped the first set but stormed back Tuesday night to win its volleyball match against Papillion-La Vista.

The Class A No. 2 Titans defeated the host Monarchs 22-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18. Papio South moved to 22-4 while third-ranked Papio fell to 17-6.

The victory also gives the Titans momentum heading into the nationally televised GEICO Volleyball Invitational the team will host this weekend.

“The event is the event,” Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. “But tonight’s match was important, and we needed to stay focused on Papillion.”

The Monarchs led for most of the first set until the Titans got it tied at 21-21. Papio won the set five points later on a block by Mia Tvrdy.

Papio South stormed back to capture the second set by 12 points. Morgan Bode put down the last kill to tie the match 1-1.

The third set was close throughout and tied several times, the last at 23-23. The Titans won the final two points on a pair of kills from Lauren Medeck.

The fourth set was tied at 11-11, but another Medeck kill put the Titans ahead to stay. The 6-foot-1 junior finished with 16 kills, her last coming on match point.

“She’s a fighter,” Tarman said. “And she’ll play hurt.”

Medeck, who was sidelined for part of club season by a knee injury, also tweaked her ankle Tuesday night.

Hawaii recruit Stella Adeyemi had 14 kills for the Titans while Bode chipped in 10. Setters Kyla Dyrstad and Charlee Solomon combined for 47 assists.

Tvrdy and Morgan Glaser each pounded 13 kills for the Monarchs while Anna Sis had 10.

“Give them credit because they’re a great team,” Papio coach Priscilla Petersen said. “We weren’t consistent enough, and they took advantage of it.”