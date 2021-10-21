Papillion-La Vista South defeats Omaha Westside to win Metro Conference volleyball title

Omaha Westside finally hit a block wall against undefeated Papillion-La Vista South.

The Warriors kept the nation’s No. 3-ranked team from a sweep in the Metro Conference tournament final at Baxter Arena by winning the second set.

But after dropping only their fourth set of the season, the Titans raged back with seven blocks in the final two sets for a 25-18, 19-25, 25-10, 25-10 victory for their 35th consecutive win of the season.

“We decided to block some balls," Titans coach Katie Tarman said, “so that was the difference in this game because they're very dynamic, they've got a lot of big guns on their side and without that block, I mean they would have killed us.”

The last two points were blocks by Shealie Wiebers. Morgan Bode had five for the match and Lauren Medeck fout.

Top 10 No. 8 Westside (23-11) was at 12-9 after losing in straight sets to the Titans in a triangular Oct. 4.

“We played last Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday," new Westside coach Korrine Bowers said. “Wow, for a teenager to handle that mentally, that’s a lot.