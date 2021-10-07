Papillion-La Vista South defeats Gretna to advance to state softball tournament

The Titans went 3-4 to end the regular season with wins over Platte County (Mo.), Omaha North and Bellevue West. There were a pair of lopsided losses to Papillion-La Vista and Millard North, a 12-11 setback to Class B Omaha Mercy and a loss to Millard South in the finale.

“Against Millard South, we played them well,” Horton said. “We lost 10-5 but played a good game except for one error. When it was time to get ready for districts, we know Columbus is a good team, but we knew we had to get through Gretna if we had any chance to get to state.”

Abby Dwork pitched every inning in the Titans' two victories Thursday. She has been the staff ace since senior Mariah Unverzagt was lost for the season with a leg injury.

Horton said Unverzagt was putting her gear in her car after practice, when her knees were pushed into her car by another vehicle. Horton said she had three severed ligaments but no broken bones, and doctors expect a long but full recovery.

“We won our game the next day against Westside, but it took us about 10 solid days to get our heads wrapped around things,” Horton said. “Our starting left fielder also got hurt. Everybody was exhausted going through that.