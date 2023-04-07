Punches in bunches gave Papillion-La Vista South a late knockout Friday evening.

Now comes another slugfest on Saturday.

The Class A No. 3 Titans scored a pair of goals eight minutes apart in the first half, then tallied two more in the closing stages of a 4-1 win over fifth-ranked Omaha South in the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference boys soccer tournament at Foundation Field.

The victory pushes Papio South (7-3) into a noon semifinal on Saturday against ninth-ranked Omaha Westside, a 1-0 winner over Millard South in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

“It’s like running a gauntlet,” Titans coach Dave Lawrence said. “But it prepares you for the end of the season.”

His side looked postseason primed on Friday, snapping a hot South team’s six match winning streak. The last Packer loss was a 4-2 setback to the same Papio South bunch in the season opener for both.

The hosts struck early on Friday, getting a goal from Cole Macke on a through ball from Parker Hylok in the seventh minute.

South’s equalized on Carter Eichler’s shot off of a corner kick later in the half, but things didn’t stay leveled for long.

One minute after Eichler’s strike, it was Titan senior Cole Anderson responding with his first of the season, a looper over the head of Packer keeper Israel Zubia.

South hung around the rest of the way, until a pair of goals in the final two minutes put things away for the Titans. Hylok scored one of his own on an assist from Drew Darnold and pushed the lead to 3-1 with 90 seconds to play.

Darnold then found Macke in the closing seconds - the third assist of the match for Darnold and the brace for Macke.

It was the kind of attack that Lawrence said was missing in a stretch last week that saw his team lose three times in eight days.

“When those guys are connecting to feet, we can be dangerous,” Lawrence said.

A defense that was without important pieces was back to full strength for the Metro tournament, as well.

“We just had to figure out a few things and get on track,” Lawrence said. “We kept telling the boys ‘we’re fine.’ We have a couple of scorers that just weren’t able to find the net for a couple of games – they weren’t able to work things out. It worked out tonight.”

They’ll get a Westside team that comes in having won four of its last five matches, including back-to-back 1-0 results over ranked opponents in the Metro tournament in less than 24 hours. A third on Saturday would put the Warriors, last year’s state runner-up, into Monday’s championship match.

Omaha South (6-2) 1 0 – 1

At Papillion-La Vista South (7-3) 2 2 – 4

GOALS: OS, Carter Eichler; PLVS, Cole Macke 2, Cole Anderson, Parker Hylok.

Omaha Westside 1, Millard South 0

Kaden Tomich picked a pretty good time for his first goal of the season. The senior forward put away a pass from Kaden Simpson and lifted the Class A No. 9 Warriors to the win over sixth-ranked Millard South.

In its last eight matches, Westside’s only losses have come to defending champion Gretna and Omaha Creighton Prep in a shootout.

Millard North 2, Elkhorn South 1

Ben Howard and Tony Rosales each found the back of the net to lift Millard North (8-2) to the win over fourth-ranked Elkhorn South.

Howard’s goal was his team-leading eight of the season, helping the Mustangs win their fifth straight match.

The Mustangs host a Creighton Prep team they beat in the season-opener for both.

Omaha Creighton Prep 3, Gretna 2 (SO)

Class A No. 8 Prep converted a penalty kick with two minutes left in the first half and held onto that lead until top-ranked Gretna equalized in the 65th minute.

And that was only the beginning of the fun.

The host Dragons created a number of chances down the stretch in regulation before going down a man to a red card in the 78th minute.

Prep was shown red in the first overtime, evening the player count. Prep’s Jacob Hove scored in the opening minutes of the second overtime. Gretna leveled things for a second time on a penalty kick two minutes later.

The Dragons missed in the first round of the shootout and looked like they’d never recover. But Hove’s potential clincher in the fifth round of kicks sailed high, setting up sudden death.

Junior Jays keeper Payton Travis stopped the next Gretna attempt and Owen Glogowski put the finishing touches on the victory for Prep with his successful try in the sixth round.