Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Millard South to remain undefeated

Papillion-La Vista South stayed perfect Tuesday as the top-ranked Titans celebrated Senior Night.

Papio South moved to 26-0 with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 win over visiting Millard South.

The Patriots were dealing with their own strong emotions, playing the match one day after the death of Terri Hagedorn. The 47-year-old mother of Patriots senior hitter Emily Hagedorn lost her cancer battle.

"It was an emotional night for everybody," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "The volleyball community is small and we knew what they were going through."

The Patriots wore yellow warm-up T-shirts, the color to recognize the type of cancer Terri was fighting. The Titans' student section also wore yellow T-shirts in support of the Hagedorn family.

"It was the least we could do," Tarman said "For sure we wanted to show our support."

Millard South coach Jaisa Poppleton said it was tough match to play.