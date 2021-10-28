Papillion-La Vista South retains top-three national ranking

Papillion-La Vista South remains No. 3 this week in the prepvolleyball.com national rankings.
The Titans moved to 37-0 on Wednesday night, defeating Omaha Marian to capture the A-1 district title. Papio South advances to next week’s state tournament in hopes of becoming the first undefeated Class A school since 2011.
The top two teams nationally — Marymount from Los Angeles and Cathedral Catholic from San Diego — remain the same.
The Titans are the only Nebraska team ranked in the top 30.
