Papillion-La Vista South repeats as Metro Conference volleyball champ

It took a team effort Thursday night, but Papillion-La Vista South repeated as Metro Conference volleyball tournament champion.

The top-ranked Titans outlasted Omaha Westside 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22 to win their second consecutive title. The Warriors finished as the runners-up for the second straight year.

Papio South received its usual firepower from big hitters Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck. Hawaii pledge Adeyemi pounded 18 kills while South Dakota recruit Medeck had 14.

What helped boost the Titans to victory was the performance of junior middle Morgan Bode, who had a career-high 15 kills. She set the tone for the match by scoring the first three points on kills.

"We wanted to repeat so badly," she said. "We wanted to send a message because Westside is such a good team."

The Warriors fell behind 7-1 in the first set but closed to 19-16. Papio South managed to put the set away on a Medeck kill.

The second set was even closer, though the Titans inched ahead 24-21 after a kill by Bode. After two Westside points, Papio South closed out the set on a Warriors hitting error.

Westside refused to quit and captured the third set 25-20. Destiny Ndam-Simpson had seven kills and Samantha Laird five to put the Warriors back in the match.

Westside led 11-9 in the fourth set before the Titans went on a 7-0 run to take control. The Warriors fought back within 23-22, but a kill by Bode and one from senior middle Ava Greene ended it.

"Our kids have worked so hard," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "We've had some adversity with injuries, but I feel like we're peaking at the right time."

Setters Kyla Dyrstad and Charlee Solomon combined for 45 assists in the Titans' 6-2 attack.

Creighton recruit Ndam-Simpson and South Dakota pledge Laird each had 21 kills for the Warriors.

"We did our best," Westside coach Korrine Bowers said. "It comes down to a point here and a point there, and we just came up short."

Papio South moved to 29-5 while the Warriors fell to 26-8.

Omaha Westside (26-8) ................ 19 23 25 22

Papillion-La Vista South (29-5) ...... 25 25 20 25

OW (kills-aces-blocks): Sky Miller 0-3-0, Isabella Lamb 7-0-1, Jocelyn Healy 2-2-1, Liv Odvody 1-0-3, Eleanor Brislen 2-0-0, Destiny Ndam-Simpson 21-1-0, Kensington Tekrony 1-0-2, Samantha Laird 21-2-0.

PLVS: Sydney Horn 1-0-3, Kyla Dyrstad 0-1-0, Chloe Livingston 5-0-0, Kenzie Dyrstad 0-1-0, Ava Greene 4-0-1, Stella Adeyemi 18-0-0, Morgan Bode 15-0-2, Charlee Solomon 2-1-0, Lauren Medeck 14-2-2.

Set assists: OW 47 (Healy 46, Daniela Gologan 1), PLVS 50 (Kyla Dyrstad 23, Solomon 22, Kenzie Dyrstad 4, Livingston 1).