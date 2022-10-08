Papillion-La Vista South falls to the nation's top-ranked volleyball team

Check out the All-Nebraska volleyball teams since 2015.
Papillion-La Vista South played well Saturday night, but it wasn't enough against the No. 1 team in the nation.
San Diego Cathedral moved to 30-0 with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the host Titans in the final of the GEICO Volleyball Invitational.
"It was a great experience," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "Now our girls know what it's like to play a team at the highest level."
The Dons, ranked No. 1 by
prepvolleyball.com and Maxpreps, have not lost a set this season. The California squad has seven players committed to Division I colleges, and that firepower was evident from the start.
"We have 10 seniors and they know how to play," Dons coach Juliana Conn said. "And to get the opportunity to play on ESPN was really something."
Playing in front of a noisy Papio South crowd also didn't rattle Cathedral, though the first set proved to be the closest of the three.
The Dons held a slim lead most of the way but took a 24-20 advantage. Kills by Stella Adeyemi, Charlee Solomon and Lauren Medeck drew the Titans within a point but a kill by Milan Bayless ended it.
"That's one of the closest sets we've played this season," Conn said. "We did have one set at a tournament that we won 33-31."
Tarman said she loved the fight her team showed in that opening set.
"I was very proud of the character we showed," she said.
Papio South led 10-7 in the second set but the Titans couldn't hold it. The Dons outscored Papio South 18-7 the rest of the way to capture the set by eight points.
Tarman used both her timeouts in the third set as Cathedral took a 9-8 lead then a 12-8 advantage. The Titans got it tied 14-14 on a kill by Shealie Wiebers but a 5-0 run put the Dons back in charge.
Cathedral held the lead to the end and captured the invitational title on a kill by Stanford commit Julia Blyashov.
"I felt like we could have beaten them," Tarman said. "It was a great event and besides losing in the championship, it was really cool."
Colgate pledge Bayless led the Dons with 16 kills while Blyashov had 13. Setter Amanda Saeger, who will play collegiately at DePaul, had 42 assists.
Hawaii pledge Adeyemi had 13 kills for the 23-5 Titans while South Dakota commit Lauren Medeck chipped in 11.
Photos: Papio South hosts Skyview Idaho at the Girls Volleyball Invitational
Papio South’s Morgan Bode (8) celebrates with Lauren Medeck (12) after she got a kill in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South players celebrate after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad (center) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Morgan Bode (8) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Shealie Wiebers celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South players celebrate after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South players congratulate Lauren Medeck (center) after she got her 1,000th kill during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Stella Adeyemi celebrates after her team scored a point during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Morgan Bode (8) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Chloe Livingston (4) celebrates with her teammates after scoring a point in their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South players celebrate with Stella Adeyemi (center) after she scored the last point to win their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad dives for the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Lauren Medeck spikes the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Charlee Solomon sets the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kyla Dyrstad bumps the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Morgan Bode spikes the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South plays Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday, which was aired on ESPNU.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Camera operator Shane Ricketts shoots the match between Papio South and Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday, which was aired on ESPNU.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Analyst Holly McPeak (right) interviews Papio South’s Lauren Medeck after her team defeated Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday, which was aired on ESPNU.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papa South Head Coach Katie Tarman celebrates a point during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Shealie Wiebers (left) and Morgan Bode try to block a spike during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Charlee Solomon sets the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South’s Kenzie Dyrstad bumps the ball during their match against Skyview Idaho during the Girls Volleyball Invitational at Papillion-La Vista South High School on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
