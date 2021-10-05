 Skip to main content
Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Millard South to remain undefeated
VOLLEYBALL

Papillion-La Vista South sweeps Millard South to remain undefeated

Stella Adeyemi

Stella Adeyemi pounds one of her 19 kills Tuesday night to lead Papillion-La Vista South past Millard South.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 5

Papillion-La Vista South stayed perfect Tuesday as the top-ranked Titans celebrated Senior Night.

Papio South moved to 26-0 with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 win over visiting Millard South.

The Patriots were dealing with their own strong emotions, playing the match one day after the death of Terri Hagedorn. The 47-year-old mother of Patriots senior hitter Emily Hagedorn lost her cancer battle.

"It was an emotional night for everybody," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "The volleyball community is small and we knew what they were going through."

The Patriots wore yellow warm-up T-shirts, the color to recognize the type of cancer Terri was fighting. The Titans' student section also wore yellow T-shirts in support of the Hagedorn family.

"It was the least we could do," Tarman said "For sure we wanted to show our support."

Millard South coach Jaisa Poppleton said it was tough match to play.

"Under the circumstances, we did a fantastic job of competing with them," she said. "The passing of Emily's mom has been hard on us all."

Emily was in the Patriots' lineup and had 10 kills, the same as teammate Paisley Gibson. But it wasn't enough to sidetrack the Titans, who had to work hard to capture the first set.

Millard South led most of the way but the Titans took the lead for good at 22-21 on a kill by Stella Adeyemi. The junior finished with a match-high 19 kills.

Papio South won the opening set by three and rode that momentum to capture the final two sets. The Titans have dropped just one set this season.

"Millard South came out blazing, considering everything they've been through," Tarman said. "I give them a lot of credit."

Lauren Medeck had 15 kills for Papio South while Ava LeGrand dished out 44 assists.

Millard South (12-14)...................22  18  20

Papillion-La Vista South (26-0)....25  25  25

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

