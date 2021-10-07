Papillion-La Vista South defeats Gretna to advance to state softball tournament

Knowing the only chance to return to the state tournament was by winning its district, Papillion-La Vista South got an early start on postseason preparations.
All that prep work paid off as the 14-16 Titans upset Class A No. 1 Gretna twice Thursday to win the District A-1 championship. Papio South beat the Dragons 8-6 to drop them into an elimination game, where they beat Columbus 4-3.
The rested Titans then got on Gretna early en route to a 7-1 win in the title game. The Dragons are expected to earn the lone wild card to the Class A state tournament in Hastings Oct. 13 through 15.
Papio South’s victories marked the first time the No. 1 overall seed didn't win its district since the change to serpentine seeding based on regular-season records.
That morning victory by the unranked Titans also put other districts on notice that their tournaments could be winner-take-all.
The other big upset Thursday occurred in A-3 at Omaha Marian. After defeating Norfolk 9-1 Thursday morning, the No. 4 Crusaders lost twice to the Panthers.
After forcing an if-necessary game with a 4-3 win, Norfolk ended Marian’s bid for a repeat trip to state with a 13-2, four-inning victory.
The Panthers are headed to state for the first time since 2006, the last year the tournament was played in Omaha.
Two of the other six districts also required the if-necessary game. After losing to Millard West on Wednesday, Millard South had to win three games Thursday to take the A-5 title. The Patriots defeated the Wildcats 10-8 in the title game.
Lincoln Southwest narrowly avoided an-if necessary game by rallying for six runs in the seventh inning to escape with an 11-10 victory over Lincoln Pius X in the A-2 final. An RBI single by Nebraska commit Ashley Smetter drove in Anna Reiling with the winning run.
The other district winners were Lincoln East in A-4 with a 7-5 win over Fremont, Millard North in A-6 with a 10-1 victory over Elkhorn South and two-time defending champ Papillion-La Vista, which defeated North Platte 12-3 in the A-7 final.
Final pairings for state aren’t expected to be released until Saturday because five of the 16 Class B and C best-of-three district finals will be played that day. The other 11 are scheduled for Friday.
Titan coach Tom Horton knew with a sub-.500 record entering the postseason, the wild-card berth Papio South earned last season wasn’t going to be an option this time. That’s why the Titans focused the past two weeks on playing their best ball.
“We started playing better, even in the games we weren’t winning,” Horton said. “Those last six games or so were getting us prepared for districts whether we win or lose. We knew we had nothing to lose, so we just wanted to go have a good time doing it.”
The Titans went 3-4 to end the regular season with wins over Platte County (Mo.), Omaha North and Bellevue West. There were a pair of lopsided losses to Papillion-La Vista and Millard North, a 12-11 setback to Class B Omaha Mercy and a loss to Millard South in the finale.
“Against Millard South, we played them well,” Horton said. “We lost 10-5 but played a good game except for one error. When it was time to get ready for districts, we know Columbus is a good team, but we knew we had to get through Gretna if we had any chance to get to state.”
Abby Dwork pitched every inning in the Titans' two victories Thursday. She has been the staff ace since senior Mariah Unverzagt was lost for the season with a leg injury.
Horton said Unverzagt was putting her gear in her car after practice, when her knees were pushed into her car by another vehicle. Horton said she had three severed ligaments but no broken bones, and doctors expect a long but full recovery.
“We won our game the next day against Westside, but it took us about 10 solid days to get our heads wrapped around things,” Horton said. “Our starting left fielder also got hurt. Everybody was exhausted going through that.
“After that game we talked about how this is where our season was, and it was going to be a hard road to get through it. But here we are.”
District results
A-1 at Gretna
Papillion-La Vista South 8, Gretna 6
Gretna 4, Columbus 3
Championship game: Papillion-La Vista South 7, Gretna 1
A-2 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Lincoln Southwest 4, Lincoln Pius X 3
Lincoln Pius X 2, Bellevue East 6
Championship game: Lincoln Southwest 11, Lincoln Pius X 10
A-3 at Omaha Marian
Omaha Marian 9, Norfolk 1
Norfolk 10, Lincoln Southeast 2
Norfolk 4, Omaha Marian 3
Championship game: Norfolk 13, Omaha Marian 2
A-4 at Doris Bair, Lincoln
Fremont 12, Grand Island 9
Championship game: Lincoln East 7, Fremont 5
A-5 at Millard South
Millard South 7, Omaha Burke 1
Millard South 4, Millard West 3
Championship game: Millard South 10, Millard West 8
A-6 at Millard North
Elkhorn South 9, Lincoln Northeast 5
Championship game: Millard North 10, Elkhorn South 1
A-7 at La Vista City Park
North Platte 8, Kearney 3
Championship game: Papillion-La Vista 12, North Platte 3