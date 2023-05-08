Colin Macke scored two goals to lead Papillion-La Vista South to a 5-2 win against No. 10 Lincoln Southeast in the first round of the Class A boys state tournament on Monday.

Brodie Anderson got the first goal for the Titans in the 15th minute. Then Royceon Skogerboe made it 2-0 with a score right in front of the goal.

Macke made it 3-0 with a great shot from 19 yards through a lot of traffic in front of the net.

In the second half, the Titans’ lead reached 4-0 with a score by Drew Darnold.

Southeast got its first goal 47 minutes into the match, scored by Tyson Klein.

Then Southeast got another goal on a penalty kick by Angel Arellanes to cut its deficit to 4-2.

But Macke’s second of the match, with 12 minutes remaining, ended the Knights’ comeback attempt. He finished off a great centering pass from Quintin Dewitt right in front of the goal.

Papio South led in shots, 20-12 and advances to face Gretna in Friday's semifinals.

