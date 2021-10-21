Papillion-La Vista South defeats Omaha Westside to win Metro Conference volleyball title

Omaha Westside finally hit a block wall against undefeated Papillion-La Vista South.
The Warriors kept the nation’s No. 3-ranked team from a sweep in the Metro Conference tournament final at Baxter Arena by winning the second set.
But after dropping only their fourth set of the season, the Titans raged back with seven blocks in the final two sets for a 25-18, 19-25, 25-10, 25-10 victory for their 35th consecutive win of the season.
“We decided to block some balls," Titans coach Katie Tarman said, “so that was the difference in this game because they're very dynamic, they've got a lot of big guns on their side and without that block, I mean they would have killed us.”
The last two points were blocks by Shealie Wiebers. Morgan Bode had five for the match and Lauren Medeck fout.
Top 10 No. 8 Westside (23-11) was at 12-9 after losing in straight sets to the Titans in a triangular Oct. 4.
“We played last Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," new Westside coach Korrine Bowers said. “Wow, for a teenager to handle that mentally, that’s a lot.
“I give them props, give them a pat on the back to hold it together and to compete at this level that whole time because the matches we played during that time were not easy. We've made a run. We've proven ourselves. We've gained a lot of confidence. I'm just proud of the team and how they play for each other.”
Outside hitter Stella Adeyemi, a 5-foot-9 junior, led the Titans with 17 kills.
“Yesterday she struggled to make connections, especially with the lights in here and the depth perception and all that," Tarman said, “but tonight she figured it out.”
Adeyemi said the team is unfazed by the undefeated record and the national attention. In the final, she said she sensed it was playing freely and together.
After dropping the set, she said, “we knew we’re a better team and know that we can play at a high level and knew we could get it back like quick.”
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Westside’s 6-2 junior outside hitter who pledged in August to Hawaii, had a match-high 21 kills on a .200 hitting percentage.
“She’s just taken over. She's elevated her game,” Bowers said. “We’ve allowed her psychological safety, we have allowed her to play free, and she's taking advantage and I think she feels she can do that.”
Omaha Westside (23-11)..............18 25 10 10
Papillion-La Vista South (35-0).....25 19 25 25
OW (kills-aces-blocks): Destiny Ndam-Simpson 21-0-1, Kensington TeKrony 5-0-0, Madison Siebler 5-0-0, Samantha Laird 5-0-1.5 , Isabella Lamb 4-0-2.5, Anna Snodgrass 0-1-0.
PS: Stella Adeyemi 17-0-0, Lauren Medeck 10-0-4, Morgan Bode 8-0-5, Emma O’Neill 6-1-2, Ava LeGrand 3-1-2, Shealie Wiebers 2-0-2, Tessa Arnold 0-2-0, Kenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Harlei Cole 0-1-0.
Set assists: OW, Healy 35, Gologan 2, Snodgrass 1. PS, NA.