Papillion-La Vista South retains top-three national ranking
VOLLEYBALL

Papillion-La Vista South retains top-three national ranking

Another week of Nebraska high school volleyball action is in the books, so here are the updated team rankings for each class from Mike Patterson.

Papillion-La Vista South remains No. 3 this week in the prepvolleyball.com national rankings.

The Titans moved to 37-0 on Wednesday night, defeating Omaha Marian to capture the A-1 district title. Papio South advances to next week’s state tournament in hopes of becoming the first undefeated Class A school since 2011.

The top two teams nationally — Marymount from Los Angeles and Cathedral Catholic from San Diego — remain the same.

The Titans are the only Nebraska team ranked in the top 30.

