Papillion-La Vista South falls to the nation's top-ranked volleyball team

Papillion-La Vista South played well Saturday night, but it wasn't enough against the No. 1 team in the nation.

San Diego Cathedral moved to 30-0 with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the host Titans in the final of the GEICO Volleyball Invitational.

"It was a great experience," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "Now our girls know what it's like to play a team at the highest level."

The Dons, ranked No. 1 by prepvolleyball.com and Maxpreps, have not lost a set this season. The California squad has seven players committed to Division I colleges, and that firepower was evident from the start.

"We have 10 seniors and they know how to play," Dons coach Juliana Conn said. "And to get the opportunity to play on ESPN was really something."

Playing in front of a noisy Papio South crowd also didn't rattle Cathedral, though the first set proved to be the closest of the three.

The Dons held a slim lead most of the way but took a 24-20 advantage. Kills by Stella Adeyemi, Charlee Solomon and Lauren Medeck drew the Titans within a point but a kill by Milan Bayless ended it.

"That's one of the closest sets we've played this season," Conn said. "We did have one set at a tournament that we won 33-31."

Tarman said she loved the fight her team showed in that opening set.

"I was very proud of the character we showed," she said.

Papio South led 10-7 in the second set but the Titans couldn't hold it. The Dons outscored Papio South 18-7 the rest of the way to capture the set by eight points.

Tarman used both her timeouts in the third set as Cathedral took a 9-8 lead then a 12-8 advantage. The Titans got it tied 14-14 on a kill by Shealie Wiebers but a 5-0 run put the Dons back in charge.

Cathedral held the lead to the end and captured the invitational title on a kill by Stanford commit Julia Blyashov.

"I felt like we could have beaten them," Tarman said. "It was a great event and besides losing in the championship, it was really cool."

Colgate pledge Bayless led the Dons with 16 kills while Blyashov had 13. Setter Amanda Saeger, who will play collegiately at DePaul, had 42 assists.

Hawaii pledge Adeyemi had 13 kills for the 23-5 Titans while South Dakota commit Lauren Medeck chipped in 11.