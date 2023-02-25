Papillion-La Vista South was getting caught up in Omaha North’s chaotic pace in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings were on an 8-0 run when Titans coach Joel Hueser called a timeout with six minutes left.

It was all Titans after that. They outscored North 17-5 for a 54-47 win in their A-7 home semifinal.

“That was about our resilience,’’ Hueser said. “We took three charges. We got stops. We got back to the defense we’ve been playing.

“Offensively, we just did not move the ball like we’re capable of and our shot selection was pretty poor in the first half.”

Bryson Bahl led the No. 9 Titans (15-8) with 27 points, 12 from the line. Reece Kircher, like Bahl a sophomore, finished his 10-point game with a 3 that extended his team’s lead to 51-47 with 1:46 left,

Myron Strong’s 18 points were high for North (11-12), which lost for the third time this season to the Titans. T’andre Perkins added 12.

Papillion-La Vista South will visit No. 8 Elkhorn South (16-6), at 6 p.m. Monday, for the district title. Alec Noonan led the Storm past Papillion-La Vista 80-69 in the other A-7 semifinal.

Omaha North (11-12)................. 9 17 8 13 — 47

Papillion-La Vista South (15-8)... 8 14 13 17 — 54

ON: Mynor Strong 18, T’andre Perkins 12, Daleron Thomas 9, Ruai Lew 4, DeAndre’ Harper 2, Robert Brown 2.

PS: Bryson Bahl 27, Reece Kircher 10, Devin Jones 7. Maal Jal 6, Andrew Peterson 2, Jack Wallace 2.

Other games

Lincoln schools were 6-1 in semifinals. The only loss was Lincoln Pius X’s 42-40 setback at Kearney.

Conversely, none of the nine Omaha Public Schools will be in a district final. OPS is shut out of the boys and girls tournaments this year and for boys, it’s the second time in three years.

A-1

Bellevue West 80, Grand Island 52: Steven Poulicek, Class A’s top 3-point shooter by percentage, made five for the No. 1 Thunderbirds (25-0).

Lincoln Northeast 58, Omaha Central 52: Central scored 11 in a row for a 43-43 tie with 4:55 left, but a basket by Jalen Lang started a 9-0 run by the Rockets, who visit Bellevue West at 6 p.m. Monday.

A-2

Millard North 86, Omaha Northwest 55: No. 3 Millard North (20-4) breezed behind 18 points from Elijah Gaeth and 13 from Paxon Piatkowski as the two-time defending champion is a game away from returning to state.

Kearney 42, Lincoln Pius X 40: Carter Lee and Austin Endorf were double-digit scorers for Kearney. Pius X cut the Bearcats’ lead from 11 to two in the second half, but they held on to pay back the Thunderbolts for a regular-season loss. Kearney visits Millard North at 6 p.m. Monday.

A-3

Gretna 75, Fremont 38: Jeff Rozelle’s 22 points led the No. 4 Dragons (19-3). Alex Wilcoxson had 16 and Landon Pokorski 12.

Lincoln North Star 59, Omaha Bryan 48: Lazarek Houston had 23 points, including five 3s in the third quarter. Brennon Clemons added 16 and Antallah Sandlin’el with 13 for North Star, which visits Gretna at 7 p.m. Monday.

A-4

Omaha Creighton Prep 71, Bellevue East 34: The No. 2 Junior Jays (19-6) were able to rest their starters for most of the second half.

Lincoln Southeast 63, North Platte 49: Bangot Dak led the No. 10 Knights (15-9) with 17 points and eight rebounds. They visit Prep on Monday night.

A-5

Lincoln Southwest 68, Millard West 62: Braden Frager and Chuck Love combined for 37 points for the No. 7 Silver Hawks (15-9).

Lincoln East 81, Omaha Westview 63: Trey Griggs had 24 for the Wolverines in the loss. No. 6 East (18-5) hosts Southwest at 7 p.m. Monday.

A-6

Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Burke 58: CJ Mitchell had 18 points, seven assists and four rebounds for the No. 5 Warriors (17-7).

Lincoln High 51, Millard South 49: The Links survived a look at the buzzer by Millard South’s Ben Boudreau, whose 21 points tied Vince Garrett of Lincoln High for game honors. Westside hosts Lincoln High at 7 p.m. Tuesday.​

